 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Musical Express)   Cards Against Humanity is now available for all to play online while we socially distance   (nme.com) divider line
10
    More: PSA, Weezer, party game, party games, rules of the virtual version, question card, Extra lives, players hands, real-life version  
•       •       •

857 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 29 Mar 2020 at 2:31 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Virtually_Human [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A lot better that carrying around a bigger blacker box.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Virtually_Human: A lot better that carrying around a bigger blacker box.


that's what she said
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like masturbating into a pool filled with the tears of children.
 
King Something
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incorrigible Astronaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But Pretend You're Xyzzy has been around for years.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Incorrigible Astronaut: But Pretend You're Xyzzy has been around for years.


Came to say this...we've been able to do this for ages. I mean, still, good on them...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: It's like masturbating into a pool filled with the tears of children.


Tears make the best lube.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Uh, what do you mean "now"? I've been playing CAH online for years. Sometimes I join in on games in TFD.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: SurfaceTension: It's like masturbating into a pool filled with the tears of children.

Tears make the best lube.


Probably not a good lube:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Uh, what do you mean "now"? I've been playing CAH online for years. Sometimes I join in on games in TFD.


Just came to say that CAH online games have been a regular thing for the last few weeks in TFD.

I should jump in for one sometime.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.