In Russia, lockdown goes under you
78
    More: News, shot  
78 Comments
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just the mongols, eh?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need that rule so everyone stay home.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too late, tovarish Putin.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: We need that rule so everyone stay home.


As horrible as Trump is, he's only evil and stupid, which just manifests as gross incompetence. Putin is evil and intelligent, which is far worse. I'd rather take my chances with stupid.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: FlyingBacon: We need that rule so everyone stay home.

As horrible as Trump is, he's only evil and stupid, which just manifests as gross incompetence. Putin is evil and intelligent, which is far worse. I'd rather take my chances with stupid.


Um, I dunno, I'm kinda on the fence with about that...
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google translation of the May of Moscow's decree that I ran to see how it compares/contrasts with Governor Polis' Order here in Colorado:

Site of Sergey Sobyanin sobanyin.ru
             
             
Today at 19:45
Coronavirus. City restrictions and social support

The decisions taken by the President and the Government of Russia, the Government of Moscow, had a huge effect on reducing the direct contacts of residents in order to prevent the spread of COVID-2019. Movement in the city decreased by two-thirds. And this is very good. Although it is obvious that not everyone heard us.

Nevertheless, the extremely negative turn of events that we see in the largest cities in Europe and the USA causes great concern for the life and health of our citizens.

All countries of the world are struggling to slow down the dynamics of the growth in the number of diseases, they are engaged in so-called smoothing so that the number of seriously ill patients grows gradually, and so that the health care system copes. It is for this that restrictions on social contacts, movement of citizens, self-isolation, etc. are accepted.

Today I signed a decree on additional measures to prevent the large-scale and rapid spread of COVID-2019.

1. Starting tomorrow, the home mode of self-isolation is introduced for all residents of Moscow, regardless of age.

Leaving the apartment is allowed only in cases:

 applying for emergency (emergency) medical care and other direct threats to life and health,
 travel to work if you are required to go to work,
 Shopping at your nearest existing store or pharmacy
 walking pets at a distance not exceeding 100 meters from the place of residence (stay),
 need to take out household garbage.

And in the coming days - after carrying out technical and organizational measures - it will be possible to leave if there is a special pass issued in the manner established by the Moscow Government.

Over the coming week, a smart system of monitoring compliance with the home regime and established rules for the movement of citizens will be deployed. Gradually, but steadily, we will tighten the control necessary in this situation.

With this, the home mode does not limit the rights of citizens to come to the city or to leave Moscow. SPEECH ONLY THAT IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO MOVE AROUND THE CITY WITHOUT A GOOD REASON.

2. While on the streets, in shops, on transport and in other public places, citizens are obliged to observe social distance from other people at least 1.5 meters (social distance). The exception is only taxi rides.

Shops, pharmacies and any other organizations in which people are or work are required to ensure compliance with social distance, including applying special markings and establishing a regime of access and stay in buildings and in the adjacent territory.

In addition, the decree introduces the following additional measures to ensure compliance with social distance and social support for Muscovites in the conditions of high alert.

3. Muscovites with a mild course of COVID-2019 are being treated under the supervision of doctors at home.

As prescribed by doctors, they will receive antiviral drugs for free. Also, as a preventive measure, doctors and other specialists involved in counteracting the spread of new coronavirus infection will receive free antiviral drugs.

Free medicine will be delivered by ambulance, clinic staff or volunteers.

4. So that citizens do not lose money on their travel cards, he made a decision to extend the validity period of travel tickets by 5 days for passengers who fulfill the requirement of the home regime from March 30 to April 3 this year. will not make a single trip in public transport.

Previously suspended student and school travel cards will be extended for a month or more from the date of the end of the high alert.

5. Obviously, in the current difficult situation, unfortunately, many Muscovites will lose their jobs. To help them, a special set of support measures will be developed.

As a first step, a regional compensation payment to the unemployed is introduced. The total amount of unemployment benefits (scholarships) and a new payment will amount to 19,500 rubles per month.

The payment will be assigned automatically, without statements.

The measures introduced today are absolutely necessary. But the effectiveness of these measures to restrain the spread of infection depends on the behavior of each of us.

Take care of yourself and your neighbors. Please stay home.

Decree of the Mayor of Moscow "On Amendments to the Decree of the Mayor of Moscow dated March 5, 2020 No. 12-UM."
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that "pneumonia" outbreak sounds serious
 
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our citizens they so strong.

They not get coronavirus.

They merely die of strength and passion.

Too much freedom, that's probably it.  They're simply too happy.

No more questions.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also the Ruble is tanking again due to deteriorating oil prices so enjoy that monthly stipend from a corrupt government that doesn't even pretend to care about their citizens.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Wow, that "pneumonia" outbreak sounds serious


That was my thought too. Just imagine how much worse it would be if Russians weren't the only people on Earth naturally immune to Covid-19.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: We need that rule so everyone stay home.


Putin > Trump...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$250 a month, eh?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Vlad's vaccine didn't work.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moscow transit tickets good for 5 extra days, so there is that.  Use it or lose it after April 3rd.
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [media1.tenor.com image 400x332] [View Full Size image _x_]


I wish I could piss on that face.  Just a non-stop, orange, 10 minute micturition.

I'll probably have to wait until he's dead.  That's fine.  I have time.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So ignore and deny until it's too late? Sounds familiar.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

D_PaulAngel: OldRod: Wow, that "pneumonia" outbreak sounds serious

That was my thought too. Just imagine how much worse it would be if Russians weren't the only people on Earth naturally immune to Covid-19.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

washburn777: Also the Ruble is tanking again due to deteriorating oil prices so enjoy that monthly stipend from a corrupt government that doesn't even pretend to care about their citizens.


Yeah this could get interesting. Putin will also most likely over play his hand and may end up with internal security problems.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

washburn777: Our citizens they so strong.

They not get coronavirus.

They merely die of strength and passion.

Too much freedom, that's probably it.  They're simply too happy.

No more questions.


Is that supposed to be Russia or the US? It's hard to tell.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus Rhapsody by Queen | COVID-19 Karaoke
Youtube lr_tEdQvFcc
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

washburn777: Also the Ruble is tanking again due to deteriorating oil prices so enjoy that monthly stipend from a corrupt government that doesn't even pretend to care about their citizens.


🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐🙄
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the positive(?) side, if the Shaitgibbon hears about this, maybe he'll start taking this half-seriously.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Putin just said a few weeks ago everything there was under control, next thing they will say is best Korea is having problems controlling it.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: washburn777: Also the Ruble is tanking again due to deteriorating oil prices so enjoy that monthly stipend from a corrupt government that doesn't even pretend to care about their citizens.

Yeah this could get interesting. Putin will also most likely over play his hand and may end up with internal security problems.


What a shame.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the Russian tax payers will be bailing Putin out with a "stimulus".
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: ecmoRandomNumbers: FlyingBacon: We need that rule so everyone stay home.

As horrible as Trump is, he's only evil and stupid, which just manifests as gross incompetence. Putin is evil and intelligent, which is far worse. I'd rather take my chances with stupid.

Um, I dunno, I'm kinda on the fence with about that...


Yeah, it's really a Chaotic Evil vs Lawful Evil sort of decision

/for all you old time D&D players out there...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was assured by "Honest" Putin himself that there was no outbreak in Russia.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will totally effect Trump's re-election campaign. The IRA will have to expense burner laptops for home use.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gezzzzzz. When is Cheeto cuck going to implement martial law. Come on break out the Marines, national Guard, coast guard, and ICE on full 2 days on 3 off. Check points and at grocery stores. Come on already.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: ecmoRandomNumbers: FlyingBacon: We need that rule so everyone stay home.

As horrible as Trump is, he's only evil and stupid, which just manifests as gross incompetence. Putin is evil and intelligent, which is far worse. I'd rather take my chances with stupid.

Um, I dunno, I'm kinda on the fence with about that...


Hey, no calling out Farkers!
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FlyingBacon: We need that rule so everyone stay home.

AKA I love when MY side imposes crackdowns similar to the Japanese Internment! Holy Father Trump-Putin will take care of me! Muh FREEDOM!
 
maldinero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not messing around. He means it...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty sad when even Russia is giving out free antiviral drugs but here in the US companies are fighting over exclusivity rights to government funded treatments. Yay us!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainSorrowLoss: cretinbob: [media1.tenor.com image 400x332] [View Full Size image _x_]

I wish I could piss on that face.  Just a non-stop, orange, 10 minute micturition.

I'll probably have to wait until he's dead.  That's fine.  I have time.


Yeah, a tombstone appeared in Central Park for him and I thought that would be a good place for him to be buried.

Peoples dogs gotta take a shiat somewhere.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I guessed in a different thread, Russia is being ravaged by the coronavirus, although I doubt we'll ever find out how many have contracted it or how many have died. But since Putin is locking down the country, it's a safe bet that both figures are probably in the thousands.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blyat. All those Rooskies will have nothing better to do now than sit at home and troll on the internet. Fark threads are gonna have a lot more folks tagged in borscht red.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Am I the only one that read that with a Russian accent in my head?

/I learned I'm very likely to be of Russian descent when I was 49.  Jewish descent as well.  Oy!
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the order go into effect a couple of minutes after Putin and family took off for their remote summer palace?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says random guy on twitter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Russian oligarchs have kids who post about their lavish partying lifestyles on Instagram? Perhaps the masses will get a bit pissed off seeing that continue while they are stuck at home without enough vodka or cigarettes.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they've got some experience standing in line for toilet paper and empty shelves.

assets3.thrillist.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: It's pretty sad when even Russia is giving out free antiviral drugs but here in the US companies are fighting over exclusivity rights to government funded treatments. Yay us!


Russia is giving out free anti-Coronavirus drugs?
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Over the coming week, a smart system of monitoring compliance with the home regime and established rules for the movement of citizens will be deployed. Gradually, but steadily, we will tighten the control necessary in this situation."

Well, that's going to stick around I bet.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Bslim: [steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net image 604x358]


Why did Tom Bombadil burn down his shack?
 
