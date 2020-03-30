 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   While the Nawlins drunks and hookers are away, the French Quarter rats will play   (cbsnews.com) divider line
21
    More: Creepy, French Quarter, Rodent, Rat, New Orleans, Charles Marsala of New, rat problem, Bourbon Street's famous bars, head of the local pest control board  
•       •       •

1047 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2020 at 8:31 AM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stay safe, New Orleans Farkers!   I left after the storm.  I was pretty sure that would be the defining period of my life.   I have a family in Austin now.  Keeping my son from losing his shiat is my number 1 priory.  Fixing broken windows seems quaint now.
Also, the rat population was sure to explode when the Lucky-Dog stands closed.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good think there has historically never been any problems associated with a large rat population.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And just like that, we're all in 1345.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like a great time to hang out on a balcony with a pellet gun.  Or a .22 with CB rounds.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Please dont say "Nawlins".
Never, ever, say "Nawlins".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: Also, the rat population was sure to explode when the Lucky-Dog stands closed.


Explode? They were always there. They just stayed in the corners and such when all the people were around.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Good think there has historically never been any problems associated with a large rat population.


Increase in martial-arts trained turtles soon to follow?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I turn the corner, there's about 30 rats at the corner, feasting on something in the middle of the street," Charles Marsala of New Orleans Insider Tours and AWE News told CBS News' Omar Villafranca.

A passed out drunk?
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They just need more stray cats.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OG Pizza rat - old news

Move over Egg McMuffin Rat

New Hotness:  Beignet Rat

mediastorehouse.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: They just need more stray cats.


Pretty sure the answer is more pythons.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: arrogantbastich: Good think there has historically never been any problems associated with a large rat population.

Increase in martial-arts trained turtles soon to follow?


Since this is New Orleans, I think they'll just stick with the original concept of gators.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: "I turn the corner, there's about 30 rats at the corner, feasting on something in the middle of the street," Charles Marsala of New Orleans Insider Tours and AWE News told CBS News' Omar Villafranca.

A passed out drunk?


"I bet I know where you got them rats"
"Uh....the abandoned streets?"
"Nope. On your face"
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The Secret of NOMH" live action remake scheduled to start filming
 
mrwknd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This happens every day there, unless it's flooded.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, the headline is referring to literal rats. I thought it was referring to trial lawyers and politicians.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The rats were always there.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: truthandjustice: They just need more stray cats.

Pretty sure the answer is more pythons.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrwknd: This happens every day there, unless it's flooded.


IgG4: The rats were always there.


^ THIS ^
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.