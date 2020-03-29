 Skip to content
(New York Daily News) Social distancing. Serious business (nydailynews.com)
5
    More: Sad, Police, elderly Brooklyn hospital patient, police sources, city's first coronavirus-related homicide, Brooklyn, bowel obstruction, Hospital police, metal stand  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that's worth murdering an old lady. 🙄
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have just had a bean burrito.
/Why would they report this?
//Isn't this against HIPAA?
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They wait until halfway through the article before mentioning the murder is a known piece of shiat in the community. And for a community as big as New York City you have to really be a piece of shiat to be known as such.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Should have just had a bean burrito.
[Fark user image image 778x121]

/Why would they report this?
//Isn't this against HIPAA?


HIPPA is only if you are a health care provider.  Anyone else can share whatever information they want.

Kind of tacky, but significant to point out neither were there for COVID.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My mom is 87. I'm tempted to post her picture here. She's as frail and helpless as you might expect an old lady to be. Who the hell hits an old lady?
 
