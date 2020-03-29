 Skip to content
(Campus Reform)   Mimsy and Throckmorton shan't hear of it   (campusreform.org) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why should you care what an Imp thinks
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsflash: Nobody cares about stupid hyper-local change.org petitions.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That link gave my laptop Objectivism.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IgG4: Newsflash: Nobody cares about stupid hyper-local change.org petitions.


Nobody cares about websites looking to "expose" the "liberal bias" on college campuses either.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Opening dorms that have been emptied of personal possessions is actually a good idea. Free meals, though a kind idea, would mean seriously ramping up the work of the campus food-service workers, which would be unfair to them.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They could turn dorms into makeshift hospitals.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Imagine going to college and being a republican.  All that sex and drugs and you just wasted it.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are they offering to pay for it too?
 
