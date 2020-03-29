 Skip to content
(TMZ)   "We brought in 13 machines that basically kill every virus in the place, and uh, if somebody walks through the door it's like, it kills everything on them. We have the most sterile building in, I don't know, all of America"   (tmz.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does it shoots concentrated jesus blood on everything? Or perhaps holy water blessed by the pope?

/this is what religious nuts believe
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Settle down Davros.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The spice must flow.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I honestly couldn't tell if that was a Trump quote.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Virus is not alive. It can not be killed.

The Virus can not be killed by antiobiotics because it is not alive.

The Virus can be destroyed or damaged by ultra-violet radiation, but not the two familiar A and B type wavelengths in Sunlight, but the one that is blocked by the ozone layer and would kill us all if it made it through to the ground.

Sterilization of viruses varies from virus to virus, but generally requires treatments that would kill a patient or for that matter a lab animal. You can sterialize objects if they are not damaged by UV light or other treatments themselves.

The lifespan of viruses on inanimate objects varies, but in principle, some viruses can survive for days or weeks or longer, while others will be damaged in minutes, such as HIV.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where's Varg Vikernes when you need him?
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If anyone dies from attending his church service, directly or indirectly, that asshole should be changed with manslaughter.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can sterilize a room with Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor. Doesn't work as great on porous surfaces like carpet and it really should be qualified to demonstrate that it's working as expected but you can do it. If you just went for massive overkill it couldn't hurt. They do it on planes and hospital rooms sometimes.

Make sure you air it out really well though because that will kill people too.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, if it's all a hoax, then science fiction should work on it.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We brought in 13 machines that basically kill everyone virus in the place, and uh, if somebody walks through the door it's like, it kills everything on them. We have the most dead people sterile building in, I don't know, all of America"

/There FTFY
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a tangential note, how about you go f*ck yourselves Harvey & TMZ. You've been Trump cheerleaders from the beginning.
Eat a big fat bowl of virus-laden dicks.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rapture can be arranged, very locally.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh* damn fundie grifters. For the flock, science and technology are indistinguishable from magic. For the pastor, science and technology mean he keeps to keep grifting the flock.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: Well, if it's all a hoax, then science fiction should work on it.


Decontamination
Youtube d1vw7E7uE3E
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Yeah, easter is gonna be hell on earth.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Lord how times have changed.

Remember back in the day when burning down a church was one of those things that was *always* bad?

/ Not saying I agree
// Just that I understand
/// Tres
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: This About That: Well, if it's all a hoax, then science fiction should work on it.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/d1vw7E7u​E3E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Time to start eating Sterno! Not that I ever stopped
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
why do they call them megachurches?  sure they're big but people dress up specifically and recite prearranged rituals and observances every Sunday of football season and we don't call them megastadiums.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I guess walking past a Cobalt-60 rack would do it...

/Would also kill you
// painfully
/// father, son, holy slashie...
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is like when these assholes handle venomous snakes, but on a way larger scale.
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Drink a gallon of Clorox and call me in the morning.
 
gojirast
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: For the pastor, lying about science and technology mean he keeps to keep grifting the flock.


FTFY
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toejam
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kubo: This is like when these assholes handle venomous snakes, but on a way larger scale.


Almost.  In this case, they handle the snake, and everyone else gets bitten.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: Yeah, easter is gonna be hell on earth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks like ... we're going to see another ... Korean cult congregation-style ... outbreak of covid-19.  Play stupid games ... win stupid prizes.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: Yeah, easter is gonna be hell on earth.


Easter urn hunts
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Praise the lord!

If they're wrong may god strike them dead!
 
gojirast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: The Flexecutioner: Yeah, easter is gonna be hell on earth.

[Fark user image 400x362]


If there was ever a smile that would be improved by several well placed aluminum baseball bat strikes, that's it.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This pastor is going to end up in the pasture and take a whole lot of his idiot meal tickets with him. As someone who left, not because of the pastor, but because of the hypocrites and Republican Jesus worshipers that started to show:

I will not shed a tear. Because '[...] he has already received his reward in full.'
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If they managed to get the good UV lamps, it will kill the virus.  I hope his faith healing can cure blindness too because he is going to have a lot of blind sheep in his flock soon.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Does it shoots concentrated jesus blood on everything? Or perhaps holy water blessed by the pope?

/this is what religious nuts believe


The Pope suggests if you want holy water to kill viruses to boil the hell out of it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Martial law. Now.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: why do they call them megachurches?  sure they're big but people dress up specifically and recite prearranged rituals and observances every Sunday of football season and we don't call them megastadiums.


Football is real. Big difference.
 
hchaos
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If they truly are serving God, then He will protect them. If COVID-19 burns through their flock, it's clear evidence that God does not approve of them.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: The Flexecutioner: Yeah, easter is gonna be hell on earth.

[Fark user image image 400x362]


Say what you will about him, but according to the article at least that dude knows how to protect his investment.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: This About That: Well, if it's all a hoax, then science fiction should work on it.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/d1vw7E7u​E3E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That movie was better than it had any right to be.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: If they managed to get the good UV lamps, it will kill the virus.  I hope his faith healing can cure blindness too because he is going to have a lot of blind sheep in his flock soon.


Ok, so it kills the virus on someone's hands. What exactly happens after they get in the room and cough or sneeze?

???
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
To prosperity gospel preachers, the safety of their congregations takes a big back seat to passing the collection plate.

To them, "In God We Trust" isn't talking about the God in the Bible.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Does it shoots concentrated jesus blood on everything? Or perhaps holy water blessed by the pope?

/this is what religious nuts believe


You seem be be a bit confused regarding the versions of Christianity.
 
TexasPeace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There is a solution, or at least a deterrent to future incidents.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snMl0​X​cSzOU
 
johnny queso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
so if one of these assholes shows up on your doorstep, does stand your ground apply?
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No judgment on religion in general, but: How freaking stupid would you have to be to believe this? Such a bummer man.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: If they managed to get the good UV lamps, it will kill the virus.


Maybe on the surface of your shirt.  Let's see how that 'sunburn' makes the inside of your lungs feel.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The Virus is not alive. It can not be killed.

The Virus can not be killed by antiobiotics because it is not alive.

The Virus can be destroyed or damaged by ultra-violet radiation, but not the two familiar A and B type wavelengths in Sunlight, but the one that is blocked by the ozone layer and would kill us all if it made it through to the ground.

Sterilization of viruses varies from virus to virus, but generally requires treatments that would kill a patient or for that matter a lab animal. You can sterialize objects if they are not damaged by UV light or other treatments themselves.

The lifespan of viruses on inanimate objects varies, but in principle, some viruses can survive for days or weeks or longer, while others will be damaged in minutes, such as HIV.


I see you lack faith in the holy flame.
 
