 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Mayoral Guy)   Nobody: Do you know who I am? Clerk: No, but I know who you're not   (clayconews.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Sheriff, Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Police, Constable, courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center, Deputy Arnold, Sheriffs in the United States, above mentioned subject  
•       •       •

1371 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2020 at 5:50 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sarah Palin?

/Too obscure?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well she did get a room.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Upon arrival, Deputy Arnold came into contact with the female who was determined to be under the influence.

That kind of determination is a hallmark of Kentucky. I've known lots of people in my day who were determined to be -- and stay -- under the influence.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Holy shiat those HTML flags are amazing.

Did I make that website when I was 12? It looks like I may have.
 
Monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's a Clay County in West Virginia, also. Many of my relatives are from there. My advice: Get out of Clay County. Now.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
this woman is why covid will win
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Monkey: There's a Clay County in West Virginia, also. Many of my relatives are from there. My advice: Get out of Clay County. Now.

The Common Clay of the new West Virginia?
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
clayconews.comView Full Size


I see they are using the MySpace angle, heh.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Clay Co News
Real News Reaching under 1,000,000 Readers Daily"

Not over. Under. As in whelming.

/also, kinky
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What tipped them off was the fact that she was too sober, attractive and well dressed to be a Mayor in Southeast Kentucky.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

morg: Well she did get a room.


And food.  Mission accomplished.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cops are really trying to reduce jail populations these days.  It takes a special level of asshole to get booked in this climate.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to tell the mayor about waterproof mascara.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It was the final examination for an introductory Biology course at the local university. Like many such freshman courses, it was designed to weed out new students, having over 500 students in the class! 

The examination was two hours long, and exam booklets were provided. The professor was very strict and told the class that any exam that was not on his desk in exactly two hours would not be accepted and the student would fail. Half of an hour into the exam, a student came rushing in and asked the professor for an exam booklet. 

"You're not going to have time to finish this," the professor stated sarcastically as he handed the student a booklet. 

"Yes I will," replied the student. He then took a seat and began writing. After two hours, the professor called for the exams, and the students filed up and handed them in. All except the late student, who continued writing. An hour later, the last student came up to the professor who was sitting at his desk preparing for his next class. He attempted to put his exam on the stack of exam booklets already there.

"No you don't, I'm not going to accept that. It's late." 

The student looked incredulous and angry. 

"Do you know who I am?" 

"No, as a matter of fact I don't," replied the professor with an air of sarcasm in his voice. 

"Do you know who I am?" the student asked again in a louder voice. 

"No, and I don't care." replied the professor with an air of superiority. 

"Good," replied the student, who quickly lifted the stack of completed exams, stuffed his in the middle, and walked out of the room.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.