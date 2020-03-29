 Skip to content
(Guardian)   As the world shows their appreciation for healthcare workers, Indian landlords make them homeless   (theguardian.com) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've seen articles like this now for multiple countries concerning Healthcare workers. These landlords should all be denied Healthcare for the rest of their lives.

Which will be very short.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mr. Patel doesn't take late payments....
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Untouchables
 
mononymous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I  fail to see how this could not end well for the subcontinent of India and it's peoples.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
it's peoples=its peoples

/Soylent Green: It's Peoples!TM
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stay classy India
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't wrap my head around how big a catastrophe it will be when things really take root in India.  The Johns Hopkins dashboard says India's only reported 1071 cases, and 29 deaths, with 100 recoveries.  Given the population density, a weakening, but still prevalent caste system, and the reduced-but-still-not-zeroed "throw corpses in the river" traditions?  It's going to be cataclysmic.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mononymous: it's peoples=its peoples

/Soylent Green: It's Peoples!TM


Found the Grammarly user.
 
mikey15
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't the term "Indian" inappropriate these days
Shouldn't the nomenclature be
Native Subcontinent Dwellers ,,, just curious
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: I've seen articles like this now for multiple countries concerning Healthcare workers. These landlords should all be denied Healthcare for the rest of their lives.

Which will be very short.


Short term ban on evicting medical and hospital staff without extreme cause, punishment is forfeiture of the rental apartment and all rent for the duration of the crisis.

/Or sentence them to be hospital janitors for the next two months if they're belligerent.
 
GungFu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's so farked up. I'm in a landlord's group on Fb, and someone posted a story about a tenant being told to leave their lodgings before the start of the non-eviction period the govt are implementing. The tenant works for the NHS and their landlord was a live-in and she so wanted the tenant out as soon as possible.

Hell in a basket times.
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And then the gang rapings began...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Superstition
Paranoia
Fear

Ain't humanity wonderful.
 
