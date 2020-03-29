 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Dozens of people are flashing healthcare workers in gratitude for their hard work in this crisis. Difficulty: the flashers are okies   (kfor.com) divider line
14
Flibbertigibbet2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Should flash their boobies
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This was at the ambulance entrance at one of the hospitals we frequent the other day...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe flash your UPS man, or offer a BJ, ladies??
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Picture caption: "50-car salute"
Article: "Countless cars"

Are they saying Okies can't count that high?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's literally the least they could do.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Difficulty: the flashers are okies

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [Fark user image 550x578]


Cows: 'Puny tits'
 
adj_m
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looking at naked people is in their job description. That's like throwing extra work at someone out of gratitude.

*flashes*

"oh, ok.. I'm going to need to refer you to a specialist for that".
 
