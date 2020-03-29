 Skip to content
(Fox 46 Charlotte)   Trucks deliver food to markets to help with shortages do they get A) Praised for their efforts? B) Cheered by hungry shoppers? or C) Booted and charged $3,000 for being in a tow-away zone?   (fox46charlotte.com) divider line
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm going with C.  I've been here a while.

/Also, governments have to recoup that sweet income somehow.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tow Co should have their business licence suspended. In the one case they have the GPS log to prove the truck was parked for a few minutes while the driver got take out food. Refund that fine immediately. Semi's do not fit thru the drive through so they gotta park somewhere while the driver gets something to eat. The trucker who was sleeping in the Walmart parking lot with permission? Refund that fine immediately. No waiting 30 to 60 days, right now, today - reimburse them.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ski9600: I'm going with C.  I've been here a while.

/Also, governments have to recoup that sweet income somehow.


The government isn't getting the money. Private tow companies are. A number of states and cities have really stepped up regulation on actual towing of vehicles from private property. So the impound companies switched to booting, which for a long time also went unregulated.
A lot of local goverrments and property owners got tired of big parking lots near highways and industrial areas becoming ersatz truck stops. So they either put in a "no truck parking" or "no overnight parking" law or rule and started ticketing (government), or booting, or towing (property owner).
You also see more and more "no trucks" signs and ordinances. But heavy stuff like fitness equipment, backyard play sets, shed kits, and DIY flooring isn't coming on a UPS or FedEx step van, or Amazon Sprinter. It's coming on a tractor-trailer.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I could see all three happening
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: ski9600: I'm going with C.  I've been here a while.

/Also, governments have to recoup that sweet income somehow.

The government isn't getting the money. Private tow companies are. A number of states and cities have really stepped up regulation on actual towing of vehicles from private property. So the impound companies switched to booting, which for a long time also went unregulated.
A lot of local goverrments and property owners got tired of big parking lots near highways and industrial areas becoming ersatz truck stops. So they either put in a "no truck parking" or "no overnight parking" law or rule and started ticketing (government), or booting, or towing (property owner).
You also see more and more "no trucks" signs and ordinances. But heavy stuff like fitness equipment, backyard play sets, shed kits, and DIY flooring isn't coming on a UPS or FedEx step van, or Amazon Sprinter. It's coming on a tractor-trailer.


And when a tow company can make three grand for an hours work towing a truck, they're gonna be all over it.  This happened near me- i'm a couple miles from the Walmart in the article- and when it showed up on NextDoor yesterday there were a good number of people with similar experiences.
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"We not a predatory company."

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Tow Co should have their business licence suspended. In the one case they have the GPS log to prove the truck was parked for a few minutes while the driver got take out food. Refund that fine immediately. Semi's do not fit thru the drive through so they gotta park somewhere while the driver gets something to eat. The trucker who was sleeping in the Walmart parking lot with permission? Refund that fine immediately. No waiting 30 to 60 days, right now, today - reimburse them.

While the tow guy is busy booting some rig, sneak up and boot his truck


While the tow guy is busy booting some rig, sneak up and boot his truck
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Tow Co should have their business licence suspended. In the one case they have the GPS log to prove the truck was parked for a few minutes while the driver got take out food. Refund that fine immediately. Semi's do not fit thru the drive through so they gotta park somewhere while the driver gets something to eat. The trucker who was sleeping in the Walmart parking lot with permission? Refund that fine immediately. No waiting 30 to 60 days, right now, today - reimburse them.



It's only a matter of time before people start killing others for actions like these. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to see one of the Republican Governors that failed to take action and dismissed the threat killed by one of his own constituents.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you're looking to kill quarantine time, I went down this rabbit hole one day....

https://m.youtube.com/user/gtoger/vid​e​os
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After much experience with the towing industry:
1. There's not a single individual in it who isnt a sack of human garbage.
2. They are right there with SS officers, TSA and cops.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
failedmessiah.typepad.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tow truck companies are owned and operated by sentient piles of excrement.  That's not an insult.  I'm just repeating what I learned in biology class.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If I were a wealthy vindictive man I would drive around as a fake tow company booting tow trucks.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mango Mussolini ordered this treasonous act
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: no_tan_lines: Tow Co should have their business licence suspended. In the one case they have the GPS log to prove the truck was parked for a few minutes while the driver got take out food. Refund that fine immediately. Semi's do not fit thru the drive through so they gotta park somewhere while the driver gets something to eat. The trucker who was sleeping in the Walmart parking lot with permission? Refund that fine immediately. No waiting 30 to 60 days, right now, today - reimburse them.


It's only a matter of time before people start killing others for actions like these. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to see one of the Republican Governors that failed to take action and dismissed the threat killed by one of his own constituents.


I was just telling MrsRT about this story & her reaction was that we're about one month away from summary executions for shiat like this.  People are going to realize that we all have to work together to get through this, & do what we can to make life easier for those doing things to keep life running for the rest of us (delivery drivers like this (food, maybe not the playsets mentioned upthread), utility worker, medical workers, police, fire, etc).  If you do/tell others to do something that crosses a certain level of assholeishness, don't be too surprised to find a mob with pitchforks and torches on your front door.

And the communities' reaction will probably be along the lines of that old Texas standard ... "He needed killin'..."
 
jimjays
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm understanding of delivery trucks' problems, but many park anywhere they want despite obvious signage and usually get away with it. I see it routinely at my nearest shopping plaza, routinely saw it at the last town's mall, and in both cases in lots well-patrolled by police that didn't ticket them.

UPS and other parcel drivers are the worst. Sure, they're usually pretty quick about it, but at many offices they're popular with the girls and stay there a long time chatting or are going floor to floor and office to office with packages or picking up the outgoing packages and chatting with ever more people. I see it as like speeding tickets. They might have been excessively nailed this time but are still ahead of the game factoring in the countless times they got away with it.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
jimjays:

"many park anywhere they want despite obvious signage and usually get away with it. I see it routinely at my nearest shopping plaza, *snip*

Now might not be the time to worry about trucks parking in empty lots.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We're all in this together. Now excuse me, I see some easy money over there.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is exactly what happens when you turn over government functions to the "free market".
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: no_tan_lines: Tow Co should have their business licence suspended. In the one case they have the GPS log to prove the truck was parked for a few minutes while the driver got take out food. Refund that fine immediately. Semi's do not fit thru the drive through so they gotta park somewhere while the driver gets something to eat. The trucker who was sleeping in the Walmart parking lot with permission? Refund that fine immediately. No waiting 30 to 60 days, right now, today - reimburse them.

While the tow guy is busy booting some rig, sneak up and boot his truck

I know quite a few OTR truck drivers and a few tow truck drivers....
It would be a reenactment of the OK Corral. This is not cool.

While the tow guy is busy booting some rig, sneak up and boot his truck


I know quite a few OTR truck drivers and a few tow truck drivers....
It would be a reenactment of the OK Corral. This is not cool.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No good deed goes unpunished.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bslim: After much experience with the towing industry:
1. There's not a single individual in it who isnt a sack of human garbage.
2. They are right there with SS officers, TSA and cops.


To be fair, TSA  may sometimes give an unwelcome squeeze to the balls,
but they seldom bend you over and screw you.


/$3000 now
/or $4000 if we move you
/they must have to pay three or four guys to carry that boot
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jimjays: I'm understanding of delivery trucks' problems, but many park anywhere they want despite obvious signage and usually get away with it. I see it routinely at my nearest shopping plaza, routinely saw it at the last town's mall, and in both cases in lots well-patrolled by police that didn't ticket them.

UPS and other parcel drivers are the worst. Sure, they're usually pretty quick about it, but at many offices they're popular with the girls and stay there a long time chatting or are going floor to floor and office to office with packages or picking up the outgoing packages and chatting with ever more people. I see it as like speeding tickets. They might have been excessively nailed this time but are still ahead of the game factoring in the countless times they got away with it.


Everywhere I've worked the Fedex/UPS guys haul ass to get in and out.  Perhaps we are just ugly.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have a feeling a call from Walmart headquarters will resolve that situation.

/ they may be an evil corporation
// but they understand trucks are important
/// because
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A majority of Americans still don't comprehend what is happening.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Brown says they were just doing their job.
"We are not a predatory company," he said.

Bullshiat. $3000 to remove the boot?

I think I may start up a business that removes boots for a couple hundred dollars.
I'd leave them in the parking lots, so it's not like I'm stealing them.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Recoil Therapy: nyseattitude: no_tan_lines: Tow Co should have their business licence suspended. In the one case they have the GPS log to prove the truck was parked for a few minutes while the driver got take out food. Refund that fine immediately. Semi's do not fit thru the drive through so they gotta park somewhere while the driver gets something to eat. The trucker who was sleeping in the Walmart parking lot with permission? Refund that fine immediately. No waiting 30 to 60 days, right now, today - reimburse them.


It's only a matter of time before people start killing others for actions like these. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to see one of the Republican Governors that failed to take action and dismissed the threat killed by one of his own constituents.

I was just telling MrsRT about this story & her reaction was that we're about one month away from summary executions for shiat like this.  People are going to realize that we all have to work together to get through this, & do what we can to make life easier for those doing things to keep life running for the rest of us (delivery drivers like this (food, maybe not the playsets mentioned upthread), utility worker, medical workers, police, fire, etc).  If you do/tell others to do something that crosses a certain level of assholeishness, don't be too surprised to find a mob with pitchforks and torches on your front door.

And the communities' reaction will probably be along the lines of that old Texas standard ... "He needed killin'..."


And within minutes of this discussion this was posted on the business tab;

Prisma Health announces furloughs amid coronavirus crisis, citing dramatic income loss

Profits over people....
 
