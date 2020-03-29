 Skip to content
(YouTube) Video The Plague Doctor and the Unicorn, a fable of Isolation, Desolation and Chihuahuas. Bonus: it was made by one of our own, a most talented old-school Farker you might know as Hange Zoe/ Attack on Titan   (youtube.com) divider line
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dig it

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love you, doll face
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love Jess. What a sweetie.
 
Boe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of those times when I kind of wish I still lived in Austin.  Bravo.
 
wax_on
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hmmm... So the moral of the story is people do stranger things when they're cooped up and bored?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Texas is weird.
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nope, don't.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wax_on: Hmmm... So the moral of the story is people do stranger things when they're cooped up and bored?


But since we are Farkers, it makes it cool.

It's in the rulebook.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stopped watching at vertical video. No excuse for that.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can see the symbolism of the chihuahua as the voice of the director saying, 'What the fark are humans up to?'
 
fusillade762
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty) | adult swim
Youtube BSF5yoD-vC4
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I enjoyed it.  I don't understand it.  But I enjoyed it.
 
