(Liverpool Echo)   Not News: Man needs to collect ebay purchase. News: Man drives 200 miles during lockdown. Fark: His wife has to travel back home in the trunk because his purchase filled the seats   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2020 at 7:05 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. He's not even American.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She got to ride home in the boot? LUXURY!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And felt bad about having to travel to get a car back.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In his defense.
You are never going to see better prices in your life than the ones in an epidemic shutdown.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He put his wife in the trunk to make space for windows?  Sounds like he's a real pane in the ass.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Doesn't say anything about him *forcing* her to do it.  They seem like a harmonious couple, with a real mutual appreciation of windows.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is a survivor. You people cowering in fear remember this, and worship him like the God he is.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So they did not know the size of the windows they bought - or their car - till they got there?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh. England. Yeah, they think 200 miles is a long trip.
 
bekovich [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So did she then have to walk the rest of the way home?
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Know the difference between a wife and a dog? Lock them both in the "boot" of a car for two hours. When you open it, the dog will be happy to see you.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That sounds like a lot of windows for 15 pounds.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: Know the difference between a wife and a dog? Lock them both in the "boot" of a car for two hours. When you open it, the dog will be happy to see you.


This is true.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mitt Romney's dog is not amused.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He was heard to say "I was always attempting to get her in the trunk"
 
Hachitori
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Naido: Doesn't say anything about him *forcing* her to do it.  They seem like a harmonious couple, with a real mutual appreciation of windows.


My wife won't put up with me putting her in the boot.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A man forced his wife to wear his boots and the police gave him a web browser as punishment.

Sometimes I don't understand other countries at all.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: So they did not know the size of the windows they bought - or their car - till they got there?


It used to fit on a few 3.5" floppies, now it takes up 20% of your new hard drive regardless of its size.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: So they did not know the size of the windows they bought - or their car - till they got there?


Waaaaaay back in the day I worked at good ol' Crappy Tire. About once a day I'd carry some bulky item out to a customer's car for them only to see it was a Honda Civic hatchback and they expected a shower surround to fit in there.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I told you windows was no good.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: FirstDennis: So they did not know the size of the windows they bought - or their car - till they got there?

Waaaaaay back in the day I worked at good ol' Crappy Tire. About once a day I'd carry some bulky item out to a customer's car for them only to see it was a Honda Civic hatchback and they expected a shower surround to fit in there.


We had 2 people show up for a free upright piano in something similar.
 
