 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(EuroNews)   'Can my husband see his mistress?': French police field lockdown questions   (euronews.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, France, Police, Military police, French language, People call, French Gendarmerie, French police, northern France  
•       •       •

459 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2020 at 1:05 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You do realize she wants to see her lover while he's away
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Do I need to buy a particular flag or will any rectangle of white cloth work?"
 
goatharper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mais bien sûr. Dites-le avec moi: menage à trois.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
my wife want hold the fleshlight while she's watching netflex, what should i do
 
zang
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: my wife want hold the fleshlight while she's watching netflex, what should i do


Avez-vous un divan?
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Take my husband... PLEASE!
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Boris Johnson dit, "Mais oui.  Pourquoi pas?  Nous sommes dans le meme bateau."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A stranger caressed my horse, is there a risk it is contaminated [with coronavirus]?

Quel est son nom d'utilisateur?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.