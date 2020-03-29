 Skip to content
(CNN)   DOJ is investigating all Senators making stock trades based on early coronavirus briefing, likely to commend them for boosting their personal economies   (cnn.com) divider line
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A'int nothin' gonna happen.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's not longer the DOJ. It's the DOTT now, Department Of Trump Toadies.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: A'int nothin' gonna happen.


Oh no. I'm almost 100% certain that the Trump/Barr DOJ will find all sorts of wrongdoing on the part of Feinstein.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: A'int nothin' gonna happen.


They'll get yelled at for making money without giving Donnie a cut.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Plunkitt of Tammany Hall wasn't supposed to be used as an instruction manual.


"nobody thinks of drawin' the distinction between honest graft and dishonest graft. There's all the difference in the world between the two. Yes, many of our men have grown rich in politics. I have myself. I've made a big fortune out of the game, and I'm gettin' richer every day, but I've not gone in for dishonest graft - blackmailin' gamblers, saloonkeepers, disorderly people, etc. - and neither has any of the men who have made big fortunes in politics.
There's an honest graft, and I'm an example of how it works. I might sum up the whole thing by sayin': "I seen my opportunities and I took 'em."
Just let me explain by examples. My party's in power in the city, and it's goin' to undertake a lot of public improvements. Well, I'm tipped off, say, that they're going to lay out a new park at a certain place.
I see my opportunity and I take it. I go to that place and I buy up all the land I can in the neighborhood. Then the board of this or that makes its plan public, and there is a rush to get my land, which nobody cared particular for before."
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Exoneration is better than no investigation.

If you think anything will come of this, except any republican being exonerated, you're a f*cking naive dummy that shouldn't be allowed to drive.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: A'int nothin' gonna happen.


That's not true, I'm almost certain some Democrats will be punished.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can see Barr getting right on this.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sure it will raise a lot of concerns, which will be expressed in many editorials about how now we know what happened, and it's time to move on and heal.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
White men crimes
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This was on 60 Minutes a very very very long time ago. There is no law against these scum bag POSs doing Insider Tradering.
Which is messed up. But, they aren't going to make a law against them selves.
FTTL!
 
max_pooper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mattj1984: I can see Barr getting right on this.


I'm sure he already has 47 arrest warrants written up.
 
Seabon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: A'int nothin' gonna happen.


Not true, Feinstein will be dragged through the mud.
 
PunGent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This was on 60 Minutes a very very very long time ago. There is no law against these scum bag POSs doing Insider Tradering.
Which is messed up. But, they aren't going to make a law against them selves.
FTTL!


Actually, that 60 Minutes is now out of date...they actually DID pass a law against it.

Now, Crooked Donnie and The Toadies actually ENFORCING it?

Entirely different story.  It'd flip the Senate if they did, and they can't have THAT.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: I'm sure it will raise a lot of concerns, which will be expressed in many editorials about how now we know what happened, and it's time to move on and heal.


Well, unless they acted on some classified information that wasn't made public until later, I really can't understand what crime they may have committed.

They got a briefing that pulled together a lot of information and presented it in an easier to understand way than the public normally gets it, but all of that information was, at least as far as I know, all publicly available.

Trading on the basis of publicly available information is not illegal.   It's not insider trading.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, I voted for Burr, but this looks really bad.  If he did what it looks like he did, I hope he rots in jail and his family is ostracized and stripped of their stolen wealth.  Somebody should follow Richard Burr and his family around with a bell yelling "Shame!, Shame!"

/Your cup already runneth over, asshole. John Edwards was less scummy than you
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Well, I voted for Burr, but this looks really bad.  If he did what it looks like he did, I hope he rots in jail and his family is ostracized and stripped of their stolen wealth.


This is not a repeat from 1804.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PunGent: waxbeans: This was on 60 Minutes a very very very long time ago. There is no law against these scum bag POSs doing Insider Tradering.
Which is messed up. But, they aren't going to make a law against them selves.
FTTL!

Actually, that 60 Minutes is now out of date...they actually DID pass a law against it.

Now, Crooked Donnie and The Toadies actually ENFORCING it?

Entirely different story.  It'd flip the Senate if they did, and they can't have THAT.


Woot. Cool. I glad. Inside trading is some b.s..
Especially by people with so much ability to change our lives. To me it isn't just inside info its outright manipulation.
 
geggy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Remember the high volume of stock trades before 9/11? Same thing.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cops get two weeks off paid leave for murdering a brown person. so these chuckleheads will get six months paid leave on an exotic island owned by sir two scoops, at the tax payers expense.
 
Northern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This was on 60 Minutes a very very very long time ago. There is no law against these scum bag POSs doing Insider Tradering.
Which is messed up. But, they aren't going to make a law against them selves.
FTTL!


The STOCK act makes it illegal.
 
gas giant
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Leads
Youtube -9CynvMlFyo
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mebbe they should also investigate how 535 people living in one of the most expensive cities in the US can afford to maintain a home in their home state as well as the expensive place on a salary of less than $200k per year, and after serving for 10-30 years walk away with millions in the bank?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Half the equation subby. The other is having no liability for the 200K number floated out from the White House yesterday afternoon after cutting relief checks and loading out pork barrels of blood with which to mark the gates of gated communities.

And the 4th Estate's inability to critically respond to new information with investigative query of a few words vesus a theater of ten seconds of qualifying remarks to accomodate two-part construction addressing a past quotation.

Maybe I'm wrong: Trump emphasized how restaurants were vital to operate without mentioning take-out-only is required to avoid congregation while at the same time emphasizing social-distancing and remaining home.

How can restaurants be "open" when society is "closed"?

Maybe I missed a given that take-out is a given in the US by now. Because it was a given in China since Feb.5th when I first described it on posts to Fark and Slashdot.
 
rockspin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"At least they're not Democrats"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ElPrimitivo: Plunkitt of Tammany Hall wasn't supposed to be used as an instruction manual.


"nobody thinks of drawin' the distinction between honest graft and dishonest graft. There's all the difference in the world between the two. Yes, many of our men have grown rich in politics. I have myself. I've made a big fortune out of the game, and I'm gettin' richer every day, but I've not gone in for dishonest graft - blackmailin' gamblers, saloonkeepers, disorderly people, etc. - and neither has any of the men who have made big fortunes in politics.
There's an honest graft, and I'm an example of how it works. I might sum up the whole thing by sayin': "I seen my opportunities and I took 'em."
Just let me explain by examples. My party's in power in the city, and it's goin' to undertake a lot of public improvements. Well, I'm tipped off, say, that they're going to lay out a new park at a certain place.
I see my opportunity and I take it. I go to that place and I buy up all the land I can in the neighborhood. Then the board of this or that makes its plan public, and there is a rush to get my land, which nobody cared particular for before."


Sideshow Bob's voice:  Ah for the days of yore when political grifting was an honest sport that took effort.  Now, any Alderman from Schamburg can slice off a piece the ol' grift without leaving his McMansion in the morning.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dittybopper: They got a briefing that pulled together a lot of information and presented it in an easier to understand way than the public normally gets it, but all of that information was, at least as far as I know, all publicly available.


For easier reading this is BS.
 
