The NHS confirms that intensive care is now reserved for those "reasonably certain" to live
207 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2020 at 4:27 PM



eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"reasonably certain" is clinically what? 50/50 80/20 there are some horrific decisions that will have to be made by health care professionals and I wish all of them the best.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: "reasonably certain" is clinically what? 50/50 80/20 there are some horrific decisions that will have to be made by health care professionals and I wish all of them the best.


I'm guessing, something (anything?) other than the virus.  Things like medically induced coma or spinal/head trauma where temporary swelling is causing an inability to breath.  The sort of things ICU was used for other than pneumonia from a virus before this outbreak.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
triage.   better get used to it.   it's gonna be a long-assed spring and summer.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Battlefield triage. And we STILL get people claiming this is no big deal and that the Flu is so much worse.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Posting this in the hopes of pre-empting anyone who wants to make this about socialized medicine:

The same thing is happening in the US
 
MacWizard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow, the Express didn't find an asteroid that's going to destroy the planet tomorrow despite missing us by a few million miles? Save the "scary" tag for a news outlet with at least a speck of credibility.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someothermonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The mortality rate for patients put in intensive care after being infected with Covid-19 is running at close to 50%, a reporthas revealed.

Data from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (ICNARC) showed that of 165 patients treated in critical care in England, Wales and Northern Ireland since the end of February, 79 died, while 86 survived and were discharged. The figures were taken from an audit of 775 people who have been or are in critical care with the disease, across 285 intensive care units. The remaining 610 patients continue to receive intensive care.

The high death rate raises questions about how effective critical care will be in saving the lives of people struck down by the disease. As a top priority, the NHS is opening field hospitals in London, Birmingham and Manchester, which will incorporate some of the biggest critical care units ever seen in Britain.

"The truth is that quite a lot of these individuals [in critical care] are going to die anyway and there is a fear that we are just ventilating them for the sake of it, for the sake of doing something for them, even though it won't be effective. That's a worry," one doctor said.

Link

The short version is that if capacity is exceeded, the frail and elderly with the unfortunate luck of getting infected will simply be offered palliative care while life-saving resources will be reserved for younger patients with few or no confounding comorbidities.
 
