 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Mercader projected to be media's first Coronavirus death   (cbsnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Sad, CBS News, loss of Maria Mercader, CBS News Sunday Morning, CBS, National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association, The Early Show, American Ballet Theatre, CBS News president  
•       •       •

1769 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2020 at 11:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😭


Side note,
Did she really marry a guy with the same name as her brother?
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow clap. Sorry it is such a sad topic.
 
Myria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There've been others in the media who've died.  Maybe first media television personality?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maria was 54 and died from coronavirus in a New York hospital. She had been on medical leave for an unrelated matter since the last week in February.
Maria fought cancer and related illnesses for more than 20 years, and was an inspiration each time she returned to work after a setback threatened to end her life.
-----------
If you want to keep the matter in the first paragraph private, you probably don't want that second paragraph.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I hope she wasn't projected to survive..The family could be stretched to it's limits but will eventually get
around the situation, since it's a global problem...
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Myria: There've been others in the media who've died.  Maybe first media television personality?


Yeah, that must be it. Because NBC had someone die awhile back, but he wasn't an on-air personality.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Myria: There've been others in the media who've died.  Maybe first media television personality?

Yeah, that must be it. Because NBC had someone die awhile back, but he wasn't an on-air personality.


They said he was a cameraman, IIRC.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wonder if she caught it in the hospital.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Geography humor, I like it almost as much as geology humor.
/It's gneiss.
 
M-G
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Map joke!
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We will be reading a lot of these stories in the coming months.  I am trying to read them as they are posted.  It doesn't really mean much but I want these victims remembered.
 
Trayal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
RIP :(

/Tasteless tonedeaf comment from The Orange One in 5... 4... 3...
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trayal: RIP :(

/Tasteless tonedeaf comment from The Orange One in 5... 4... 3...


You mean like the headline?
 
Krieghund
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 😭


Side note,
Did she really marry a guy with the same name as her brother?


Seeing as she was in the association of Gay and Lesbian journalists, I'm going to say no.


(Her *father* and brother have the same name.  In other words her brother is Manuel Junior)
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Krieghund: waxbeans: 😭


Side note,
Did she really marry a guy with the same name as her brother?

Seeing as she was in the association of Gay and Lesbian journalists, I'm going to say no.


(Her *father* and brother have the same name.  In other words her brother is Manuel Junior)


Was going to say this, and also, so what if she did? Sometimes two people have the same name. (But again, she didn't.)
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Krieghund: waxbeans: 😭


Side note,
Did she really marry a guy with the same name as her brother?

Seeing as she was in the association of Gay and Lesbian journalists, I'm going to say no.


(Her *father* and brother have the same name.  In other words her brother is Manuel Junior)


The article doesn't say she was in that association.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Krieghund: waxbeans: 😭


Side note,
Did she really marry a guy with the same name as her brother?

Seeing as she was in the association of Gay and Lesbian journalists, I'm going to say no.


(Her *father* and brother have the same name.  In other words her brother is Manuel Junior)


So..Universal Trans Mercader?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No one could have projected her death.

RIP, sorry for her family's loss.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This one gets me right in the datum.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.