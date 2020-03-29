 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Spanish flu survivor does not survive the coronavirus. Okay, she's 108, but still   (theguardian.com) divider line
    1918 flu pandemic, Influenza pandemic, 108-year-old woman, Spanish flu  
356 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2020 at 2:42 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
108 years? I will still say that is impressive.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: 108 years? I will still say that is impressive.


Not really. She was an easy target.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I suspect foul play. Did they confirm the cause of death?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I told my in-laws if they die from the corona virus I'll go to their house, put their bodies in their freezer, and keep cashing their social security checks until I need freezer space or the power goes out.

/ They're not 108, so my perfect plan may not materialize.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sure but she deftly sidestepped whatever the next viral wave is!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People that old are probably praying for death.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: I suspect foul play. Did they confirm the cause of death?


The parachute didn't open.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mugato: I suspect foul play. Did they confirm the cause of death?


Food sanitation dirty secret.
We kill people.
Food killing people goes mostly missed, unnoticed, misdiagnosed.
Want to make payday? Always find what killed old people in your family. One is likely going to be killed by poor sanitation. (If you look long enough)
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: People that old are probably praying for death.


I know I'd wake up every morning and say, "shiat"
 
King Something
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Spanish Flea: 1 Hour Loop
Youtube 1sruEnQ9HkU
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mugato: I suspect foul play. Did they confirm the cause of death?


Chute didn't deploy.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: abhorrent1: People that old are probably praying for death.

I know I'd wake up every morning and say, "shiat"


I say that every morning, and I ain't old LOL
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Trump Virus is really killing a lot of people.
 
