(The Verge)   June's Detroit Auto-show has been cancelled as FEMA has commandeered the TCF Center to convert it into a Covid-19 field hospital. But sure, this thing's gonna be done by Easter and everything will be back to normal   (theverge.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
easter is the day i would usually go to the ny auto show.  no one wants to be at the javits center that day at this point
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I havn't seen much FEMA panic lately. That was a regular thing a few years ago.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It was only a few weeks ago you had like fifteen cases. I should check again because you have, what, one or two cases now right?
 
gar1013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FEMA, SEMA. Same thing, innit?
 
chawco
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If we are very lucky this thing could be blowing over and we can start reducing restrictions by June.

Except that America have largely resisted social distancing and it's showing a rapid increase in cases, which will increase the risk for everybody for a prolinged  period. So in June I expect American bussinness types to start travelling again and spread covid all over again.

American exeptionalism at work.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm sure about the "back to normal" part, as long as there will be less Republicans involved in it.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We will have seven times as many critical cases as we have total ICU beds.   Not a good look.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Of the the things to biatch about Trump over.

He said he hopes we can open back up by Easter.  He'd like for us to open back up by Easter.  I can't find a single time where he said we WOULD open back up by Easter.  Do y'all really expect the leader of a country to say "Yeah, we're all farked for a while?" Puhleeze.

Hell, I'd like to be back to normal by Easter, I'd like to hope we will be, but I know that isn't going to happen.  Things will be much, much worse by then.  I'll be surprised if we're even limitedly open by July.

Before you chattering budgies shiatpile on me, watch this.  This is one of the funniest things I've seen.  Be sure to unmute it and then rewind it to the start.

https://mobile.twitter.com/JLCauvin/s​t​atus/1242515702688485376
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He said Easter but he didn't say what year.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: I havn't seen much FEMA panic lately. That was a regular thing a few years ago.


I know, I have been wondering what ever happened with Jade Helm.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They should've sent Trump a speaking invite a few days ago. You know he goes for the vroom-vroom toys thing, and would tweet his excitement.
 
