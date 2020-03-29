 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Minnesota state trooper protects and serves speeding doctor with N-95s on I-35   (startribune.com) divider line
oldfool
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Aww that was sweet!

No /s
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
#notallcops
 
coronavirus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
it took me rolling across the world for us to realize that local government is best, that we are all in this together, and that Mardi Gras is a disease-ridden mess.

// Just wait a week, because Florida is a toilet just asking to be flushed
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
" It wasn't until my hand had closed around what he was giving me that its unexpected bulkiness drew my eyes to it. "

Is that a bundle of masks in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?
 
gojirast
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm sure the fact she's cute had nothing at all to do with it!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
a few good apples

/well done, officer
 
trophy1903
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A gentleman and scholar. I salute him, and her.
 
LewDux
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gojirast: [Fark user image 263x306]

I'm sure the fact she's cute had nothing at all to do with it!


Meh, "Indian cute"
 
LewDux
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LewDux: Indian cute


Sneaker Pimps - Six Underground Live 09 27 97
Youtube Tn4r_revKdY
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LewDux: gojirast: [Fark user image 263x306]

I'm sure the fact she's cute had nothing at all to do with it!

Meh, "Indian cute"


A couple notches above "British hot" though.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That brought a tear to my eye.
Last night I sent some money to my ex-sister in law, I know they are struggling, and I'm a bit more fortunate with not losing my job.  I asked her not to tell anyone I sent it though, the right hand shouldn't know what the left hand is doing, and all that.

But I thought I would post it here where people don't know who the fark I am, for inspiration?
 
LewDux
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subtonic: LewDux: gojirast: [Fark user image 263x306]

I'm sure the fact she's cute had nothing at all to do with it!

Meh, "Indian cute"

A couple notches above "British hot" though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I really wish I had a sewing machine and remembered how to use one because I could me making mask right now. Oh well, back to writing code.
 
LewDux
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not impressed

Alex Gopher - The Child (Official Music Video)
Youtube URbFjz4hWMY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpE_Y​s​L1EuA
 
