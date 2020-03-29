 Skip to content
(CNN)   Four more weeks of coronavirus. Must have seen Fauci's shadow   (cnn.com) divider line
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder what got to him
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Disney isn't accepting reservations until June. And have started to move existing reservations to later dates....but won't rebook those until a June date. Which IMHO might be wishful thinking.

For some reason I think the corporate Mouse might have a bit more idea of a timeline here.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If we're done with this by August I'll be pleased.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seriously, I want to know. John Campbell expects a vaccine around, maybe summer 2001. What is going to make things OK by June? Why is there even discussion of measure that run for 30 days and the like?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm so so so SO very fortunate to work for a company that has solid revenue bookings into spring of 2021, and is actually picking up some new business to help secure expanded corporate VPN endpoint capacity due to WFH requirements.
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The giant orange came out of his hole.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

italie: I wonder what got to him


He realized his base was at risk.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

oldernell: The giant orange came out of his hole.


And stock futures tanked
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

This About That: Seriously, I want to know. John Campbell expects a vaccine around, maybe summer 2001. What is going to make things OK by June? Why is there even discussion of measure that run for 30 days and the like?


Flatten the curve well enough, and assuming that recovered people don't get easily reinfected, and it becomes a lot more manageable.

Once the current disaster winds down, you can get by on tracking individual cases and contact tracing to keep things in check.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: This About That: Seriously, I want to know. John Campbell expects a vaccine around, maybe summer 2001. What is going to make things OK by June? Why is there even discussion of measure that run for 30 days and the like?

Flatten the curve well enough, and assuming that recovered people don't get easily reinfected, and it becomes a lot more manageable.

Once the current disaster winds down, you can get by on tracking individual cases and contact tracing to keep things in check.


To add to your good point this is the rock and hard place. You can't keep our current situation going forever. This lockdown will end long before a vaccine is available.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FOUR?  That's optimistic at best, mostly just dumb.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

This About That: Seriously, I want to know. John Campbell expects a vaccine around, maybe summer 2001. What is going to make things OK by June? Why is there even discussion of measure that run for 30 days and the like?


As long as he's using Obama's time machine, maybe he could do something about 9/11.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This will all be over at Easter, which will be on it's canonically defined date.

June 7th, 2021.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: oldernell: The giant orange came out of his hole.

And stock futures tanked


There will be up and down days, but until this thing is defeated, people atop dying, and life regains normalcy, there will be more down than up.

Maybe Drumpf is finally realizing you can't have a healthy economy without a healthy labor pool.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either way, he looked like a man who is in desperate need of a bender that he doesn't get to have because he can't drink. So Lord knows what he'll do instead.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: I wonder what got to him


After his ratings tweets, I'm thinking four weeks of daily pressers, and he will be convinced he is more po
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: italie: I wonder what got to him

He realized his base was at risk.


too late
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I guess next week will be more of that.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: italie: I wonder what got to him

After his ratings tweets, I'm thinking four weeks of daily pressers, and he will be convinced he is more po


Popular than the Super Bowl, the Oscars, and the MASH finale combined.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: Seriously, I want to know. John Campbell expects a vaccine around, maybe summer 2001. What is going to make things OK by June? Why is there even discussion of measure that run for 30 days and the like?


Hopefully before September 11, we could lose like 3,000 more people!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that after Easter?  Cause I was told we'd be free by then.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart man doing the right thing. I'm glad we have a leader we can look up to and trust in this concerning time... like a father figure. Let's do this, America. Let's make history and call it Made In America.

/crying eagle
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: If we're done with this by August I'll be pleased.


Then it starts up again in fall.
/hopefully we have better testing by then

I'll just leave this here...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, brilliant headline.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Is that after Easter?  Cause I was told we'd be free by then.


Trump's Easter is right between his keester and his yeaster. 'Taint no one gonna tell him when it will be Easter.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A lot of great things will be happening," the President said.

You're going to resign?
 
darkone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: cretinbob: If we're done with this by August I'll be pleased.

Then it starts up again in fall.
/hopefully we have better testing by then

I'll just leave this here...

[Fark user image 850x477]


damn just damn
 
50th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way this is over at the end of April is if we are all dead.  Folks, change whatever life plans you had.  Stuff will never be the same.  Nature finds a way.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Smart man doing the right thing. I'm glad we have a leader we can look up to and trust in this concerning time... like a father figure. Let's do this, America. Let's make history and call it Made In America.

/crying eagle



It's like a McNaughton painting in text form.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: I wonder what got to him


Fauci told him the death toll could be in the millions.  He understands millions because it's a really big number.  One of the best numbers, believe me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One, Two, 'rona is coming for you
Three, Four, better not go out your door
Five, Six, bet you wish you lived in the sticks
Seven, Eight, time to isolate
Nine, Ten, never vote for Trump again
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am hoping for an Easter miracle:

That, by Easter, Trump is no longer President.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typhoid Trumpkins assured us that an Easter Miracle would appear to save us from the orange death.

What happened?!?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to this:

https://covid19.healthdata.org/projec​t​ions

Things might not peak till around the middle of May. That's assuming that Trump doesn't order all ventilators destroyed because too many states won't kiss his fat ass.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: I wonder what got to him


Needs to stretch this out long enough that he can finish doling out bailouts to his own companies?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Is that after Easter?  Cause I was told we'd be free by then.


He killed the bunny with COVID.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news. I'm glad someone talked a tiny bit of sense into him.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: I am hoping for an Easter miracle:

That, by Easter, Trump is no longer President.


Only if it takes down Pence too. We don't need "The Andromeda Strain" AND "The Handmaid's Tale" running at the same time.
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he hasn't just tried to reschedule Easter.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait so he's NOT gonna have us cured by Easter??!?!?

Naaah
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That right there is HOTY material
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: stuhayes2010: Is that after Easter?  Cause I was told we'd be free by then.

He killed the bunny with COVID.

[Fark user image image 730x334]


And the rabbit said, "why are you wearing that stupid man suit? "
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This won't be over at the end of April. Infection rate is still going up. And I'm reading new hot spots in New Orleans, Chicago and Detriot.  MD governor said he expects the DC metro area will become like NYC. I don't if he's saying that to scare people, but NYC has 60k infections. The DC area only has about 2500.

I don't know. I think we still have another 2 - 3 months of this.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aside from a good chunk of republicans, being that they're total idiots, is anybody still listening to this asshole such that his moronic decrees matter?

Seems like pretty much all the adults accepted some time ago this was going through May at least.
 
gregz18
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 425x415]
I guess next week will be more of that.


The next couple of weeks are going to be a decade.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: This won't be over at the end of April. Infection rate is still going up. And I'm reading new hot spots in New Orleans, Chicago and Detriot.  MD governor said he expects the DC metro area will become like NYC. I don't if he's saying that to scare people, but NYC has 60k infections. The DC area only has about 2500.

I don't know. I think we still have another 2 - 3 months of this.


You forgot Florida
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then to the end of May.

And then to July.

And so on.

And so forth...
 
Artemus_Hackwell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four weeks... /pfft

More like this is our way of life....we will slowly adjust to a sort of herd resistance with occasional flare ups and hot spots as it changes in the years ahead.    Like other carona-type viruses.

People are nasty and need to wash their farking hands anyway.    I hope this causes a sea change and does away with ossified geezer thinking against working from home.

There are so many virus strains hidden in caves or wildlife we NORMALLY would not / not "supposed" to eat.

Pangolin....really?  What about a pangolin makes you want to eat that....and not cook it well to boot.   ugh

Stick to livestock; more meat = more payoff; not some scrawny armor plated thing.    Or at least tofu if can't land some farmed meat...that shiat is also delicious.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
         My fellow Q-Patriots and Heroes. It is apparent that our beloved leader has turned against the US. Mayhaps he was never truly beholden to the cause as was spoken. Dear Fox News, too, has been hedging its bets on the Soros Virus and waivers in the face the mass inside job assassinations of various older heroes and voters to ensure a Biden re-globalization. They say we need to adopt socialist policies. To hell with that, I say. We are not, and shall never become another Venezuela.
      As deep as Deep State goes we must be equally as vigilant, brave, and obstructive to the wants of the Globalist Illuminati. Go out and be social. Gather in crowds. Exercise all parts of the first as well as second amendment. Post video documentation to counter the liberal media hoax that is the Soros Virus. Show the world for what the virus truly is: a lie. A fabrication by the powers that be to finally neuter the young men of this country. Truth is, and shall always be, the only vaccine.

/but seriously folks, stay indoors.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Artemus_Hackwell: Four weeks... /pfft

More like this is our way of life....we will slowly adjust to a sort of herd resistance with occasional flare ups and hot spots as it changes in the years ahead.    Like other carona-type viruses.

People are nasty and need to wash their farking hands anyway.    I hope this causes a sea change and does away with ossified geezer thinking against working from home.

There are so many virus strains hidden in caves or wildlife we NORMALLY would not / not "supposed" to eat.

Pangolin....really?  What about a pangolin makes you want to eat that....and not cook it well to boot.   ugh

Stick to livestock; more meat = more payoff; not some scrawny armor plated thing.    Or at least tofu if can't land some farmed meat...that shiat is also delicious.


Pangolin penis! Make me hard! Ooooh, me so horny!
 
