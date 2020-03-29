 Skip to content
ImageNet Consulting to Hobby Lobby: "Ya think y'all are dicks? Hold my beer"
44
    Money, ImageNet Consulting, Privately held company, Unemployment, Oklahoma City  
Joe USer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Typical crappy company...wait a sec...we have a Lost Ogle icon?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that's not legal in any way.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Yeah I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that's not legal in any way.


Not sure that matters anymore
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think cutting someone's pay temporarily by $1,200 would be legal.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't forget, Hobby Lobby says God tells them what medical insurance women can get, and God said "buy stolen antiquities from ISIS."

There are tons of companies which will take advantage of this virus. There's only ONE Hobby Lobby.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vpb: I think cutting someone's pay temporarily by $1,200 would be legal.


Really? I don't think it will end up being legal.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BadReligion: vpb: I think cutting someone's pay temporarily by $1,200 would be legal.

Really? I don't think it will end up being legal.


OK, clearly IANAL, I don't even have a Law GED.
But here's how it's gonna go.
The company is asking their employees to agree to this. The arguments will be that it was a voluntary agreement (never mind about those folks who didn't agree and were fired) and the employees were not in fact working without paying, their pay was coming from the Feds that week. Also: Right to Work, muthaf*ckas!
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well. Tell them how you all fell. There is a contact link on imagenetconsulting's site
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As to the legality, they can't cut anyone's pay below the prevailing minimum wage. However, they can cut it to that for as long as they desire for whatever reason they choose. They can't decide to cut it for a specific protected group, say for just women, or just men, or just people of a certain ethnic or religious group.

The employees have a right to say FU and try to get a job elsewhere. This is because we have horrible worker protection laws, especially as written in anti-union "right to work" statutes.
 
lawboy87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In reading my history books, it was always of some concern to me how when I read about the French, Russian and Chinese revolutions, how often revenge killings of the "rich" (or aristocracy) were so common. Now, I'm not saying that I approve of such things, but I'm rapidly beginning to understand how they happened and why there was such support for them among the general populace.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Typical crappy company...wait a sec...we have a Lost Ogle icon?


I would guess that if the site has an icon (you see them in your address bar and bookmarks) then the Fark server grabs it.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lawboy87: In reading my history books, it was always of some concern to me how when I read about the French, Russian and Chinese revolutions, how often revenge killings of the "rich" (or aristocracy) were so common. Now, I'm not saying that I approve of such things, but I'm rapidly beginning to understand how they happened and why there was such support for them among the general populace.


"I have never wished anyone dead, but I have upon occasion read an obituary with a sense of extreme satisfaction"
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't be hard to find their list of clients.  Shame the clients for hiring such a shiatty company (very publicly) And they'll either fold or 're-evaluate their compensation practices' very quickly when they start losing customers over the optics of this move.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm wondering how much foresight this CEO has. Is he not aware that the end of this lockdown is not in sight? People will get cabin fever and start losing their chill. They will come for him.

Call me a cynic, but I don't see everyone remaining calm for 3 more months.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I bet this company will also be receiving a nice chunk of stimulus from the government
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This company is not likely to survive much longer anyway.  So if you are an employee, your decision is to take the haircut now for maybe another 2 or 3 paychecks, or just leave now.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article was greened last week with no company being specified. Not saying that I don't think that anyone is stupid enough to send something like this out....just that people would never lie on the internet.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This is not the only company thinking of this sort of bullshiat.
I've heard of restaurant chains and companies in Texas proposing this.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ongbok: And I bet this company will also be receiving a nice chunk of stimulus from the government


I'd like to give them a nice chunk of stimulus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, this won't create quite the twitter storm as when a white woman wears dreadlocks but there might be a slight breeze.
Assuming twitter even hears of it.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lawboy87: In reading my history books, it was always of some concern to me how when I read about the French, Russian and Chinese revolutions, how often revenge killings of the "rich" (or aristocracy) were so common. Now, I'm not saying that I approve of such things, but I'm rapidly beginning to understand how they happened and why there was such support for them among the general populace.


What do you think gun control is for, anyway?
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: This article was greened last week with no company being specified. Not saying that I don't think that anyone is stupid enough to send something like this out....just that people would never lie on the internet.


So you are implying what - that this story is fabricated?
Possible, I suppose.
I really kinda doubt it, tho.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If true, this company needs to be destroyed. Any company that does business with this company must be destroyed. Any company with even a single employee that had a kind thought about this company must be destroyed.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: This article was greened last week with no company being specified. Not saying that I don't think that anyone is stupid enough to send something like this out....just that people would never lie on the internet.


Now the company is named and its memos are displayed and you think it's a lie.

OK.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like ImageNet might need a consultant for their image.
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: If true, this company needs to be destroyed. Any company that does business with this company must be destroyed. Any company with even a single employee that had a kind thought about this company must be destroyed.


Measured and reasonable.
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trik: Well, this won't create quite the twitter storm as when a white woman wears dreadlocks but there might be a slight breeze.
Assuming twitter even hears of it.


They've already deleted their account.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Consider this my two week notice"
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In last week's thread, did anybody name this company in their speculation?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fake  Fox news has a version where it's a restaurant chain that they cannot name.  It looks like someone is taking that fake news story to shame this company using a shakedown website.  Really, WTF is that website?
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Capitalist Grift Denial. Like climate change denial, but with a slightly lower IQ.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jso2897: Capitalist Grift Denial. Like climate change denial, but with a slightly lower IQ.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Well. Tell them how you all fell. There is a contact link on imagenetconsulting's site


I sent them strongly-worded "I slipped on the ice" and "My kid doesn't pick up her skateboard" emails.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: SurfaceTension: Yeah I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that's not legal in any way.

Not sure that matters anymore


If ever.
Look at assist forfeiture. Eminent domain. The death of mesns rea.
No knock warrants.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dstanley: In last week's thread, did anybody name this company in their speculation?


Nope. Sleuths were looking for Texas-based companies with names ending with 'T'.

The company is based in Oklahoma.
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This story has been floating around for a few days and I keep thinking that it must be a misunderstanding.  There's no way that anybody could have thought this was even a little ok.

The only thing I that would make any sense is if the company was furloughing their employees with full pay and benefits - in which case they would be doing something heroic.

I keep waiting for that part of the story to drop, but it's getting pretty late in the game and I'm starting to think you farkers and your dim view of humanity might be right this time.
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: Trik: Well, this won't create quite the twitter storm as when a white woman wears dreadlocks but there might be a slight breeze.
Assuming twitter even hears of it.

They've already deleted their account.


Doesn't mean their clients have.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Yeah I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that's not legal in any way.


What's "legal" got to do with it?  This ain't your daddy's 'Merica, biatch!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, this is the company?

Can we turn off the filter, Drew?

May every last employee tender their resignations today, Motherfarker.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lawboy87: In reading my history books, it was always of some concern to me how when I read about the French, Russian and Chinese revolutions, how often revenge killings of the "rich" (or aristocracy) were so common. Now, I'm not saying that I approve of such things, but I'm rapidly beginning to understand how they happened and why there was such support for them among the general populace.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
CEOS are going to start finding their homes and businesses burned to the ground if they keep this up.
 
