 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Coronavirus cases in Florida are doubling every three days. Given the lag time between the appearance of symptoms, testing, and results, we're seeing where the epidemic was three weeks ago. bugsbunnysawingoffflorida.gif   (tampabay.com) divider line
75
    More: Florida, Epidemiology, Florida, Tampa, Florida, United States, Tampa Bay, New York, Hillsborough County, Florida, Pinellas County, Florida  
•       •       •

1319 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2020 at 1:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



75 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never fear. The governor already has a plan---keep the beaches open, lick Trump's boots and blame (((New York.)))
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the rate that the US in general is increasing. While a few counties are still clean, the over all US rate is doubling in 2-3 days.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's that governor that Trump helped get elected working out for you folks down there?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think I'll spend my stimulus check to go back home to California.
 
craiguyver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just figuring this out now??!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some counties in Florida, like the two counties that make up most of the Orlando area, have already been isolating. I saw a pic where you could see the county line on the beach. Nobody nobody nobody PEOPLE!

I'm not even in a mocking mood. I'm just depressed because we know what's going to happen in the next few weeks.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Even Florida managed to fark this up
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mostly because visitors keep bringing it here.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're doubling more than three days here in PA, two weeks into the social distancing order.
Looked like we were slowing down but we made up for it in SPADES yesterday with 640 more cases.

Of course, testing isn't going to be consistent  day to day. Not every lab works at the same speed.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Mostly because visitors keep bringing it here.


Kind of doesn't matter how it got there. It's there. Unless you had case 1, which no one had ever seen and had no idea how to deal with, everywhere got it from 'outside'.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida has the highest percentage of elderly of any any state.  This disease kills the elderly.  In the next few months I'm guessing there will be lots of fantastic real estate deals in Florida.

https://www.census.gov/population/soc​d​emo/statbriefs/agebrief.html
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Florida officials were encouraging while the adults were trying to contain:


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


Enjoy your virus.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Think I'll spend my stimulus check to go back home to California.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Think I'll spend my stimulus check to go back home to California.


You can move to other states , But once you've lived here it's hard to call any other place home ..
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they are learning the difference between arithmetic and exponential, the hard math way.
Stripper smart, these Floridaians.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: How's that governor that Trump helped get elected working out for you folks down there?


To be fair, the alternative would have probably still had a wedding to attend.
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Good!" - Said grumpy cat from the grave.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lotta people are about to become rich, lazy 2nd home owners because a lot of the oldsters in Florida are about to be dead.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Mostly because visitors keep bringing it here.



https://www.politico.com/newsletters/​f​lorida-playbook/2020/03/23/desantis-go​es-his-way-on-coronavirus-response-des​pite-criticism-coronavirus-cases-top-1​-000-marcos-moment-on-relief-effort-48​8681

You are getting what you voted for, Chief
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: That's the rate that the US in general is increasing. While a few counties are still clean, the over all US rate is doubling in 2-3 days.


It has dropped from 2.4 days about a week ago to 2.7 days today. Somewhat hopeful, but not much.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in MCO earlier this month (before the news broke about the TSA agents getting COVID), and yes I will say that people for the most part did not act like anything was wrong. The tram was full, no social distancing and didn't see anyone taking precautions with masks/hand sanitizers/wipes until I got on the plane leaving FL.

The good news though was I did hear the local country station in Central FL advising safety precautions during the announcements for cancellations for music events, and that was quickly cancelled out by the spring break kids news.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: That's the rate that the US in general is increasing. While a few counties are still clean, the over all US rate is doubling in 2-3 days.


The rate is going up; but also the testing is doubling every few days too.
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents have already effectively decided to hole up in their apartment for the next however the fark long this takes. It isn't that different from what they were doing already, but they're doing grocery and/or food delivery as well. Only thing my mother is trying to figure out is laundry because the on-premises machines suck. Sounds like it's gonna be run in when the laundromat is empty then hide in the car-tier goodness

/hell I used to do that when I lived there and there was no pandemic
//the car seats were comfier
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: Florida has the highest percentage of elderly of any any state.  This disease kills the elderly.  In the next few months I'm guessing there will be lots of fantastic real estate deals in Florida.

https://www.census.gov/population/socd​emo/statbriefs/agebrief.html


By the time you manage to disinfect the place for coronavirus, either the mold or rising ocean level will inundate the place, making it uninhabitable.

What's the value of real estate that is partially underwater, and the part that is above water is coronavirus-ed or wet-rotting with mildew?
 
alex10294
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: How's that governor that Trump helped get elected working out for you folks down there?


New York wants a word with you regarding your snark. You should know this Abe.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Just think. Floridans were able to enjoy their packed beaches and restaurant patios only a few weeks ago.

Now all the blue state liberals are coming in with the New York virus to purposely infect everyone just to make Trump look bad.

Everyone's mad at the Republicans here on Fark but I don't see a single person harping on the Democrats for letting their hoax get out of control. It's killing real Americans now. Where's the condemnation from liberals? I'm waiting.
 
vitamink619
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It's going great down here in Southwest Florida! We all have total faith in our Governor and the local leaders are doing a heckuva job. My godfather infromed me that as long as I don't get Chinese takeout I should be all good.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Any news on how The Villages is doing?
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That is actually good. No, seriously. Doubling every three days or longer is considered to be "ahead of the curve" when it comes to how fast the virus is spreading. Doubling every two days or shorter is considered, well, not good. And based on the per capita rate of the number of cases from day to day the U.S. is on the good side of the three-day curve:

March 9-12: 3.02x
March 24-27: 1.81x

It has slowly but surely been slowing down. We still need to be vigilant about social distancing and all that, but there is a faint glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. We just need to hope that that light is not the headlight on The Trump Express taking is right to hell.

And because this comment made me laugh:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vitamink619
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Any news on how The Villages is doing?


I'm sure the orgy is still on for tonight
 
Mr.Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sam Malone: Just think. Floridans were able to enjoy their packed beaches and restaurant patios only a few weeks ago.

Now all the blue state liberals are coming in with the New York virus to purposely infect everyone just to make Trump look bad.

Everyone's mad at the Republicans here on Fark but I don't see a single person harping on the Democrats for letting their hoax get out of control. It's killing real Americans now. Where's the condemnation from liberals? I'm waiting.


2/10
 
PunGent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Mostly because visitors keep bringing it here.


True...and almost completely irrelevant.

"Hey, there's a giant wave coming...looks like a tsunami!"

"Nah, don't move off the beach...it's coming from somewhere else."
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Any news on how The Villages is doing?


Depends
 
WTP 2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
with this kind of math....we will be at 512 % in 3 days...
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bslim: TheCableGuy: Mostly because visitors keep bringing it here.


https://www.politico.com/newsletters/f​lorida-playbook/2020/03/23/desantis-go​es-his-way-on-coronavirus-response-des​pite-criticism-coronavirus-cases-top-1​-000-marcos-moment-on-relief-effort-48​8681

You are getting what you voted for, Chief


Fark user imageView Full Size


too late to do much about it.

hold on to your butts.
 
mtrac
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Any news on how The Villages is doing?


They're not letting no COVID-19 take their freedumbs.

https://www.villages-news.com/2020/03/​27/27-villagers-living-in-sumter-count​y-have-tested-positive-for-covid-19-vi​rus/
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vitamink619: tricycleracer: Any news on how The Villages is doing?

I'm sure the orgy is still on for tonight


How about the buffet? Please tell me they're not gonna cancel the orgy buffet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mock26: (pic)


I disagree with the good doctor's quote; the Keystone Kops were at least TRYING to do their jobs.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vitamink619: It's going great down here in Southwest Florida! We all have total faith in our Governor and the local leaders are doing a heckuva job. My godfather infromed me that as long as I don't get Chinese takeout I should be all good.


You and Sam above are true artists. It takes good writing to produce something that can be satire sarcasm or the absolute truth. All at the same time.  There should be name for that.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Mostly because visitors keep bringing it here.


Um...The entire Midwest would like a word.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nocrash: vitamink619: It's going great down here in Southwest Florida! We all have total faith in our Governor and the local leaders are doing a heckuva job. My godfather infromed me that as long as I don't get Chinese takeout I should be all good.

You and Sam above are true artists. It takes good writing to produce something that can be satire sarcasm or the absolute truth. All at the same time.  There should be name for that.


Depressing?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: TheCableGuy: Mostly because visitors keep bringing it here.

Kind of doesn't matter how it got there. It's there. Unless you had case 1, which no one had ever seen and had no idea how to deal with, everywhere got it from 'outside'.


B-b-but....I don't LIKE to take responsibility for things.
I like to blame them on distant, disassociated "others".
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sam Malone: Just think. Floridans were able to enjoy their packed beaches and restaurant patios only a few weeks ago.

Now all the blue state liberals are coming in with the New York virus to purposely infect everyone just to make Trump look bad.

Everyone's mad at the Republicans here on Fark but I don't see a single person harping on the Democrats for letting their hoax get out of control. It's killing real Americans now. Where's the condemnation from liberals? I'm waiting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mtrac: tricycleracer: Any news on how The Villages is doing?

They're not letting no COVID-19 take their freedumbs.

https://www.villages-news.com/2020/03/​27/27-villagers-living-in-sumter-count​y-have-tested-positive-for-covid-19-vi​rus/


This won't affect Sunday's regular BDSM Brunch and Ronald Reagan Story
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

alex10294: NotARocketScientist: That's the rate that the US in general is increasing. While a few counties are still clean, the over all US rate is doubling in 2-3 days.

The rate is going up; but also the testing is doubling every few days too.


The 3-day per capita rate is going down:

March 9-12:  2.36x
March 10-13:  2.3x
March 11-14:  2.25x
March 12-15:  2.15x
March 13-16:  2.07x
March 14-17:  2.18x
March 15-18:  2.53x
March 16-19:  2.94x
March 17-20:  3.02x
March 18-21:  2.61x
March 19-22:  2.43x
March 20-23:  2.26x
March 21-24:  2.27x
March 22-25:  2.03x
March 23-26:  1.95x
March 24-27:  1.9x
March 25-28:  1.81x
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Coronavirus cases in Florida are doubling every three days."

How is this statistic different than any other place?
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let's see Daytona bike week and spring breakers, ya that influx of 1 million people from around the country into Florida should have no ill affect.
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.