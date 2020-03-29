 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Chicago still Chicago even in the midst of a pandemic   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
44
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the windy apple 🤔
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cain killed Abel somewhere other than in Chicago.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The show must go on.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey it's only scary if you live in Chicago.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus was in Chicago, but it got shot
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally things are returning to normal
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't shoot the messenger
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Admiral General Aladeen News: Don't shoot the messenger


Especially the ones delivering the stimulus checks.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mailman?? Who the fark shoots a mailman?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did he finish his route?  Mail still needs to get delivered.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it bad bad Leroy Brown?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyseattitude: Mailman?? Who the fark shoots a mailman?


Somebody who hates getting bills and junk mail?
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well to be fair getting shot and killed does cure COVID-19.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mailman?? Who the fark shoots a mailman?"

A dog with a gun.

Now you Americans are giving guns to dogs?!
WTH is wrong with you, that you're so gun crazy, giving guns to dogs?
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyseattitude: Mailman?? Who the fark shoots a mailman?


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carriers are dangerous. That's how this thing spreads.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyseattitude: Mailman?? Who the fark shoots a mailman?


Usually it's the mail man doing the shooting.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyseattitude: Mailman?? Who the fark shoots a mailman?


a pos criminal?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No arrests have been made

Arrests for what...was some obscure Chicago law broken?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: No arrests have been made

Arrests for what...was some obscure Chicago law broken?


all we need is a law that prevents law abiding citizens to buy certain scary guns and all this will stop
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: No arrests have been made

Arrests for what...was some obscure Chicago law broken?


The law where criminals shouldn't have ....never mind ill have a seat over there
 
Bslim
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
aveleyman.comView Full Size

RIP
 
mdarius
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Mailman?? Who the fark shoots a mailman?


General Bethlehem. He's in Back of the Yards.

Took a pic of him at Santorini after he ordered a bunch of saganaki for his crew

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Abox: No arrests have been made

Arrests for what...was some obscure Chicago law broken?

all we need is a law that prevents law abiding citizens to buy certain scary guns and all this will stop


No we need a law that holds law abiding citizens liable for negligent transfer or storage and some of this will stop.
 
shinjitsuism
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Scary Movie 4 - Detroit
Youtube 38p2dORj9Ic
Reminds me of this
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yes but is the pizza safe?
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Yes but is the pizza safe?


The pizza is safe and excellent!
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: jim32rr: Yes but is the pizza safe?

The pizza is safe and excellent!


You mean the casserole.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is this thread where dullards point at the Chicago handgun ban that hasn't existed for a decade?

"Toughest gun laws in the United States!! Hurrrr!!! Hurrr!"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Mailman?? Who the fark shoots a mailman?


"Also, Dude, mailman is not the preferred nomenclature. Letter carrier, please."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Mailman?? Who the fark shoots a mailman?


Guy wondering why his kid looks like the mailman?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Mailman?? Who the fark shoots a mailman?


Man mad at Millman that maced his 🐕
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Mailman?? Who the fark shoots a mailman?


Man upset he has repeatedly told the mailman to not do X and you continue to do X?
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Abox: No arrests have been made

Arrests for what...was some obscure Chicago law broken?

all we need is a law that prevents law abiding citizens to buy certain scary guns and all this will stop


People always make that point on the gun threads, ignoring the cause-effect relationship. That there aren't shootings because of the gun bans but gun bans because of all the shootings. (Grew up in Chicago, in a once good neighborhood as it went bad, a total ghetto today. Saw a lot of mess but didn't get shot there. The people I've known to have trouble with guns did it far from Chicago and through their own behavior with their own guns.)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: nyseattitude: Mailman?? Who the fark shoots a mailman?

Somebody who hates getting bills and junk mail?


Right?
 
jimjays
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bslim: Big_Doofus: jim32rr: Yes but is the pizza safe?

The pizza is safe and excellent!

You mean the casserole.


Beats the slice of cheese on a thin piece of bread they serve in a lot of places.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
maybe Chicago needs deleting
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: maybe Chicago needs deleting


What is the extraordinary problem in Chicago not seen in other cities?
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

6nome: nyseattitude: Mailman?? Who the fark shoots a mailman?

Usually it's the mail man doing the shooting.


It's called going high school now.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Yes but is the pizza casserole safe?


FTFY

Let's call a spade a spade
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: jim32rr: Yes but is the pizza casserole safe?

FTFY

Let's call a spade a spade


Thats rascist jpg
 
UralMD
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Coronavirus was in Chicago, but it got shot



imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size


Finally, this meme makes total sense.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Casserole Lives Matter!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
SOUL COUGHING - Is Chicago , Is Not Chicago - LIVE TV
Youtube cqNYb_Py8fQ
 
