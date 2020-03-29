 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Let's see how the country-wide shutdown is going in India   (nypost.com) divider line
37
    More: Scary, Associated Press, Narendra Modi, India, Ram Bhajan Nisar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bowl Championship Series, Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party  
•       •       •

1530 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2020 at 2:31 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.


So far, India has reported the number of confirmed cases at 775; the death toll stands at 19.

I find those numbers very very low.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been written about before.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

So far, India has reported the number of confirmed cases at 775; the death toll stands at 19.

I find those numbers very very low.


I have been doing Pandemic Response planning since the late 00's.  You need the capability to social distance and access to medical support (not to mention access to food, clean water, etc.).  None of which I saw in very little supply in Delhi.  Those in poverty will be the hardest hit (they are all over the city).  Unless they come up with some creative ways for body disposal, other fatal diseases will crop up after the first wave of the Coronavirus.  Once again, it is gonna be ugly.

/And I agree, those #s look very suspect...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

So far, India has reported the number of confirmed cases at 775; the death toll stands at 19.

I find those numbers very very low.


Those numbers are just from a 10x10 sq ft area in Mumbai
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: BizarreMan: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

So far, India has reported the number of confirmed cases at 775; the death toll stands at 19.

I find those numbers very very low.

Those numbers are just from a 10x10 sq ft area in Mumbai


^^There is always a little bit of truth in humor.  The sobering thought to go with this is, the Govt. officials probably do not have a good count of who is where in that country
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: GardenWeasel: BizarreMan: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

So far, India has reported the number of confirmed cases at 775; the death toll stands at 19.

I find those numbers very very low.

Those numbers are just from a 10x10 sq ft area in Mumbai

^^There is always a little bit of truth in humor.  The sobering thought to go with this is, the Govt. officials probably do not have a good count of who is where in that country


Mumbai has close to 84000 people per square mile, and it is only the 5th most population dense area.

One of our saving graces is land. Of the top 56 most densely populated cities on earth, only 3 are in the US. Unfortunately they are all in New Jersey.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​cities_proper_by_population_density
 
Snargi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
India sent buses to the outskirts of its capital city Saturday to take thousands of migrant workers back to their villages during the largest coronavirus lockdown.

So India's solution is to send thousands of potentially infected people back to their isolated, virus free villages to prevent the spread of the virus. I don't think they've thought this through very well.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bangladesh is slightly larger than South Dakota and has 180 million people.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Snargi: India sent buses to the outskirts of its capital city Saturday to take thousands of migrant workers back to their villages during the largest coronavirus lockdown.

So India's solution is to send thousands of potentially infected people back to their isolated, virus free villages to prevent the spread of the virus. I don't think they've thought this through very well.


Same thing happened in Italy.  Quarantine was reveal early by the press and 10,000 people left Lombardy to other areas of Italy, taking the virus with them.
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: TheMaskedArmadillo: GardenWeasel: BizarreMan: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

So far, India has reported the number of confirmed cases at 775; the death toll stands at 19.

I find those numbers very very low.

Those numbers are just from a 10x10 sq ft area in Mumbai

^^There is always a little bit of truth in humor.  The sobering thought to go with this is, the Govt. officials probably do not have a good count of who is where in that country

Mumbai has close to 84000 people per square mile, and it is only the 5th most population dense area.

One of our saving graces is land. Of the top 56 most densely populated cities on earth, only 3 are in the US. Unfortunately they are all in New Jersey.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​cities_proper_by_population_density


56 is a weird cutoff.  Is that a metric thing?
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.


I've never been there but as a railfan I've seen my share of Indian railways videos, how dense they pack them.  I guess they're no longer doing that but still, sheesh.  1.3 billion people and so many living in tight quarters, it's gonna be bad.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: TheMaskedArmadillo: GardenWeasel: BizarreMan: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

So far, India has reported the number of confirmed cases at 775; the death toll stands at 19.

I find those numbers very very low.

Those numbers are just from a 10x10 sq ft area in Mumbai

^^There is always a little bit of truth in humor.  The sobering thought to go with this is, the Govt. officials probably do not have a good count of who is where in that country

Mumbai has close to 84000 people per square mile, and it is only the 5th most population dense area.

One of our saving graces is land. Of the top 56 most densely populated cities on earth, only 3 are in the US. Unfortunately they are all in New Jersey.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​cities_proper_by_population_density


That is a silly, almost meaningless list.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I called tech support and got "Peggy"

So I guess it's pretty bad.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

So far, India has reported the number of confirmed cases at 775; the death toll stands at 19.

I find those numbers very very low.


It's probable that there's limited access to testing.

It's a certainty that there are many who have it and are still asymptomatic.
 
jwookie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guess the thought process on that is we can't feed them or take care of them if they get sick. Send them all home and hope for the best.
 
orbister
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.


CV mainly kills old people and ill people. India has relatively few old people and relatively few ill people, for the reasons you give. It may not be as bad as you think.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snargi: India sent buses to the outskirts of its capital city Saturday to take thousands of migrant workers back to their villages during the largest coronavirus lockdown.

So India's solution is to send thousands of potentially infected people back to their isolated, virus free villages to prevent the spread of the virus. I don't think they've thought this through very well.


It is the same model they use to control over populating, and they are really goo.. Oh, they so are boned.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I called tech support and got "Peggy"

So I guess it's pretty bad.


Wait, Peggy's in India now?

Discover Card - Peggy Customer Service #1
Youtube F8L2cI8brzQ
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

orbister: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

CV mainly kills old people and ill people. India has relatively few old people and relatively few ill people, for the reasons you give. It may not be as bad as you think.


The poverty I saw there (in throngs) were definitely malnourished.  Major underlying condition
 
Pinner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: BizarreMan: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

So far, India has reported the number of confirmed cases at 775; the death toll stands at 19.

I find those numbers very very low.

I have been doing Pandemic Response planning since the late 00's.  You need the capability to social distance and access to medical support (not to mention access to food, clean water, etc.).  None of which I saw in very little supply in Delhi.  Those in poverty will be the hardest hit (they are all over the city).  Unless they come up with some creative ways for body disposal, other fatal diseases will crop up after the first wave of the Coronavirus.  Once again, it is gonna be ugly.

/And I agree, those #s look very suspect...


They'll just float bodies down the river.
 
jwookie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pinner: TheMaskedArmadillo: BizarreMan: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

So far, India has reported the number of confirmed cases at 775; the death toll stands at 19.

I find those numbers very very low.

I have been doing Pandemic Response planning since the late 00's.  You need the capability to social distance and access to medical support (not to mention access to food, clean water, etc.).  None of which I saw in very little supply in Delhi.  Those in poverty will be the hardest hit (they are all over the city).  Unless they come up with some creative ways for body disposal, other fatal diseases will crop up after the first wave of the Coronavirus.  Once again, it is gonna be ugly.

/And I agree, those #s look very suspect...

They'll just float bodies down the river.


Wouldn't want to be within 500 miles of that logjam.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

orbister: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

CV mainly kills old people and ill people. India has relatively few old people and relatively few ill people, for the reasons you give. It may not be as bad as you think.


They have a similar problem to Italy and Spain, in as much as they have huge numbers of families where three generations live within the same house. Consequently, there will be a high incidence of the young infecting the old - and this will occur in villages miles away from hopelessly equipped hospitals. Then when the young get sick, there will be nowhere for them to go and the entire system will collapse.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Snargi: India sent buses to the outskirts of its capital city Saturday to take thousands of migrant workers back to their villages during the largest coronavirus lockdown.

So India's solution is to send thousands of potentially infected people back to their isolated, virus free villages to prevent the spread of the virus. I don't think they've thought this through very well.

Same thing happened in Italy.  Quarantine was reveal early by the press and 10,000 people left Lombardy to other areas of Italy, taking the virus with them.


Ditto Wuhan. I know why, politicians are "We want you to get home" but people aren't rational.

India looks exactly like New York when Cuomo was saying "I can't imagine ever shutting down a city..."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been doing Pandemic Response planning since the late 00's.


Serious question.
Do people get things like C19 and think is nothing and get better?. All while getting lots people sick.

And I'm not talking about asymptomatic.
I mean sick but do mild they don't go to the doctor or get tested.
 
orbister
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: orbister: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

CV mainly kills old people and ill people. India has relatively few old people and relatively few ill people, for the reasons you give. It may not be as bad as you think.

The poverty I saw there (in throngs) were definitely malnourished.  Major underlying condition


Good point. Oops.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"How can we eat if we don't earn?" Ram Bhajan Nisar, a painter, told the AP.


What's his Fark handle?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nekom: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

I've never been there but as a railfan I've seen my share of Indian railways videos, how dense they pack them.  I guess they're no longer doing that but still, sheesh.  1.3 billion people and so many living in tight quarters, it's gonna be bad.


Head bobble gif
 
orbister
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Serious question.
Do people get things like C19 and think is nothing and get better?. All while getting lots people sick.

And I'm not talking about asymptomatic.
I mean sick but do mild they don't go to the doctor or get tested.


Yes, lots do. We just don't know how many. Current estimate in the UK is, I believe, 85% but it may be a lot higher, up to 99.9%.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: TheMaskedArmadillo: GardenWeasel: BizarreMan: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

So far, India has reported the number of confirmed cases at 775; the death toll stands at 19.

I find those numbers very very low.

Those numbers are just from a 10x10 sq ft area in Mumbai

^^There is always a little bit of truth in humor.  The sobering thought to go with this is, the Govt. officials probably do not have a good count of who is where in that country

Mumbai has close to 84000 people per square mile, and it is only the 5th most population dense area.

One of our saving graces is land. Of the top 56 most densely populated cities on earth, only 3 are in the US. Unfortunately they are all in New Jersey.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​cities_proper_by_population_density


with success in telecommuting during this crisis, people may realize that willingly living in areas where humans are packed like sardines in a can may not be the preferred method much longer.

I dont even like Indianapolis anymore and moved out to the country and Indy is a very sparsely populated city for its population count.
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been doing Pandemic Response planning since the late 00's.

Serious question.
Do people get things like C19 and think is nothing and get better?. All while getting lots people sick.

And I'm not talking about asymptomatic.
I mean sick but do mild they don't go to the doctor or get tested.


I may not get this right, but let me try.  I have been watching Gov. Cuomo''s briefing daily and he says 80% of the people who get the disease may not know they have it and get better (I forget the term he uses).  He has some other stats of who gets hospitalized and who need to go into the ICU.  I will try to look these #s up and report back
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Bangladesh is slightly larger than South Dakota and has 180 million people.


What's SD have?  180,000?  Okay.. like 890,000.  That's the size of Indianapolis.  And they get TWO senators!  ( And I don't have to look to know they're both republicans)

Our country is farked so long as states smaller than a moderate sized city get equal representation to California.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: waxbeans: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been doing Pandemic Response planning since the late 00's.

Serious question.
Do people get things like C19 and think is nothing and get better?. All while getting lots people sick.

And I'm not talking about asymptomatic.
I mean sick but do mild they don't go to the doctor or get tested.

I may not get this right, but let me try.  I have been watching Gov. Cuomo''s briefing daily and he says 80% of the people who get the disease may not know they have it and get better (I forget the term he uses).  He has some other stats of who gets hospitalized and who need to go into the ICU.  I will try to look these #s up and report back


Cool
 
SevenSeven
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.


Can confirm. Was in Mumbai and Bangalore, as well as some small townships. It will spread like wildfire there. Much like it will here too.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Our best hope right now is that the virus mutates into a more contagious, less lethal form.  Because  we have the worst world leadership possible right now (except in Germany and, apparently, South Korea).
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

orbister: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

CV mainly kills old people and ill people. India has relatively few old people and relatively few ill people, for the reasons you give. It may not be as bad as you think.


Yet the more people it infects, the more people without complications it will kill.   Living conditions that encourage massive spread will inevitably lead to many deaths.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: BizarreMan: TheMaskedArmadillo: I have been in India and seen the poverty, pollution, and medical facilities.  It is gonna be bad there.  Very bad.

So far, India has reported the number of confirmed cases at 775; the death toll stands at 19.

I find those numbers very very low.

I have been doing Pandemic Response planning since the late 00's.  You need the capability to social distance and access to medical support (not to mention access to food, clean water, etc.).  None of which I saw in very little supply in Delhi.  Those in poverty will be the hardest hit (they are all over the city).  Unless they come up with some creative ways for body disposal, other fatal diseases will crop up after the first wave of the Coronavirus.  Once again, it is gonna be ugly.

/And I agree, those #s look very suspect...


Fark user image

Dumping their bodies directly into the same horrifically polluted river that they all bathe in, drink from and dump raw sewage into isnt creative enough ???
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.