baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You just KNOW these assholes will post video
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: You just KNOW these assholes will post video


I hope so. I hope they get caught. Or... you know, I'll stop here.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do we blame trump for this too?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: baka-san: You just KNOW these assholes will post video

I hope so. I hope they get caught. Or... you know, I'll stop here.


Should be prosecuted for attempted murder... damn. Glad the guy wasn't seriously injured or killed.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kids did this near my hometown a few years ago and crushed some poor woman's skull. She is permanently disfigured and lucky to be alive.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Do we blame trump for this too?


I don't see why yet. However we can blame him for:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Do we blame trump for this too?


Yes. Why hasn't he implemented martial law? What a cuck.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Do we blame trump for this too?


Dunno. Check if Antifa is busy and get back to me.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
fark the entitled rich kids who pull this shiat. fark the cops who won't bother to investigate. And fark their $500/hour attorneys who will get them off if they do.

There's been a string of random freeway shootings in my area for the last two or three years. CHP can't even be bothered to investigate.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Unobtanium: baka-san: You just KNOW these assholes will post video

I hope so. I hope they get caught. Or... you know, I'll stop here.

Should be prosecuted for attempted murder... damn. Glad the guy wasn't seriously injured or killed.


Actually, I think  it's time to     Summarly execute people. And call marital Law.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Kids did this near my hometown a few years ago and crushed some poor woman's skull. She is permanently disfigured and lucky to be alive.


How old were they?      Was there a preexisting mental illness involved?

I'm the first to defend the young for being young, but I'm struggling to wrap my mind around the idea that anyone would throw a heavy object off an overpass into on-coming traffic.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Do we blame trump for this too?


Let's just say that there's an obvious correlation in the intelligence of the people who do this sort of crap and those who support 45*
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When found, give the shiat weasels a fair trial.  If found guilty throw them off the same overpass and run them over with a fully laden concrete truck.  If they survive, they go free.  If not, their parents have to eat the road kill.  Stream it all on youtube as a warning to people to not do this shiat.  These "people" cannot be rehabilitated.  They are defectives and their only use to society is as a warning through ultra fear.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: fark the entitled rich kids who pull this shiat. fark the cops who won't bother to investigate. And fark their $500/hour attorneys who will get them off if they do.

There's been a string of random freeway shootings in my area for the last two or three years. CHP can't even be bothered to investigate.


Median household income:  $30,104 .Penns Grove, NJ
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: fnordfocus: fark the entitled rich kids who pull this shiat. fark the cops who won't bother to investigate. And fark their $500/hour attorneys who will get them off if they do.

There's been a string of random freeway shootings in my area for the last two or three years. CHP can't even be bothered to investigate.

Median household income:  $30,104 .Penns Grove, NJ


Any reason to think they're locals and not rich kids farking with the poors for a bit of fun.

Just like Mitt Romney used to dress like a cop and beat minorities.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wademh: great_tigers: Do we blame trump for this too?

Let's just say that there's an obvious correlation in the intelligence of the people who do this sort of crap and those who support 45*


Can we stop making baseless implications that the "other side" is made up of idiotic attempted murderers, and stop shoving politics into threads where it doesn't belong? You're just making things worse.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: fnordfocus: fark the entitled rich kids who pull this shiat. fark the cops who won't bother to investigate. And fark their $500/hour attorneys who will get them off if they do.

There's been a string of random freeway shootings in my area for the last two or three years. CHP can't even be bothered to investigate.

Median household income:  $30,104 .Penns Grove, NJ


Heh... Penis Grove...
 
zang
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Moniker o' Shame: fnordfocus: fark the entitled rich kids who pull this shiat. fark the cops who won't bother to investigate. And fark their $500/hour attorneys who will get them off if they do.

There's been a string of random freeway shootings in my area for the last two or three years. CHP can't even be bothered to investigate.

Median household income:  $30,104 .Penns Grove, NJ

Any reason to think they're locals and not rich kids farking with the poors for a bit of fun.

Just like Mitt Romney used to dress like a cop and beat minorities.


How do we even know they were kids?  Old, rich, white, homophobic males are well known for this behavior.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Do we blame trump for this too?


No, he's too busy farking up his administration's pandemic response and grifting some of that sweet emergency relief funding. He can't do everything! He'll be touched to hear about your deeply felt concern, though.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Do we blame trump for this too?


Yes and then we need to find a Democrat to immediately ban driving trees around at night. If we keep allowing these assholes to just drive their high capacity trucks around without reasonable restrictions, more people will get hurt.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Do we blame trump for this too?


Only after Hannity blames Grand Theft Auto III, a stock image of some random black kid they found on Shutterstock and Antifa.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The other driver explained that he saw a cinderblock hanging from the overpass by an orange and black rope just before the impact.

State police investigating that case said at the time it was unclear if the weight had been tossed from an overpass or fell from another vehicle traveling ahead of the victim's SUV.

hmmm
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*I may have mixed up the 

C18H27NO3: The other driver explained that he saw a cinderblock hanging from the overpass by an orange and black rope just before the impact.

State police investigating that case said at the time it was unclear if the weight had been tossed from an overpass or fell from another vehicle traveling ahead of the victim's SUV.

hmmm


I may have mixed up the 2 cases from reading too quickly.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: ...Just like Mitt Romney used to dress like a cop and beat minorities.


Now there is an image worth laughing at.
 
