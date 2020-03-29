 Skip to content
(NPR)   Unfortunately, it would appear that the "all clear" in Wuhan was just a tad premature   (npr.org) divider line
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA

In February, Wang Chen, a director at the state-run Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, estimated that the nucleic acid tests used in China were accurate at identifying positive cases of the coronavirus only 30%-50% of the time.

So basically a China's test fails up possibly up to 70% of the time but here is a scary story about reinfection. Also not adding asymptomatic cases seems like a pretty big oversight.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cell phone data from China indicates things may be much, much worse than they claim.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Even better than the original."
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do we have any idea how accurate our tests are? Because either they're somewhat inaccurate for those with mild symptoms or there is some crap floating around with exactly the same symptoms as mild COVID 19.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That was probably a little clearer when they started ordering FEMA quantities of coffins...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The "stonks" market isn't going to like this one bit. Start short selling via futures now if you've got the stones for it.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Do we have any idea how accurate our tests are? Because either they're somewhat inaccurate for those with mild symptoms or there is some crap floating around with exactly the same symptoms as mild COVID 19.


Other coronaviruses, like about a third of common colds, maybe?

I do not know how accurate testing is at discerning the difference.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Anyone surprised by this, please report to remedial biology.

/ffs, I took it 40 years ago in high school, and I saw this coming
//our microscopes were coal-fired
 
