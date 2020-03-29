 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Dear Marco Rubio: No, journalists are not happy to see U.S. coronavirus cases spike   (tampabay.com)
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
farking dumb fark
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Okay - farkers just let me say there is rum involved and lots of it -  however, this Florida swamp biatch has something to say about Marco - F that guy. He did not get a votey from me and - just F that guy....
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Sorry Drew if I broke the rules. There is rum involved...
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Marco Rubio, take a look at these faces

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

media13.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

ei.marketwatch.comView Full Size

Maria Mercador, CBS, Larry Edgeworth, NBC, Alan Finder, NYT, all killed by Covid-19.
media13.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

Andrea Mitchell speaking about Larry Edgeworth dying of Covid-19.
Does she look gleeful or delighted to you Marco? You sniveling little Trump turd eater?

Jump straight to hell Marco.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Go choke on some water, shiat for brains.
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it means we're finally testing?
 
ecor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss Rubios.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I found out that a distant cousin of mine died from the coronavirus. A lot of other people have been getting similar news. A lot more will be getting it over the next several weeks.

No one is happy to be in this situation. The only one whose behaviour here is grotesque is Rubio for his foul accusation that journalists are dancing on the graves of the dead.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ram that tongue any deeper up Donnie's ass and you'll be able to tickle his tonsils.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We take no glee in reporting the continued rising numbers of cases and deaths, nor do we delight in reporting the misinformation, dangerous suggestions, and outright hostility of the President towards his fellow Americans that he spews daily in his ego stroking daily briefings"

/IANAJ
 
buravirgil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA: Lives are being upended...
Inside the Story of How H-E-B Planned for the Pandemic @ Texas Monthly
Fark user imageView Full Size

I felt a great desire to walk off with someone else's groceries
So that I could study them at length
And study their effects on me
~ David Byrne, Social Studies, The Knee Plays, 1985
Fark user image
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think Republicans construct this false reality of liberals/Democrats/everyone else being malicious psychopaths because it effectively digs them into a hole deeper than the one they're in. There's no need for nuance because that only needlessly complicates things.
"Democrats eat babies while using burned American flags as bibs" will effortlessly counter any news bombshell about systemic corruption or incompetence by the "good guys".
 
aagrajag
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

It's naught more than the standard, authoritarian projection.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The story of H-E-B was green lit last week.
 
KIA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was that a double negative, Subby?
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can tell when someone has really stepped on their wanger because they start accusing other people of being glad that they farked up so badly.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Petey4335:  The story of H-E-B was green lit last week.

Thank you...So the system's message:  "This link was submitted...and not listed." Is incorrect?
 
Big Maya
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As a small-town news reporter I can assure you that I would much rather go back to doing stories about alpaca shows and roller derby tournaments.  Doing 'Rona coverage does NOT make me or any of my coworkers happy, Marco.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

It is correct. Multiple different sources to the same story are submitted all the time. A Mod must have noticed 'your' link was a repeat to the one that went green. 'Your' meaning the same link you tried to submit that someone already did.
 
