 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   Trumpville, NYC   (gothamist.com) divider line
42
    More: Sick, New York City, emergency field hospital, Central Park, Volunteer workers, Mount Sinai hospital, medical staff, Central Park field hospital, field hospital  
•       •       •

2728 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2020 at 10:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How about this gothemist? Don't throw me a bullshart 503 because I use an adblocker. Just be upfront about it.
Hey Chrome, your incognito feature sucks hairy balls.

Goes to FF and low and behold the page loads just fine.

The stupid games people play.

I'm very sorry for N.Y.C. I truly am.
We are all N.Y.C. and our/your/my time will come.  We will be tested and the reckoning will be harsh.
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I do like the Hooverville comparison, subby.  +1
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"People are dying from the coronavirus, hospitals are out of beds, and the medical staff are overwhelmed," Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse, said in a statement on the group's website. "We are deploying our Emergency Field Hospital to New York to help carry this burden."

Does it bother anybody else that Franklin Graham, who has voiced support for Trump, is setting up a field hospital in Trump's (now former) hometown?

Or to coin a phrase: Why does God need a field hospital?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blender61: How about this gothemist? Don't throw me a bullshart 503 because I use an adblocker. Just be upfront about it.
Hey Chrome, your incognito feature sucks hairy balls.

Goes to FF and low and behold the page loads just fine.

The stupid games people play.

I'm very sorry for N.Y.C. I truly am.
We are all N.Y.C. and our/your/my time will come.  We will be tested and the reckoning will be harsh.


God Fark already, get OVER IT hairless balls
/Not subby I but use this great website all the time
// pussyass internet Thors need  to go with the flow
///whiney ass internet BIATCHES is the name I use on Instagram...Not really but you get my point
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: "People are dying from the coronavirus, hospitals are out of beds, and the medical staff are overwhelmed," Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse, said in a statement on the group's website. "We are deploying our Emergency Field Hospital to New York to help carry this burden."

Does it bother anybody else that Franklin Graham, who has voiced support for Trump, is setting up a field hospital in Trump's (now former) hometown?

Or to coin a phrase: Why does God need a field hospital?


The sick people and the healthcare workers need it, you're losing sight of what's important.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: How about this gothemist? Don't throw me a bullshart 503 because I use an adblocker. Just be upfront about it.
Hey Chrome, your incognito feature sucks hairy balls.

Goes to FF and low and behold the page loads just fine.

The stupid games people play.

I'm very sorry for N.Y.C. I truly am.
We are all N.Y.C. and our/your/my time will come.  We will be tested and the reckoning will be harsh.


A link about people dying and lack of beds and the first thing that comes to your mind is ranting about browser and addon compatibility?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: blender61: How about this gothemist? Don't throw me a bullshart 503 because I use an adblocker. Just be upfront about it.
Hey Chrome, your incognito feature sucks hairy balls.

Goes to FF and low and behold the page loads just fine.

The stupid games people play.

I'm very sorry for N.Y.C. I truly am.
We are all N.Y.C. and our/your/my time will come.  We will be tested and the reckoning will be harsh.

God Fark already, get OVER IT hairless balls
/Not subby I but use this great website all the time
// pussyass internet Thors need  to go with the flow
///whiney ass internet BIATCHES is the name I use on Instagram...Not really but you get my point


Do you speak a language?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: How about this gothemist? Don't throw me a bullshart 503 because I use an adblocker. Just be upfront about it.


Because they owe you free content.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: [Fark user image 703x469]


Death panels!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Central Park? Now I know for sure the rich people have left the city.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lardweasel: I do like the Hooverville comparison, subby.  +1


We were all thinking it when we saw those camps in Central Park.
 
Current Resident [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TRUMP. S. A!
TRUMP. S. A!
TRUMP. S. A!
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still fake to Todd Starnes. He has video proof.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Chris Matthews exploded today after trying to suppress his coughing and sneezing for too long.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thurstonxhowell: AlwaysRightBoy: blender61: How about this gothemist? Don't throw me a bullshart 503 because I use an adblocker. Just be upfront about it.
Hey Chrome, your incognito feature sucks hairy balls.

Goes to FF and low and behold the page loads just fine.

The stupid games people play.

I'm very sorry for N.Y.C. I truly am.
We are all N.Y.C. and our/your/my time will come.  We will be tested and the reckoning will be harsh.

God Fark already, get OVER IT hairless balls
/Not subby I but use this great website all the time
// pussyass internet Thors need  to go with the flow
///whiney ass internet BIATCHES is the name I use on Instagram...Not really but you get my point

Do you speak a language?


He just smiled and gave me a vegemite sandwich.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's getting in tents up there.
 
Gwinny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a New Yorker, I'm glad this is happening as our hospitals are way overloaded. However, I can guarantee that they aren't referring to it as "Trumpville" (yes, I know it's a reference to Hoover). We farking HATE Trump in NYC and were glad he switched his residency to Mar-a-Lago. He can seriously go fark himself.
 
Gwinny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LegacyDL: Central Park? Now I know for sure the rich people have left the city.


You clearly don't know a lot about Central Park.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you idiots on about?  This is good.

We are all locked in our houses because 1) Hospitals are getting overwhelmed and don't have enough beds/ventilators.  and 2) There isn't enough personal protective gear for everyone to shield their face and slow this thing down even more.

Temporary field hospitals take care of number 1.  We need them in every large city.  If we have enough beds and enough ventilators then we don't need to shut down society.
 
jwookie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did all the streaming services break. Had a long day at work and have to go in at 7. Want to watch anything horror and amazon, Netflix, and Hulu all have errors.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jwookie: Did all the streaming services break. Had a long day at work and have to go in at 7. Want to watch anything horror and amazon, Netflix, and Hulu all have errors.


Must be u. Watching Netflix rn
 
jwookie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jwookie: Did all the streaming services break. Had a long day at work and have to go in at 7. Want to watch anything horror and amazon, Netflix, and Hulu all have errors.

Must be u. Watching Netflix rn


Sucks
 
jwookie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jwookie: Did all the streaming services break. Had a long day at work and have to go in at 7. Want to watch anything horror and amazon, Netflix, and Hulu all have errors.

Must be u. Watching Netflix rn


How are you doing?
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
THE CHRISTIANS - HOOVERVILLE.mp4
Youtube dssA5ApFbo0


Awesome voice
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The military set up mobile hospital tents at FedEx Field in Landover which is a county with 50k uninsured people, for "testing" but they've yet to test anyone. Someone with a relative that helped set them up said the military wasn't calling them mobile hospital units, but mobile hospice units. That's coming from my best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend who heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last week. I guess it's pretty serious.
 
jwookie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jwookie: waxbeans: jwookie: Did all the streaming services break. Had a long day at work and have to go in at 7. Want to watch anything horror and amazon, Netflix, and Hulu all have errors.

Must be u. Watching Netflix rn

How are you doing?


Do you sleep? I've seen you up at the same time as me
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: What are you idiots on about?  This is good.

We are all locked in our houses because 1) Hospitals are getting overwhelmed and don't have enough beds/ventilators.  and 2) There isn't enough personal protective gear for everyone to shield their face and slow this thing down even more.

Temporary field hospitals take care of number 1.  We need them in every large city.  If we have enough beds and enough ventilators then we don't need to shut down society.


Yes. It's a good thing. That makes sense.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image image 703x469]


China approves of your post, comrade.

/FARK you and all you apologists who seek to blame anyone other than who is at fault.

China was the origin.
China hid the extent of the problem until it grew too big to hide.
China let citizens from infected regions travel globally for more than a month after recognizing it had a problem.
China is trying to rewrite the script on the origin of the outbreak and position itself as a savior much like an arsonist that volunteers to put out a fire he himself caused.
China is using animosity towards the currently administration to push their false narrative and is finding willing stooges here in the US.

FARK you and your willing participation in this.
 
jwookie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: The military set up mobile hospital tents at FedEx Field in Landover which is a county with 50k uninsured people, for "testing" but they've yet to test anyone. Someone with a relative that helped set them up said the military wasn't calling them mobile hospital units, but mobile hospice units. That's coming from my best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend who heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last week. I guess it's pretty serious.


I hope everyone has a lot of purple permit parking. That sucks amigo.
Wish I had something funny to say. Just wanted to watch a fake fictional horror movie right now.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: duppy: [Fark user image image 703x469]

China approves of your post, comrade.

/FARK you and all you apologists who seek to blame anyone other than who is at fault.

China was the origin.
China hid the extent of the problem until it grew too big to hide.
China let citizens from infected regions travel globally for more than a month after recognizing it had a problem.
China is trying to rewrite the script on the origin of the outbreak and position itself as a savior much like an arsonist that volunteers to put out a fire he himself caused.
China is using animosity towards the currently administration to push their false narrative and is finding willing stooges here in the US.

FARK you and your willing participation in this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jwookie: farkingismybusiness: The military set up mobile hospital tents at FedEx Field in Landover which is a county with 50k uninsured people, for "testing" but they've yet to test anyone. Someone with a relative that helped set them up said the military wasn't calling them mobile hospital units, but mobile hospice units. That's coming from my best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend who heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last week. I guess it's pretty serious.

I hope everyone has a lot of purple permit parking. That sucks amigo.
Wish I had something funny to say. Just wanted to watch a fake fictional horror movie right now.


There was a fiber break at one of the internet trunk providers today.  Entire internet was Farked for a while.
 
jwookie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: jwookie: farkingismybusiness: The military set up mobile hospital tents at FedEx Field in Landover which is a county with 50k uninsured people, for "testing" but they've yet to test anyone. Someone with a relative that helped set them up said the military wasn't calling them mobile hospital units, but mobile hospice units. That's coming from my best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend who heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last week. I guess it's pretty serious.

I hope everyone has a lot of purple permit parking. That sucks amigo.
Wish I had something funny to say. Just wanted to watch a fake fictional horror movie right now.

There was a fiber break at one of the internet trunk providers today.  Entire internet was Farked for a while.


Was it the one where the guy made his wife ride in the boot?
 
jwookie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jwookie: MaelstromFL: jwookie: farkingismybusiness: The military set up mobile hospital tents at FedEx Field in Landover which is a county with 50k uninsured people, for "testing" but they've yet to test anyone. Someone with a relative that helped set them up said the military wasn't calling them mobile hospital units, but mobile hospice units. That's coming from my best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend who heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last week. I guess it's pretty serious.

I hope everyone has a lot of purple permit parking. That sucks amigo.
Wish I had something funny to say. Just wanted to watch a fake fictional horror movie right now.

There was a fiber break at one of the internet trunk providers today.  Entire internet was Farked for a while.

Was it the one where the guy made his wife ride in the boot?


I hope your doing all right down there MaelstromFL
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can the city re-purpose at least one of Trump's properties into a morgue?
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby, your older than Boomer joke is lost on most.  I get you are trying to equate 'Hooverville' with 'Trumpville'  but does  anyone under 60 get the reference?  Not likely.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jwookie: jwookie: MaelstromFL: jwookie: farkingismybusiness: The military set up mobile hospital tents at FedEx Field in Landover which is a county with 50k uninsured people, for "testing" but they've yet to test anyone. Someone with a relative that helped set them up said the military wasn't calling them mobile hospital units, but mobile hospice units. That's coming from my best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend who heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last week. I guess it's pretty serious.

I hope everyone has a lot of purple permit parking. That sucks amigo.
Wish I had something funny to say. Just wanted to watch a fake fictional horror movie right now.

There was a fiber break at one of the internet trunk providers today.  Entire internet was Farked for a while.

Was it the one where the guy made his wife ride in the boot?

I hope your doing all right down there MaelstromFL


Thanks!  We are fine so far.  Jacksonville is getting hit pretty hard, but here in the burbs we are good.

I just hope everyone can keep their heads down and make it through the next few weeks.  Dark days ahead, but there is light comming!

Best and healthy wishes to all!
 
jwookie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: jwookie: jwookie: MaelstromFL: jwookie: farkingismybusiness: The military set up mobile hospital tents at FedEx Field in Landover which is a county with 50k uninsured people, for "testing" but they've yet to test anyone. Someone with a relative that helped set them up said the military wasn't calling them mobile hospital units, but mobile hospice units. That's coming from my best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend who heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last week. I guess it's pretty serious.

I hope everyone has a lot of purple permit parking. That sucks amigo.
Wish I had something funny to say. Just wanted to watch a fake fictional horror movie right now.

There was a fiber break at one of the internet trunk providers today.  Entire internet was Farked for a while.

Was it the one where the guy made his wife ride in the boot?

I hope your doing all right down there MaelstromFL

Thanks!  We are fine so far.  Jacksonville is getting hit pretty hard, but here in the burbs we are good.

I just hope everyone can keep their heads down and make it through the next few weeks.  Dark days ahead, but there is light comming!

Best and healthy wishes to all!


You as well
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, I heard that was going to be a temporary morgue.  This is a step up from that.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: duppy: [Fark user image image 703x469]

China approves of your post, comrade.

/FARK you and all you apologists who seek to blame anyone other than who is at fault.

China was the origin.
China hid the extent of the problem until it grew too big to hide.
China let citizens from infected regions travel globally for more than a month after recognizing it had a problem.
China is trying to rewrite the script on the origin of the outbreak and position itself as a savior much like an arsonist that volunteers to put out a fire he himself caused.
China is using animosity towards the currently administration to push their false narrative and is finding willing stooges here in the US.

FARK you and your willing participation in this.


lol, hey everyone check out this guy.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.