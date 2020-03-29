 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "Confirmed cases" is a "meaningless" number according to some "expert" who is a "professor of epidemiology" at some place called "Stanford University"   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
53
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm going to disagree.

Alone it's not as potent of a metric, but it is still an loose indicator of direction and rate of progression. When combined with other metrics in some form of correlative algorithm, it becomes very meaningful.

// Whatever, you do you Dr. Downer.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The numbers are almost meaningless," says Steve Goodman

Hey, CDC, what do you say?
The coronavirus is gonna win today
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is a statistic  if anyone remembers the true meaning of the word. If it doesn't qualify as a statistic, we call it a metric.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I disagree, if we knew who had already been exposed, we would know people who are safe to go about their lives, we would know possible healthcare workers who a at much less risk when treating SARS Cov 2 patients, we would know people who are able to go back to work to help out the billionaires.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I agree with him, it only provides a minimum and given how variable testing rates are - even state to state - comparing confirmed cases is all but pointless.

The death rate is a strong indicator, but only of what happened 11-14 days ago so I would agree that hospitalisations would provide a far better metric to use as a basis for comparison - while that too would only provide a picture of how many were infected 5-7 days prior (it takes time for symptoms to hospitalise patients) it would be a much more accurate measure and crucially you could compare the rate of hospitalisations to the rate of deaths to give an indicator as to whether things were getting better or worse (i.e. to judge the effictivity of government measures)
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It measures how many people we tested a few days ago.

Death is much more reliable stat as long as the people issuing the statistics are honest. (I'm looking at you Russia).
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As long as testing is controlled by politics, be afraid.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He could figure it out if he could get data on pre-existing conditions broken down by age, but says the New York health department won't release that data. It matters a lot, he says, since we're shaping policies around who is most vulnerable. We should find out who they are. They should know who they are.

Yup thats totally stupid.

Take all the data, give it to data nerds without the names and release the freaking data... how farking hard is that?

This BS that they cant release anything because of confidentiality is gonna kill people. A lot of people.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IgG4: It measures how many people we tested a few days ago.

Death is much more reliable stat as long as the people issuing the statistics are honest. (I'm looking at you Russia).


and china
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

italie: I'm going to disagree.

Alone it's not as potent of a metric, but it is still an loose indicator of direction and rate of progression. When combined with other metrics in some form of correlative algorithm, it becomes very meaningful.

// Whatever, you do you Dr. Downer.


I actually agree with him, just because it can give you a misleading picture of the scale of the problem if you don't test enough (which we are inarguable still not doing enough of).

This article is the best I've read on it so far. I think that if you assume a .8% CFR, which means 1/125 people who get it die, then you can use the number of deaths to tell you how many infections you had in the country 23-24 days ago, if you assume that it takes on average that long for an infection to become either a recovery or a death.

2236x125= 279,500 infections as of March 5-6. That doubled every three days until March 14, when social distancing went into effect... in some parts of the country. Not Florida. Or Texas. Or anywhere that listened to Trump. But probably 30% of the country. So we'll see what the numbers do in a week. That's probably the most accurate grasp we have on the scale of the problem, IMO.

That's a huge problem.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IgG4: It measures how many people we tested a few days ago.

Death is much more reliable stat as long as the people issuing the statistics are honest. (I'm looking at you Russia).


Honestly isn't even the greatest factor in tainting that stat. A large majority of the initial (and even current) deaths weren't reported as COVID because patients were not tested. Even if they had a clear case from symptoms and cause of death, those deaths were not recorded as COVID.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: italie: I'm going to disagree.

Alone it's not as potent of a metric, but it is still an loose indicator of direction and rate of progression. When combined with other metrics in some form of correlative algorithm, it becomes very meaningful.

// Whatever, you do you Dr. Downer.

I actually agree with him, just because it can give you a misleading picture of the scale of the problem if you don't test enough (which we are inarguable still not doing enough of).

This article is the best I've read on it so far. I think that if you assume a .8% CFR, which means 1/125 people who get it die, then you can use the number of deaths to tell you how many infections you had in the country 23-24 days ago, if you assume that it takes on average that long for an infection to become either a recovery or a death.

2236x125= 279,500 infections as of March 5-6. That doubled every three days until March 14, when social distancing went into effect... in some parts of the country. Not Florida. Or Texas. Or anywhere that listened to Trump. But probably 30% of the country. So we'll see what the numbers do in a week. That's probably the most accurate grasp we have on the scale of the problem, IMO.

That's a huge problem.


*inarguably.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: italie: I'm going to disagree.

Alone it's not as potent of a metric, but it is still an loose indicator of direction and rate of progression. When combined with other metrics in some form of correlative algorithm, it becomes very meaningful.

// Whatever, you do you Dr. Downer.

I actually agree with him, just because it can give you a misleading picture of the scale of the problem if you don't test enough (which we are inarguable still not doing enough of).

This article is the best I've read on it so far. I think that if you assume a .8% CFR, which means 1/125 people who get it die, then you can use the number of deaths to tell you how many infections you had in the country 23-24 days ago, if you assume that it takes on average that long for an infection to become either a recovery or a death.

2236x125= 279,500 infections as of March 5-6. That doubled every three days until March 14, when social distancing went into effect... in some parts of the country. Not Florida. Or Texas. Or anywhere that listened to Trump. But probably 30% of the country. So we'll see what the numbers do in a week. That's probably the most accurate grasp we have on the scale of the problem, IMO.

That's a huge problem.


I agree with your point. I don't believe that was the point he was making.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

italie: IgG4: It measures how many people we tested a few days ago.

Death is much more reliable stat as long as the people issuing the statistics are honest. (I'm looking at you Russia).

Honestly isn't even the greatest factor in tainting that stat. A large majority of the initial (and even current) deaths weren't reported as COVID because patients were not tested. Even if they had a clear case from symptoms and cause of death, those deaths were not recorded as COVID.


Not catching all COVID deaths would skew the numbers, you are right about that. Again, downplaying the severity of the outbreak.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: italie: IgG4: It measures how many people we tested a few days ago.

Death is much more reliable stat as long as the people issuing the statistics are honest. (I'm looking at you Russia).

Honestly isn't even the greatest factor in tainting that stat. A large majority of the initial (and even current) deaths weren't reported as COVID because patients were not tested. Even if they had a clear case from symptoms and cause of death, those deaths were not recorded as COVID.

Not catching all COVID deaths would skew the numbers, you are right about that. Again, downplaying the severity of the outbreak.


That's kind of my running point.

All of this data is muddy. It's ugly. It has to be correlated to mean something. But when correlated, it all can be turned into very precise distributions that mean something.

The stats guy from Stanford ignoring that and treating it as only a stand alone, throw away metric...really rubs me wrong.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A few thoughts.
This is an opinion piece citing a few things a doctor said.  The author has a degree in geophysics.

Yes, because testing is so low, we actually have NO farkING IDEA how many cases are in the US.

Hospitalization rates are almost equally useless because not everyone is going to the hospital.

Death rates are better, but it is a lagging indicator.

Having said that, looking at all three of these numbers still gives us some grasp on how serious the problem is.   We also know that ever number is higher than being reported.

Using these numbers is still better for the discussion than just saying, "welp we don't know what the numbers are, so let's just give up."

It isn't that this opinion piece is wrong.  It's actually very accurate.   It is also even more meaningless than the numbers.
 
PunGent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

snocone: As long as testing is controlled by politics, be afraid.


Um, pretty much EVERYTHING in human societies is controlled by politics...starting with how much the money is worth.  Don't be afraid...be engaged.

At the least, vote...but that's apparently too much work for many of my fellow Americans :/
 
orbister
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

italie: Alone it's not as potent of a metric, but it is still an loose indicator of direction and rate of progression. When combined with other metrics in some form of correlative algorithm, it becomes very meaningful.


I shall now increase the number of slugs in my garden by going to look for them.
 
orbister
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

italie: A large majority of the initial (and even current) deaths weren't reported as COVID because patients were not tested. Even if they had a clear case from symptoms and cause of death, those deaths were not recorded as COVID.


And a significant number of deaths of people with CV are not deaths from CV.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

italie: I'm going to disagree.

Alone it's not as potent of a metric, but it is still an loose indicator of direction and rate of progression. When combined with other metrics in some form of correlative algorithm, it becomes very meaningful.

// Whatever, you do you Dr. Downer.


I have a "loose indicator".
Works great at pubs and bars.
Bowchickabowbow
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [static.psycom.net image 850x669]


You know something's bullshiat when there's a graph with no labelled axes and a bunch of subjective comments plastered somewhere on it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

orbister: italie: Alone it's not as potent of a metric, but it is still an loose indicator of direction and rate of progression. When combined with other metrics in some form of correlative algorithm, it becomes very meaningful.

I shall now increase the number of slugs in my garden by going to look for them.


blackgold.bzView Full Size

If only we could count COVID-19 victims by drowning them in beer.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This thing was floating around in the miasma for a solid two months before people became aware of it. I wonder how many cases made it into the hospitals before they rang the alarms? People were just carrying on with their lives being mobile vectors.
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

blastoh: Yes, because testing is so low, we actually have NO farkING IDEA how many cases are in the US.


Estimates of the number of infected people in the UK vary from 10,000 to 30,000,000. That range matters very much indeed, because the former would still lead to exponential growth while the latter would mean that so much of the population had been infected that growth will slow down (just as a Ponzi scheme starts to slow when the pool of suckers is getting exhausted). We test, but only ill people in hospital, which is not much use.
 
jeaner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Seems to me testing would be a better indicator than just hospitalizations. Don't hospitalized folks get tested, too? But not all who are tested positive are hospitalized. Maybe I missed something.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lolmao500: He could figure it out if he could get data on pre-existing conditions broken down by age, but says the New York health department won't release that data. It matters a lot, he says, since we're shaping policies around who is most vulnerable. We should find out who they are. They should know who they are.

Yup thats totally stupid.

Take all the data, give it to data nerds without the names and release the freaking data... how farking hard is that?

This BS that they cant release anything because of confidentiality is gonna kill people. A lot of people.


You have to sign a release for your data to be used. Even with no personal data.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Internet porn browsing history could be used as a metric.
Has no porn been searched in 2-3 days?
Then the person/people inside that dwelling are probably too sick to masturbate. Probable case of Coronavirus. Go test them. Sure there mightbe other circumstances, but it warrants further investigation.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Internet porn browsing history could be used as a metric.
Has no porn been searched in 2-3 days?
Then the person/people inside that dwelling are probably too sick to masturbate. Probable case of Coronavirus. Go test them. Sure there mightbe other circumstances, but it warrants further investigation.


Uh, you investigate first.
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

assets.vogue.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

italie: I'm going to disagree.

Alone it's not as potent of a metric, but it is still an loose indicator of direction and rate of progression. When combined with other metrics in some form of correlative algorithm, it becomes very meaningful.

// Whatever, you do you Dr. Downer.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: I think that if you assume a .8% CFR, which means 1/125 people who get it die, then you can use the number of deaths to tell you how many infections you had in the country 23-24 days ago, if you assume that it takes on average that long for an infection to become either a recovery or a death.


You may be at danger of circular argument there. That .8% assumes knowledge of the number of previously infected people, so I don't see how you can use it to predict the number of previously infected people. I suppose that we might not care too much at this stage about those who have had it at the "minor sniffle" level, but since they may well be a very fast growing immune section of the population, they'll matter pretty soon.
 
Cache
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Once you have a handle on the rate of new Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals and ICUs, you can start to forecast how many more will arrive in coming days.

That's assumes you get accurate statistics...  from our government?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Trump promised Americans we could ease up on restrictions by Easter, while most scientists would like to wait until they can base such changes on evidence.

No, he didn't. He said he'd "love to see it", which is aspirational, a hope, not a promise, an order, a prediction, or a deadline. Trump says plenty of false, weird, or crazy crap without people having to make stuff up.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
These numbers might not accurately reflect the growth of the disease, however, if the hospitals or their ICUs become overwhelmed, start turning people away or raise the threshold for how sick you have to be to be admitted.

Once that happens on a mass scale, nobody will be interested in hearing anyone sperg out about how "well ackshyually the real growth rate is..."
 
Ashelth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lolmao500: He could figure it out if he could get data on pre-existing conditions broken down by age, but says the New York health department won't release that data. It matters a lot, he says, since we're shaping policies around who is most vulnerable. We should find out who they are. They should know who they are.

Yup thats totally stupid.

Take all the data, give it to data nerds without the names and release the freaking data... how farking hard is that?

This BS that they cant release anything because of confidentiality is gonna kill people. A lot of people.


So you want to know who is sick.  So you can hunt them in the streets?  Exclude them from essential serviced to protect the healthy?  Wasn't the bullshiat post 9/11 police state enough for you?  You really feel like we still have too many protections?

Are you going to expand this for other lethal pathogens?  Flu, hiv, hell EBV causes cancers and that has asymptomatic spread.  Remember every time someone breathes they are generating particulates.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Trocadero:
[blackgold.bz image 850x712]
If only we could count COVID-19 victims by drowning them in beer.

Too much collateral damage. Drowned farkers.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He sounds like a trumper. My dumbass friend that gets their information from facebook makes this argument too. We can only go by what we know, the unknowns are irrelevant because they may or may not even exist.

A lot of people get sick from a lot of things all the time and never go to the doctor and just recover. By his logic, that means all numbers for all illnesses are worthless.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

orbister: italie: A large majority of the initial (and even current) deaths weren't reported as COVID because patients were not tested. Even if they had a clear case from symptoms and cause of death, those deaths were not recorded as COVID.

And a significant number of deaths of people with CV are not deaths from CV.


Yup and that's Italy's issue.  If you have covid19 and die in a car accident because you were getting roadhead and drove off the cliff that's a covid19 death and not being a moron.
 
rka
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cache: Once you have a handle on the rate of new Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals and ICUs, you can start to forecast how many more will arrive in coming days.

That's assumes you get accurate statistics...  from our government?


There is government, and there is government.

You don't have to ask the White House for New York state's, or Colorado's, or California's data.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is this the guy that wrote "Go Cubs, Go"?
 
Johnny Bananapeel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cache: Once you have a handle on the rate of new Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals and ICUs, you can start to forecast how many more will arrive in coming days.

That's assumes you get accurate statistics...  from our government?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jeaner: Seems to me testing would be a better indicator than just hospitalizations. Don't hospitalized folks get tested, too? But not all who are tested positive are hospitalized. Maybe I missed something.


Nope missing the point.  Right now everyone is focused on the hospitalizations and deaths ignoring everything else.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Internet porn browsing history could be used as a metric.
Has no porn been searched in 2-3 days?
Then the person/people inside that dwelling are probably too sick to masturbate. Probable case of Coronavirus. Go test them. Sure there mightbe other circumstances, but it warrants further investigation.


"Sexy nurse Covid-19 cough fetish"

Pornhub returns 1206 results.

Gotta say, I'm impressed.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jjorsett: No, he didn't. He said he'd "love to see it", which is aspirational, a hope


So is "It's going to disappear. One day - it's like a miracle - it will disappear."
So is "We're going down, not up. We're going very substantially down, not up." .

It is irresponsible to put out false hope that is guaranteed to be wrong.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: cretinbob: [static.psycom.net image 850x669]

You know something's bullshiat when there's a graph with no labelled axes and a bunch of subjective comments plastered somewhere on it.


It's not a graph, it's an infographic (barely).
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Yup and that's Italy's issue. If you have covid19 and die in a car accident because you were getting roadhead and drove off the cliff that's a covid19 death and not being a moron.


Who is telling you that? Serious question, who is putting that out that there as a fact?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, one actual interesting number is 12%.  That is the ratio in most of the country of positive versus tested. (30% in NYC area) That means people who have reason to believe they have COVID-19 via contact or symptoms still are only just over 10% correct.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

orbister: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: I think that if you assume a .8% CFR, which means 1/125 people who get it die, then you can use the number of deaths to tell you how many infections you had in the country 23-24 days ago, if you assume that it takes on average that long for an infection to become either a recovery or a death.

You may be at danger of circular argument there. That .8% assumes knowledge of the number of previously infected people, so I don't see how you can use it to predict the number of previously infected people. I suppose that we might not care too much at this stage about those who have had it at the "minor sniffle" level, but since they may well be a very fast growing immune section of the population, they'll matter pretty soon.


That's actually the most important part to know.  If that rate is 0.001% then 1:100000 would die.  If it 80% that would be a very different situation.

Those two extremes need very difficult public policy responses.  You don't want a public policy that is worse than the actual outbreak.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blastoh: A few thoughts.
This is an opinion piece citing a few things a doctor said.  The author has a degree in geophysics.

Yes, because testing is so low, we actually have NO farkING IDEA how many cases are in the US.

Hospitalization rates are almost equally useless because not everyone is going to the hospital.

Death rates are better, but it is a lagging indicator.

Having said that, looking at all three of these numbers still gives us some grasp on how serious the problem is.   We also know that ever number is higher than being reported.

Using these numbers is still better for the discussion than just saying, "welp we don't know what the numbers are, so let's just give up."

It isn't that this opinion piece is wrong.  It's actually very accurate.   It is also even more meaningless than the numbers.


People obsess on numbers.  You can deal with situations without numbers and imperfect information. Trump is a perfect example of this.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: He could figure it out if he could get data on pre-existing conditions broken down by age, but says the New York health department won't release that data. It matters a lot, he says, since we're shaping policies around who is most vulnerable. We should find out who they are. They should know who they are.

Yup thats totally stupid.

Take all the data, give it to data nerds without the names and release the freaking data... how farking hard is that?

This BS that they cant release anything because of confidentiality is gonna kill people. A lot of people.


The relevant law on this is ambiguous. You can't release the data if the data can be used to reverse engineer in people's identity. Something like a date entering the hospital, age and sex become very specific, much moreso once one adds in the names of medications someone is taking.
 
