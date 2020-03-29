 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stereogum)   There are two types of people: John Prine fans, and people who haven't listened to John Prine's music yet. Every one of them should be pulling for him to beat huge health odds against COVID-19   (stereogum.com) divider line
57
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

968 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 29 Mar 2020 at 7:16 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well this is shiat. He's been horribly fragile the last couple years, so all my best hopes and thoughts John. I have tears in my eyes right now fearing the worst.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wish him health - and happiness

I guess I wish -  him all the best

/we love you, John
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
His wife also tested positive last week:

https://www.thecurrent.org/feature/20​2​0/03/20/john-prine-health-crisis
 
schrepjm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is how I was introduced to John Prine, probably on a Pandora station for the Devil Makes Three.

John Prine and Iris Dement - In Spite of Ourselves Official Video
Youtube v-YzlbgEOOA
Please beat the odds, Mr. Prine.
 
bigpeeler [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love John Prine and so do many of my favorite artists.  A lot of us are going to be absolutely crushed if we lose him.
 
Maynotlast
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Worked with him on a John Mellencamp movie back in the late 1900's.  Sweetest guy on Earth.  Good luck John.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hang in there Mr. & Mrs. Prine
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If the worst comes to pass, just remember to not bury him down in the cold, cold ground. He requested that.
 
BeerLion
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Listened to Summer's End a couple of times this morning before I even knew. The video makes me cry.


John Prine - Summer's End Official Video
Youtube nXbEFTv9zr0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXb​EFT​v9zr0
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: His wife also tested positive last week:

https://www.thecurrent.org/feature/202​0/03/20/john-prine-health-crisis


When I heard that,, as sad as it may be, I kinda assumed, knowing his health issues, that this was coming real soon. And now it's here.
 
merlotguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He is a national treasure that I have listened to and followed for 40 years
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*types "Prine box", hovers over "submit"*

/welcometofark
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Noooooo! He's such a good guy!


John Prine and Iris DeMent - In Spite of Ourselves (Live From Sessions at West 54th)
Youtube P8tTwXv4glY
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of our treasured memories is seeing him perform at the National Park Service Centennial in 2016, in Gardiner, Montana, next to the Roosevelt Arch.

Definitely proud of America that night.

Here's a write up on that:

https://billingsgazette.com/news/stat​e​-and-regional/personal-celebrations-am​id-yellowstone-party-for-national-park​-service-centennial/article_bb283d10-d​4f7-5c7d-9799-d8b207a37c05.html
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"In the late 1960s, while Prine was delivering mail in Maywood, Illinois, he began to sing at open mic evenings at the Fifth Peg on Armitage Avenue. Prine was initially a spectator, reluctant to perform, but eventually did so in response to a "You think you can do better?" comment made to him by another performer. Chicago Sun-Times movie critic Roger Ebert heard him there and wrote the first review Prine ever received, calling him a great songwriter." link
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MontanaDave: If the worst comes to pass, just remember to not bury him down in the cold, cold ground. He requested that.


His ashes have to go down the Green River, his soul can go on up to the Rochester dam. He'll be halfway to heaven with Paradise waitin', just five miles away from wherever he is.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
About 10 years ago I found a "little black book" on the sidewalk; it contained all of John Prine's contact info. I kept it in a drawer for several years, but finally decided to throw it out when I realized that I'm not going to call John Prine.

/Cool story
//I wish him well
///Slashies
 
merlotguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
John Prine - Illegal smile
Youtube 8VVK0PPikf8
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jesus. He's such a nice guy. The worst part of people going through this is no friends or family can be with you, you die alone with strangers.
:'-(
 
Rent Party
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

schrepjm: This is how I was introduced to John Prine, probably on a Pandora station for the Devil Makes Three.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/v-YzlbgE​OOA] Please beat the odds, Mr. Prine.


I used to hang out with a bunch of musicians where "In Spite of Ourselves" was in regular rotation on the jam list.

Great song by a great artist.

Sucks we are going to lose him.
 
ElectronSpiderwort
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's really OK y'all.  He recently told us all what he's gonna do when he gets to heaven; sounds like a party.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0EiV​4​23j0M
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Goddamnitsomuch. National treasure. Introduced to him in the 70's.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Aw, that sucks.

John Prine was Pretty Good.
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
John Prine - Hello In There (Live From Sessions at West 54th)
Youtube OVhA01J0Zsg
 
insertsnarkyusername
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
fark and I just found his music about six months ago......
 
HeadLever
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One of the songs and 'events' that really made me a fan.  Busted the song at the start and made it the most entertaining part of the night.

John Prine - The Other Side Of Town
Youtube W22vyBpnKiI
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does he have his flag decal, just in case?
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
John Prine Live ~ " Bruised Orange "
Youtube zupTn_g-2F0

This whole PBS special is great. I wish him, and us all, well.
 
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

schrepjm: This is how I was introduced to John Prine, probably on a Pandora station for the Devil Makes Three.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/v-YzlbgE​OOA] Please beat the odds, Mr. Prine.


That is exactly the song I was going to post, but got distracted with... stuff.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That news makes me the opposite of a happy enchilada.
 
McFarkus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now John is a good guy....he doesn't need this shiat
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We used to spend HOURS polishing the piano.
We decided the B&B in Vermont was probably never going to happen..... Went our separate ways....
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
this one hurts.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No idea who he is but....thoughts and prayers, I guess.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
   I saw John Prine at Willies first 4th of July picnic at Dripping Springs in the early 70s. Leon Russell introduced him and he walked onstage drinking a Budweiser longneck. As I recall his first song was 'Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore'. I was awestruck by his song writing skill and sense of humor. I hope he sticks around to gift us more of both.
John Prine - "Lets Talk Dirty In Hawaiian"
Youtube DTOtuViZ0s0
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dear Abby
Dear Abby
Now who'd ever thought
That Donald Trump would ever
be the one that we ought
to listen up and wonder
what the hell we become
the land of the people
that the world thought was dumb
signed, just worried

Dear worried
Dear worried
you have not complaint
you are what you are
and you aint what you aint
so listen up buster
and listen up good
stop wishing for bad luck
and knocking on wood

All folk singers go to heaven.

I've had a Donald and Lydia love affair with this man for 50 years.

Me and the guitar are headed for Death Don't Have No Mercy in this Land.

I'll take heart in remembering that time is circular.  See you in 200 billion years John.
 
12349876
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wikipedia's John Prine.

After his battle with squamous cell cancer in 1998.

Wikipedia's Squamous cell cancer.

These cells form on the surface of the skin, on the lining of hollow organs in the body, and on the lining of the RESPIRATORY and digestive tracts.

Welp.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Noooooo! He's such a good guy!


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/P8tTwXv4​glY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Caught CV from sniffin undies?
 
jenlen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: No idea who he is but....thoughts and prayers, I guess.


Try this:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEy6E​u​Zp9IY
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Aw man fark this year even more now!
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's amazing. I wish him the best
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: ox45tallboy: His wife also tested positive last week:

https://www.thecurrent.org/feature/202​0/03/20/john-prine-health-crisis

When I heard that,, as sad as it may be, I kinda assumed, knowing his health issues, that this was coming real soon. And now it's here.


I'm not very familiar with his work, but I'm making up for that now.

He's in this one, along with all kinds of other people:

Daddy And Them (2001) Trailer - Billy Bob Thornton
Youtube LR6JtnlgV-o
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Jesus. He's such a nice guy. The worst part of people going through this is no friends or family can be with you, you die alone with strangers.
:'-(


Only immediate family can visit anyone in the hospital right now no matter what the issue.
Same with funerals
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This makes me very, very angry.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fat boy: jaytkay: Noooooo! He's such a good guy!


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/P8tTwXv4​glY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Caught CV from sniffin undies?


No, clearly from digesting Reader's Digest, in the back of a dirty book store
 
bigpeeler [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Quite honestly, I still haven't completely gotten over the death of Tom Petty. That in itself was a gut shot. But knowing that John is on death's door, frankly I'm numb. I'm 61 years old. These were my boys. It's like I'm losing my friends that I've never met. And least of all, it's a harbinger of what I know lies just ahead for me. Love you, John.
 
CptnSpldng
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
John Prine - Far From Me
Youtube M_hCDPIjT6k

I love nearly all of his work but this one gets me every time.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Diamonds in the Rough
Youtube MXZd9GVlED4


Peace, Mr. Prine.  He's been a tough bastard and we got more of him than we deserved.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One of he best anti-war songs ever written
https://youtu.be/OLVWEYUqGew
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.