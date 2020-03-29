 Skip to content
(Some Crafter)   Hobby Lobby finally sees the light and closes all stores in Oklahoma, promptly starts firing people by email   (readfrontier.org) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just as Jesus would have done.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Just as Jesus would have done.


Beat me to it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stolen antiquities don't sell for what they used to.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Over a Democrat hoax? Surely God will protect them from the pestilence (probably sent to punish gays anyway) if they just pray enough.

fark 'em and, reluctantly, I don't feel much sympathy for anybody willing to work for them in the first place.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, instead of paying employees via expanded sick time, they're firing employees, forcing them to file for unemployment/government assistance.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I feel sorry for all of the employees caught up in this, but fark that family and I hope they smoke turds in hell for eternity.

They built an empire selling shiat made by slave labor in China, a nation that still unofficially endorses forced abortions for female fetuses, while claiming their Christian  faith compels them to deny Employees access to birth control under their company insurance plan.

Farking scum.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
fark Hobby Lobby.
To add to the Super Duper FU to the fired employees, this layoff is permanent. It's not like they can look forward to returning to their jobs some day.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
David Green is worth $7 Billion.

It would cost him what, $50M to pay his 40,000 employees for a month? That's 0.7% of his wealth. The equivalent to a five dollar bill to the net worth of most his employees.

I'm sure the 'Christian' thing to do was to lay them off though.
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Green's first Covid-related memo to employees, on March 19th, in PDF, describing his wife's divine vision that God personally put on her heart, a prophecy of just three words.

https://www.documentcloud.org/documen​t​s/6817379-Hobby-Lobby-Memo-4.html

In closing, he reminds his soon-to-be-fired employees that they can all rest because God is in control of all of this.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OooShiny: Green's first Covid-related memo to employees, on March 19th, in PDF, describing his wife's divine vision that God personally put on her heart, a prophecy of just three words.

https://www.documentcloud.org/document​s/6817379-Hobby-Lobby-Memo-4.html

In closing, he reminds his soon-to-be-fired employees that they can all rest because God is in control of all of this.


God (read: the USA) needs to be put in control of his assets.
 
mr intrepid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Guide, guard, groom"?

1. Groom who?

2. From his actions, I would've thought the words were "you are boned."
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"It is with a tremendously broken heart that I've been forced to take these unimaginable actions, and I genuinely hope you know that my prayers are with you and your family," wrote Darsee Lett, vice president of the company's art and creative division, in a letter to the terminated employees.

Who were expected to believe she wrote all that with a straight face?
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OdradekRex: Just as Jesus would have done.


Maybe this is exactly what he'd have done.

If these people were figs, I mean.

Dude had a serious bug up his butt about figs.
 
