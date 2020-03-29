 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   How's it going in L.A. with the coronavirus? I mean, I'd like to know the running total by neighborhood   (publichealth.lacounty.gov) divider line
42
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Neighborhoods where people can afford cruises and fly to China are being hit hard.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm in L. A. in the heart of Trendy Town.
I took the motorcycle up to Hollywood last night. I was curious and it was a good excuse for a Tommy's run.

The streets were deserted except for a few delivery drivers on scooters.
No cops anywhere, I think they are saving it for/if it hits the fan.

Downtown was the same. Very dark.
This was a Saturday night when in normal times it should be jam packed and hopping.

For the most part, I think the people of L.A. are taking this very seriously.

The one thing I did notice was the the Jewish orthodox and others were doing as always on Friday. I am not super plugged into that community anymore so I can't really say to what extent they are,  or are not with the program. This was just my observation as a local.

As of now, people are aware and doing the appropriate things.  My concern is that we become lax and create a ripple effect.
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Are they counting all the junkies living(?) on the streets?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

LordZorch: Are they counting all the junkies living(?) on the streets?


no one cares about them
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Police beatings are down, so that's a plus.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
18 in my part of town
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
2136 cases?

pfft...my county has that many with 1/30th the population
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And those Hollywood nights
In those Hollywood hills . . .
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wanna see the running totals for the whole world?

https://imgur.com/gallery/uE3TNb8
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mjjt: Wanna see the running totals for the whole world?

https://imgur.com/gallery/uE3TNb8


Forget the link, here it is as a gif

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mjjt: mjjt: Wanna see the running totals for the whole world?

https://imgur.com/gallery/uE3TNb8

Forget the link, here it is as a gif

[Fark user image 600x600] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sod it, the converter can't handle more than 30 secs

go back to the imgur link while I go get another beer
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Neighborhoods where people can afford cruises and fly to China are being hit hard.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
City of Industry is slacking.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: I'm in L. A. in the heart of Trendy Town.
I took the motorcycle up to Hollywood last night. I was curious and it was a good excuse for a Tommy's run.

The streets were deserted except for a few delivery drivers on scooters.
No cops anywhere, I think they are saving it for/if it hits the fan.

Downtown was the same. Very dark.
This was a Saturday night when in normal times it should be jam packed and hopping.

For the most part, I think the people of L.A. are taking this very seriously.

The one thing I did notice was the the Jewish orthodox and others were doing as always on Friday. I am not super plugged into that community anymore so I can't really say to what extent they are,  or are not with the program. This was just my observation as a local.

As of now, people are aware and doing the appropriate things.  My concern is that we become lax and create a ripple effect.



Interesting. My moto buddy quit riding (driving his truck to work instead, essential) because he didn't want to risk ending up in the hospital, especially since everyone is driving extra crazy right now. Then our governor (WA) banned motorcycle riding, for the same reason. Still hearing assholes on Harley's though.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: 2136 cases?

pfft...my county has that many with 1/30th the population


#winning!
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: 2136 cases?

pfft...my county has that many with 1/30th the population


These were people infected 7-14 days ago.....you can probably be safe and multiply by 16 to get the current number.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Neighborhoods where people can afford cruises and fly to China are being hit hard.


The 'in memorial' slide show at the Oscars next year may run a lot longer.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. Melrose is not the Place to be.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: mjjt: mjjt: Wanna see the running totals for the whole world?

https://imgur.com/gallery/uE3TNb8

Forget the link, here it is as a gif

[Fark user image 600x600] [View Full Size image _x_]

Sod it, the converter can't handle more than 30 secs

go back to the imgur link while I go get another beer


i like it better this way. it's so encouraging every time it goes back down.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, I got emergency alerts on my phone stating that that the beaches were closed. After last weekend, I could see how it was a good idea.

From what they've showed on the news this weekend, it looks like beaches were empty. Maybe more people will take this shiat seriously now.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woot!  Zero deaths reported here in Nasadena, and only 10 confirmed cases.

Not sure if that 0 is good news or if it signifies some fudging.

People here do seem to be taking the safer at home thing seriously.  The streets are deserted.

You could fire a cannonball down Colorado Blvd at 9pm and the only thing you'd hit would be either a cop or a MTA bus.

Grocery stores are a bit crazy first thing in the morning but by noon most of the paranoid have gone home and bathed in sanitizer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Van Halen should return to their roots and play a Pasadena house party next weekend.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Grocery stores are a bit crazy first thing in the morning but by noon most of the paranoid have gone home and bathed in sanitizer.


Of course, the paranoid would be right in thinking this virus is inescapable:

https://www.foxla.com/news/four-socal​-​grocery-workers-test-positive-for-covi​d-19
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Neighborhoods where people can afford cruises and fly to China are being hit hard access to testing are reporting more test results.


Adjusted for enhanced likelihood.

These reports should really include "number tested" and "population."  Otherwise they don't mean shiat.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to downtown la today to check on the office. its basically zombie town. With a sprinkling of tourists and a couple people riding bikes
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordZorch: Are they counting all the junkies living(?) on the streets?


they are isolating homeless in mobile homes at the beach - search your news feed for Dockweiler
 
Program User
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: blender61: I'm in L. A. in the heart of Trendy Town.
I took the motorcycle up to Hollywood last night. I was curious and it was a good excuse for a Tommy's run.

The streets were deserted except for a few delivery drivers on scooters.
No cops anywhere, I think they are saving it for/if it hits the fan.

Downtown was the same. Very dark.
This was a Saturday night when in normal times it should be jam packed and hopping.

For the most part, I think the people of L.A. are taking this very seriously.

The one thing I did notice was the the Jewish orthodox and others were doing as always on Friday. I am not super plugged into that community anymore so I can't really say to what extent they are,  or are not with the program. This was just my observation as a local.

As of now, people are aware and doing the appropriate things.  My concern is that we become lax and create a ripple effect.


Interesting. My moto buddy quit riding (driving his truck to work instead, essential) because he didn't want to risk ending up in the hospital, especially since everyone is driving extra crazy right now. Then our governor (WA) banned motorcycle riding, for the same reason. Still hearing assholes on Harley's though.


Think Harleys are bad? I barely notice them these days.

I have an asshole neighbor down the street with a pair of unmuffled, high performance quads.  His idea of "stay at home" is ripping up and down the street at all daylight hours.  Most of the time he has one of his youngest kids in the saddle with him while his older kids ride the other.  He's still flying a large "Trump 2020" flag on his porch.
 
GungFu
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
conteudo.imguol.com.brView Full Size

LA? Tick Tock...
 
halotosis
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Interesting. My moto buddy quit riding (driving his truck to work instead, essential) because he didn't want to risk ending up in the hospital, especially since everyone is driving extra crazy right now. Then our governor (WA) banned motorcycle riding, for the same reason. Still hearing assholes on Harley's though.


That's counterproductive to ban riding motorcycles... it's as stupid as closing the bike paths and for the same reason.  Not everyone owns or even wants to own a car.  I don't and still need to go the grocery store, pharmacy, my office, etc.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
10 in ktown. not as bad as i would've expected, tho the middle aged korean women have been practicing for this all their lives with their masks and face shields.


when it starts really hitting the people living in tents it is going to be ugly.  😕
 
bughunter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GungFu: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 415x230][conteudo.imguol.com.br image 415x317]
LA? Tick Tock...


Yea, I can guarantee you those people don't have ready access to coronavirus tests.
 
slantsix
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On Instagram tonight I saw a professional athlete I follow "quarantining" with three of her close friends. This is an otherwise intelligent person, living in New Mexico.

Do people really not understand what it means to self isolate? Honest question.
 
jeaner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Our people are still saying they can't report exact number of cases PER COUNTY if it's less than five.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Program User: Medic Zero: blender61: I'm in L. A. in the heart of Trendy Town.
I took the motorcycle up to Hollywood last night. I was curious and it was a good excuse for a Tommy's run.

The streets were deserted except for a few delivery drivers on scooters.
No cops anywhere, I think they are saving it for/if it hits the fan.

Downtown was the same. Very dark.
This was a Saturday night when in normal times it should be jam packed and hopping.

For the most part, I think the people of L.A. are taking this very seriously.

The one thing I did notice was the the Jewish orthodox and others were doing as always on Friday. I am not super plugged into that community anymore so I can't really say to what extent they are,  or are not with the program. This was just my observation as a local.

As of now, people are aware and doing the appropriate things.  My concern is that we become lax and create a ripple effect.


Interesting. My moto buddy quit riding (driving his truck to work instead, essential) because he didn't want to risk ending up in the hospital, especially since everyone is driving extra crazy right now. Then our governor (WA) banned motorcycle riding, for the same reason. Still hearing assholes on Harley's though.

Think Harleys are bad? I barely notice them these days.

I have an asshole neighbor down the street with a pair of unmuffled, high performance quads.  His idea of "stay at home" is ripping up and down the street at all daylight hours.  Most of the time he has one of his youngest kids in the saddle with him while his older kids ride the other.  He's still flying a large "Trump 2020" flag on his porch.


I bet those quads can be ventilated.
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: bughunter: Grocery stores are a bit crazy first thing in the morning but by noon most of the paranoid have gone home and bathed in sanitizer.

Of course, the paranoid would be right in thinking this virus is inescapable:

https://www.foxla.com/news/four-socal-​grocery-workers-test-positive-for-covi​d-19


PUSD announced this evening that they're temporarily suspending their curbside meal service for disadvantaged students because a cafeteria worker tested positive, effective immediately.  They are sanitizing the kitchens and hope to resume serving meals later in the week.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: blender61: I'm in L. A. in the heart of Trendy Town.
I took the motorcycle up to Hollywood last night. I was curious and it was a good excuse for a Tommy's run.

The streets were deserted except for a few delivery drivers on scooters.
No cops anywhere, I think they are saving it for/if it hits the fan.

Downtown was the same. Very dark.
This was a Saturday night when in normal times it should be jam packed and hopping.

For the most part, I think the people of L.A. are taking this very seriously.

The one thing I did notice was the the Jewish orthodox and others were doing as always on Friday. I am not super plugged into that community anymore so I can't really say to what extent they are,  or are not with the program. This was just my observation as a local.

As of now, people are aware and doing the appropriate things.  My concern is that we become lax and create a ripple effect.


Then our governor (WA) banned motorcycle riding


Do what?
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

slantsix: On Instagram tonight I saw a professional athlete I follow "quarantining" with three of her close friends. This is an otherwise intelligent person, living in New Mexico.

Do people really not understand what it means to self isolate? Honest question.


I don't think you understand.  As long as none of the four are going out and encountering other people, they're doing what's necessary.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Welp....up here in weed central Humboldt we either have 18, 22 or even 36 cases with one in the hospital today. County doesn't work on Sundays so even in a pandemic, not one of those idiots can be bothered to update the website apparently. Welcome to my world. I'm a heavy poster in the local news threads and even I have to just shut shiat down. I can handle the usual nut jobs but in a region that thrives on suspicion, conspiracy, with an Applachian level of insanity on a good day.....Goddam I want to go lick an ice castle in China just to see something different when it all settles down.

That said.....every nut case wants to know what street or hilbilly road the infected live on, and God help us they will spend their last living CoVid-19 moment to out someone online or spray paint a sign in their driveway. It is that goddamn crazy today.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Welp....up here in weed central Humboldt we either have 18, 22 or even 36 cases with one in the hospital today. County doesn't work on Sundays so even in a pandemic, not one of those idiots can be bothered to update the website apparently. Welcome to my world. I'm a heavy poster in the local news threads and even I have to just shut shiat down. I can handle the usual nut jobs but in a region that thrives on suspicion, conspiracy, with an Applachian level of insanity on a good day.....Goddam I want to go lick an ice castle in China just to see something different when it all settles down.

That said.....every nut case wants to know what street or hilbilly road the infected live on, and God help us they will spend their last living CoVid-19 moment to out someone online or spray paint a sign in their driveway. It is that goddamn crazy today.


In the weeks to come I fully expect the US to go all "sex offender registry" and start targeting people to be burned out.
 
Chenopod [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A grocery worker at the store I went to last week has tested positive. West Valley, unpopular part of town.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: the paranoid would be right in thinking this virus is inescapable


Fauci doesn't want to let this thing rip, but it's going to rip.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm not even sure where half of these neighborhoods are. Green Meadows?? St Elmo Village?? East Hollywood, Thai Town, and Little Armenia are all the same damn place.
 
