(The New York Times)   Well, I was going to buy all the toilet paper in the store, but they were out already. So I did the next best thing and bought two dozen baby chickens instead. I mean you can't get coronavirus when you already have asthma from your animals, right?   (nytimes.com) divider line
19
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have the space for a chicken coop and had been contemplating getting some chickens for a while, but I'm farking lazy and its cold here in the winter, so I'm not sure its a good plan.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well you can always eat them when you get bored with them.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet you could wipe your ass with a chicken.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People are idiots

I should know, I am a people
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You don't know how to use the 3 seashells?
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's because no one can get eggs.

There have been no eggs in our stores for two weeks now.

I only have six eggs left!

I would get chickens if I had the room and we were zoned properly. We had a cock-fighting rooster breeding and training cabal near us and I called the police when I saw they were throwing baby roosters at older roosters so the older roosters could practice killing. The cops laughed. I called animal control. They laughed. I called a no-kill animal shelter. They didn't laugh, but they asked me to bring them the chickens.

Then one morning when we were on the way to the store, my husband parked outside the cock-fighting house. He went to the door. Someone opened it. My husband spoke to them for like a second, then got back in our car and we went to the store. The next morning, not one rooster crowed. All the roosters and chickens and starter-roosters were gone and none of them ever came back.

My husband had handled the problem with one statement: "Birds. GONE. NOW!" He can be kind of intimidating...

So, no we don't have zoning for chickens.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just got four more to supplement our little backyard flock.

Yes, people were a bit frenzied for them.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Those eggs are past their date you morans.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eggs are still plentiful here, I got two 18 packs for  $1.40 three days ago.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"So, little chickie, you have a problem with shiat getting stuck to your feathers?"
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just had a breakfast of rice and peaches. Mixed together. My wife told me to make rice and said she'll make some fried rice from it.  After looking around for what we had she came up with that. We're trying to last until Tuesday so see what gets delivered. Then we'll go hunt for what we can find. We still have a lot of dried beans to go through.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

You may not have chickens but the consolation prize is, sounds like you got a keeper.

My wife would be jealous, she has neither.

;)
 
galahad05
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
People are STILL panic buying groceries?
Where do they PUT all the hundreds of pounds of extra food?
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd need to check my city by-laws regarding keeping chickens, because damn, this one one sweet chicken tractor!
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I like when people put more effort in their fake stories.

Next time add explosion and a talking cat name Nerias
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My brother and sis-in-law just coincidentally got a bunch of chicks as a birthday present for their youngest. The last group got eaten by coyotes, but maybe these new ones will have better luck.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
'Least I got chickens.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nekom: You don't know how to use the 3 seashells?


Corncobs and vinegar soaked sponges yes. Shells nope.
 
