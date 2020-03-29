 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   Liberty University decided it was okay to reopen despite COVID-19 concerns. You can guess what happened next   (mediaite.com) divider line
    Lynchburg, Virginia, Liberty University, Jerry Falwell, Donald Trump, Thomas Road Baptist Church, Virginia, Dr. Thomas W. Eppes Jr.  
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
""We're conservative, we're Christian, and therefore we're being attacked," he said."

Well, he learned well from his father--it's all identity politics. If you do something dumb (or, in this case, fatally dumb), and anyone points it out, claim you're the real victim here.

What the article only briefly alludes to is that staff are being required to come to work. It mentions students and faculty, but it's staff who'll get sick. And then they'll go home to spread it in their neighborhoods. Virginia is two weeks from getting really ugly.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: ""We're conservative, we're Christian, and therefore we're being attacked," he said."

Well, he learned well from his father--it's all identity politics. If you do something dumb (or, in this case, fatally dumb), and anyone points it out, claim you're the real victim here.

What the article only briefly alludes to is that staff are being required to come to work. It mentions students and faculty, but it's staff who'll get sick. And then they'll go home to spread it in their neighborhoods. Virginia is two weeks from getting really ugly.


But I've been told this was to be over by Easter
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're able to continue processing bills for dorm rooms, prepaid food, and tuition requirements?
"Hey, we're open...pay up"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Aren't Christians supposed to be caring and understanding, and not divisive and intolerant?  And what's up with this weird fetish for the President?  Hail Caeser, yes, by all means, I of all people would never discourage that.  But don't be an embarrassment, man.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Though the current crisis would appear epidemiological in nature, Dr. Eppes said he saw it as a reflection of "the political divide."

"If Liberty sneezes, there are people who don't like the fact that Liberty sneezed," he said in an interview. "Mr. Falwell called me to listen to a view that wasn't exactly his. Great leaders do that type of thing."

First of all, what the everloving fark? What does that even mean? Second, I hope the 'school' gets sued into bankruptcy and if one student or staff member dies I want to see manslaughter charges against both of these chuckleheads.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
End Times?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The cable, it was not fixed?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Though the current crisis would appear epidemiological in nature, Dr. Eppes said he saw it as a reflection of "the political divide."

"If Liberty sneezes, there are people who don't like the fact that Liberty sneezed," he said in an interview. "Mr. Falwell called me to listen to a view that wasn't exactly his. Great leaders do that type of thing."

First of all, what the everloving fark? What does that even mean? Second, I hope the 'school' gets sued into bankruptcy and if one student or staff member dies I want to see manslaughter charges against both of these chuckleheads.


I don't like the fact that Liberty sneezed.  BECAUSE THEY IGNORED THEIR PEERS AND EXPERTS AND DECIDED TO REOPEN.

/Jesus
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: And what's up with this weird fetish for the President?


He's a Republican and, therefore, a good Christian man
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
totally worth it
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They infected the cable?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
15000 on campus students?

Lynchburg is screwed
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put a fence around it.

Of the 1,900 students who initially returned last week to campus, Mr. Falwell said more than 800 had left.

Oops, too late.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many pool boys are still employed and working "closely" with the Falwells?
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those kids need to sue Jerry Falwell to the 10th circle of Hell.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Falwell has previously dismissed concerns of the coronavirus and billed it as an attempt to hurt President Donald Trump politically.

Well, from a certain point of view, he isn't wrong.

/It's just the matter of who is responsible for that.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only good thing about this situation is Jerry opened himself up to be sued out of business.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus came down, and saved them all from brown people and China-Virus?

*clicks link*

Ohhhhh boy, didn't see that coming

/everyone did
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now would be the time to file lawsuits before Jerry destroys all the hard drives, shreds documents, and sends his rent boys back to their farms in Iowa and their islands in the Caribbean.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's "give me liberty *or* give me death"

Not "give me liberty *and* give me death"

/hope they get sued into oblivion
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Falwell has previously dismissed concerns of the coronavirus and billed it as an attempt to hurt President Donald Trump politically.

Well, from a certain point of view, he isn't wrong.

/It's just the matter of who is responsible for that.


Every once in a while, God really *is* trying to tell these assholes something and they are invariably oblivious
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problem, they'll be raptured.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, go on a respirator because you caught the orange death from a typhoid trumpkin.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Aren't Christians supposed to be caring and understanding, and not divisive and intolerant?  And what's up with this weird fetish for the President?  Hail Caeser, yes, by all means, I of all people would never discourage that.  But don't be an embarrassment, man.


Self reflection is not their strong suit.

I am, unfortunately, currently local to Liberty and one of the commercials for their church states it's for "people who love God and because of that love people".
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because of twats like this that you are going to be burying upwards of a million covid-19 victims before Christmas.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're giving Lynchburg a bad name
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure wish folks' resumes from LU would come across my desk occasionally so I could have the joy of hurling them unread into the garbage after a hearty "stopped reading there."
 
gregz18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chuckles to himself...
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Play stupid games, go on a respirator because you caught the orange death from a typhoid trumpkin.


I second the idea of calling it the Orange Death.
 
coronavirus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you're welcome

// takes a bow
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ye of little faith
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tried to convert the cable to Christianity?
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait wait, don't tell me...Falwell is a farking idiot.

That's right, isn't it?
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is an ass, I think we found the hole
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helpful pic of Liberty Belle:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: ""We're conservative, we're Christian, and therefore we're being attacked," he said."


No moron. You're being singled out for being a right wing nut, hiding under the Christian umbrella.
You better hope your belief system is false, otherwise, you're going to have some explaining to do come your judgement day.
 
I-K-Rumba
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who attend universities are the smartest people. And people who run the universities have been to a university, so they are very smart.
But as in life, there are exceptions to every rule. I present to you, Liberty University.
 
wax_on
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Aren't Christians supposed to be caring and understanding, and not divisive and intolerant?  And what's up with this weird fetish for the President?  Hail Caeser, yes, by all means, I of all people would never discourage that.  But don't be an embarrassment, man.


These aren't Christians. These are death cultists.

I know, hard to tell them apart.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to feel bad for them, but no...fark those idiots.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Marcus Aurelius: Aren't Christians supposed to be caring and understanding, and not divisive and intolerant?  And what's up with this weird fetish for the President?  Hail Caeser, yes, by all means, I of all people would never discourage that.  But don't be an embarrassment, man.

Self reflection is not their strong suit.

I am, unfortunately, currently local to Liberty and one of the commercials for their church states it's for "people who love God and because of that love people".


it's for "people who love God and because of that love people who believe what they believe".


FTFT
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's gonna get awkward when those students hire lawyers who don't have Liberty degrees.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: ""We're conservative, we're Christian, and therefore we're being attacked," he said."

Well, he learned well from his father--it's all identity politics. If you do something dumb (or, in this case, fatally dumb), and anyone points it out, claim you're the real victim here.

What the article only briefly alludes to is that staff are being required to come to work. It mentions students and faculty, but it's staff who'll get sick. And then they'll go home to spread it in their neighborhoods. Virginia is two weeks from getting really ugly.


""We're conservative, we're Christian, and therefore we're being attacked," he said."

Yes, and deservedly so.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I sure wish folks' resumes from LU would come across my desk occasionally so I could have the joy of hurling them unread into the garbage after a hearty "stopped reading there."


I've never seen one in my lifetime.  Hopefully my HR departments have quashed that.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

Take your pick, Jerry.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I-K-Rumba: People who attend universities are the smartest people. And people who run the universities have been to a university, so they are very smart.
But as in life, there are exceptions to every rule. I present to you, Liberty University.


And Trump University.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: No problem, they'll be raptured.


Only the ones that pray hard enough.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Of the 1,900 students who initially returned last week to campus, Mr. Falwell said more than 800 had left."

How did they get so many America-hating hell-bound RINO atheists at their school?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year's Liberty graduation theme song brought to you by Dishwalla

/cuz they're on their way to meet her
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And let me guess they had one of their mandatory rallies for all the students to attend. And explain to them the hoax going on too?
 
