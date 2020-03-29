 Skip to content
(The Atlantic) Coronavirus survivors, America desperately needs your plasma now...your sweet sweet blood plasma to help others coronavirus patients survive
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So which is it, are survivors immune or can they get it again? Or do they have a somewhat less chance of getting it again? I hear things from every side.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: So which is it, are survivors immune or can they get it again? Or do they have a somewhat less chance of getting it again? I hear things from every side.


I'm also hearing some blood types can't get it to begin with. There's all sorts of info being thrown around, hence the PSA.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: So which is it, are survivors immune or can they get it again? Or do they have a somewhat less chance of getting it again? I hear things from every side.


It's gonna take some sciencing to find out for sure
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Mugato: So which is it, are survivors immune or can they get it again? Or do they have a somewhat less chance of getting it again? I hear things from every side.

It's gonna take some sciencing to find out for sure


It's going to take testing to clear folks that had limited or no symptoms to verify they were exposed as well. The recovered can then get back to work, or help keep supply lines running.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Mugato: So which is it, are survivors immune or can they get it again? Or do they have a somewhat less chance of getting it again? I hear things from every side.

I'm also hearing some blood types can't get it to begin with. There's all sorts of info being thrown around, hence the PSA.


Yeah the blood report didn't say some types couldn't get only that they were less likely. That report was widely shot down by everyone. Blood type is a thing in eastern medicine. Basically they checked the blood type of people who died in one hospital and mad Ryne report. They couldn't even explain the links so the report was bunk.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it would help if YOU WOULD ANTIBODY TEST EVERYONE, DONALD!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say that now but last time it was all, "Whose blood is that," and "Why is it in buckets."
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They went from fearing they would catch it, to fearing they would die, and now they fear everyone around them is like a giant mosquito with hypodermic needles trying to steal their precious bodily fluids.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: Well, it would help if YOU WOULD ANTIBODY TEST EVERYONE, DONALD!


If only we magically had 300million tests, or magically that wouldn't clog every lab in the US to the point that people who really need the test can't get results.
/that's a terrible idea for now. It would be a fairly good idea later.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: It's going to take testing to clear folks that had limited or no symptoms to verify they were exposed as well. The recovered can then get back to work, or help keep supply lines running.


I've been saying for a while: We need some antibody testing to find out who has already had the virus. I want to know if I can go about my regular business with immunity.
 
camaroash
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
For as desperate as they are, they sure did curtail new donor bonuses quickly. Probably counting on people needing every last penny of what they pay.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

alex10294: basemetal: Well, it would help if YOU WOULD ANTIBODY TEST EVERYONE, DONALD!

If only we magically had 300million tests, or magically that wouldn't clog every lab in the US to the point that people who really need the test can't get results.
/that's a terrible idea for now. It would be a fairly good idea later.


If we hadn't waited months too late to start testing, we'd be in a significantly better position right now.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Mugato: So which is it, are survivors immune or can they get it again? Or do they have a somewhat less chance of getting it again? I hear things from every side.

I'm also hearing some blood types can't get it to begin with. There's all sorts of info being thrown around, hence the PSA.


I think stats showed that Os had slightly be less risk and As higher. Nothing that profound though.
 
oldfool
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I Am Legend was prophetic
 
b0rscht
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Those plasma needles are like friggin pipes. They are not small. I used to donate plasma for beer money a long time ago. Still have the scars.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

oldfool: I Am Legend was prophetic


It was terribly inaccurate. Will Smith is sitting there saying he was immune from the virus and there was some antigen in his blood that he needed to find to work as a cure. That's not how virii work. Being genetically immune to a virus means the subject is missing some specific binding site that a virus uses to attack hosts. Immune people do not develop antigens to virii because they never become infected.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm forever banned from donating blood or plasma because I tested positive for hep B. It turned out to be a false positive after a lot more expensive lab work determined I had been exposed at some point but just had antibodies (no active viral infection). I also got the hep B vaccines after that, though I don't know if that was necessary.

Would be interesting to see if my blood plasma were ever so desirable that they'd waive that ban in an emergency.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: OdradekRex: It's going to take testing to clear folks that had limited or no symptoms to verify they were exposed as well. The recovered can then get back to work, or help keep supply lines running.

I've been saying for a while: We need some antibody testing to find out who has already had the virus. I want to know if I can go about my regular business with immunity.


Exactly. I had symptoms that matched that of Covid-19 back in the first couple of weeks in February. Did I have it? No way to tell now. If I did am I immune now? Nobody seems to know. Supposedly there are cases of re-infection showing up in China now. If I did have it, how long was I contagious (before and after symptoms)? Shrug.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just look for some mysterious little girl or boy who won't speak, maybe speaks in riddles or a foreign language and take their blood, they're the key to the cure.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: mrmopar5287: I've been saying for a while: We need some antibody testing to find out who has already had the virus. I want to know if I can go about my regular business with immunity.

Exactly. I had symptoms that matched that of Covid-19 back in the first couple of weeks in February. Did I have it? No way to tell now. If I did am I immune now? Nobody seems to know. Supposedly there are cases of re-infection showing up in China now. If I did have it, how long was I contagious (before and after symptoms)? Shrug.


I've got two coworkers who were sick at work for a while, exposed me, and were "presumptive positive." They can't be put into the confirmed positive category because they weren't tested. The reason for not testing them is "They don't have contact with a known positive person." That's insane because I can string a chain of people a million long and no one gets tested because the first person wasn't a confirmed positive.

This past week I've had digestive issues like diarrhea, and that makes me think I have a mild case of COVID-19. My only evidence of this is some anecdotal studies: https://www.huffpost.com/ent​ry/digesti​ve-issues-early-sign-coronavirus_l_5e7​e1c95c5b6cb9dc19f05b9
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

b0rscht: Those plasma needles are like friggin pipes. They are not small. I used to donate plasma for beer money a long time ago. Still have the scars.


I bought our first HD television back in 2010, a 60" Pioneer plasma screen (which we still have and still looks magnificent, even though it's only 720p). I ordered it from Cleveland Plasma, which always sounded to me like the place where derelicts would go to donate plasma for beer money.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I told you this would happen, and that due to scarcity this treatment would be reserved for the ruling class.  So if you want your own version you must eat the liver and/or spleen of someone who has been given an antibody serum treatment.  You must not cook it, you must eat it raw.  Also metal deactivates the antibodies, so you must remove the liver/spleen with your bare hands.  Some arteries are pretty tough so you'll probably have to use your teeth.  And I wouldn't dawdle, because a thousand other people will be heading in your direction with the same idea.  If I were you I'd eat it on the spot and then run like hell.

peta.orgView Full Size
 
MooseByMail
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've likely had it and recovered - I had all of the symptoms (so did my wife + kids). It lasted about a week and was sorta brutal. I'd certainly be interested in donating plasma.

I haven't been tested because WE DON'T HAVE TESTS. I mean, I live in the fourth largest city in the country - but the county/city only gets a couple of hundred tests a day. Those tests are reserved for people most at risk (and our fevers didn't reach high enough levels [they were requiring 104 at our age]). They actually ran out day before yesterday and had to shut down testing.

But apparently we are doing beautifully, with the most beautiful tests ever, tested in the most beautiful way.

/we're all going to die
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

alex10294: basemetal: Well, it would help if YOU WOULD ANTIBODY TEST EVERYONE, DONALD!

If only we magically had 300million tests, or magically that wouldn't clog every lab in the US to the point that people who really need the test can't get results.
/that's a terrible idea for now. It would be a fairly good idea later.


You think that labs are only able to test one farking thing at a time?  You think labs aren't still doing other tests for non covid patients?  Do you think people's other health problems are not emerging just because of this virus?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Will tests tell if you've had it and recovered?  Or only if you have an active case?  It would be immensely helpful if we could clear people who are likely less susceptible to reinfection.
 
oldfool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: oldfool: I Am Legend was prophetic

It was terribly inaccurate. Will Smith is sitting there saying he was immune from the virus and there was some antigen in his blood that he needed to find to work as a cure. That's not how virii work. Being genetically immune to a virus means the subject is missing some specific binding site that a virus uses to attack hosts. Immune people do not develop antigens to virii because they never become infected.


Next you'll tell me Dr. Frank-N-Furter didn't build that man.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mugato: So which is it, are survivors immune or can they get it again? Or do they have a somewhat less chance of getting it again? I hear things from every side.


There have only been a couple reports of re-infection and they are likely to be false positives.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
zippy.gfycat.comView Full Size

"I hunger for plasma!"
 
MooseByMail
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Will tests tell if you've had it and recovered?  Or only if you have an active case?  It would be immensely helpful if we could clear people who are likely less susceptible to reinfection.


The standard/current test will only identify if the virus (or markers for it) are present in the blood - so if it's been long enough you would test negative.

There is an antibody test that (I  believe) was developed in Europe. *That* test can determine if you have antibodies in your blood due to exposure to the virus. This test *can* tell if you've been infected in the past.

Unfortunately, I have not heard of anyone fielding the antibody test yet.
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: I think stats showed that Os had slightly be less risk and As higher. Nothing that profound though.


....fark
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MooseByMail: NeoCortex42: Will tests tell if you've had it and recovered?  Or only if you have an active case?  It would be immensely helpful if we could clear people who are likely less susceptible to reinfection.

The standard/current test will only identify if the virus (or markers for it) are present in the blood - so if it's been long enough you would test negative.

There is an antibody test that (I  believe) was developed in Europe. *That* test can determine if you have antibodies in your blood due to exposure to the virus. This test *can* tell if you've been infected in the past.

Unfortunately, I have not heard of anyone fielding the antibody test yet.


That's about what I figured. Oh well.
 
Mouser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: alex10294: basemetal: Well, it would help if YOU WOULD ANTIBODY TEST EVERYONE, DONALD!

If only we magically had 300million tests, or magically that wouldn't clog every lab in the US to the point that people who really need the test can't get results.
/that's a terrible idea for now. It would be a fairly good idea later.

If we hadn't waited months too late to start testing, we'd be in a significantly better position right now.


Yes, and if your aunt had balls she'd be your uncle.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
See a "Corona Party" in your neighborhood.

Don't break it up. BRICK IT UP!!
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

b0rscht: Those plasma needles are like friggin pipes. They are not small. I used to donate plasma for beer money a long time ago. Still have the scars.


The sadistic demons who stab me have said that the wide gauge actually makes it hurt less.  I think they called themselves phlebotomists.

/only ever had one bad stick
//they also say i have wonderful veins.
///i'm pretty sure they're vampires.
 
alex10294
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

basemetal: alex10294: basemetal: Well, it would help if YOU WOULD ANTIBODY TEST EVERYONE, DONALD!

If only we magically had 300million tests, or magically that wouldn't clog every lab in the US to the point that people who really need the test can't get results.
/that's a terrible idea for now. It would be a fairly good idea later.

You think that labs are only able to test one farking thing at a time?  You think labs aren't still doing other tests for non covid patients?  Do you think people's other health problems are not emerging just because of this virus?


I think all of those are great reasons not to dump 300 million BS tests on them and burry the needed tests in the pile.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You have the virus and need plasma? No problem.
cdn.thisiswhyimbroke.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

b0rscht: Those plasma needles are like friggin pipes. They are not small. I used to donate plasma for beer money a long time ago. Still have the scars.


I donated plasma 5 days ago.  Here's the "scar".

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Please don't discourage people with scare stories
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, the catch 22 here is that you would have to agree to violate stay at home orders, social distancing, hospitals not allowing healthy people in, etc etc


but they need you to do that so this time its ok
 
MooseByMail
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

alex10294: basemetal: alex10294: basemetal: Well, it would help if YOU WOULD ANTIBODY TEST EVERYONE, DONALD!

If only we magically had 300million tests, or magically that wouldn't clog every lab in the US to the point that people who really need the test can't get results.
/that's a terrible idea for now. It would be a fairly good idea later.

You think that labs are only able to test one farking thing at a time?  You think labs aren't still doing other tests for non covid patients?  Do you think people's other health problems are not emerging just because of this virus?

I think all of those are great reasons not to dump 300 million BS tests on them and burry the needed tests in the pile.


Well, maybe we can compromise.

300 million tests at once - not necessary.

My county received 250 tests yesterday. There are over 4 million people living in the county.

We might need a couple more if we want to beat this thing. Hell, South Korea, China, even Singapore managed to test (a lot) more people quicker than we have. They also tested *many* more people per capita than we have. That's how they were able to know what was happening and how to control it.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaytkay: b0rscht: Those plasma needles are like friggin pipes. They are not small. I used to donate plasma for beer money a long time ago. Still have the scars.

I donated plasma 5 days ago.  Here's the "scar".

[Fark user image 800x450]

/ Please don't discourage people with scare stories


You had it and recovered? Cool.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaytkay: b0rscht: Those plasma needles are like friggin pipes. They are not small. I used to donate plasma for beer money a long time ago. Still have the scars.

I donated plasma 5 days ago.  Here's the "scar".

[Fark user image 800x450]

/ Please don't discourage people with scare stories


Very brave of you to venture outdoors.  It looks like you haven't seen sunlight since 1997.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MooseByMail: alex10294: basemetal: alex10294: basemetal: Well, it would help if YOU WOULD ANTIBODY TEST EVERYONE, DONALD!

If only we magically had 300million tests, or magically that wouldn't clog every lab in the US to the point that people who really need the test can't get results.
/that's a terrible idea for now. It would be a fairly good idea later.

You think that labs are only able to test one farking thing at a time?  You think labs aren't still doing other tests for non covid patients?  Do you think people's other health problems are not emerging just because of this virus?

I think all of those are great reasons not to dump 300 million BS tests on them and burry the needed tests in the pile.

Well, maybe we can compromise.

300 million tests at once - not necessary.

My county received 250 tests yesterday. There are over 4 million people living in the county.

We might need a couple more if we want to beat this thing. Hell, South Korea, China, even Singapore managed to test (a lot) more people quicker than we have. They also tested *many* more people per capita than we have. That's how they were able to know what was happening and how to control it.


And people like you think testing can just "be done"

It cant. It needs specific chemicals to detect COVID, and now that the entire world wants that one regent, its supply is all sorts of nope

And dont believe that snake oil super fast test will solve all these problems. Those are still science fiction, and those will still need regents, which are, again, out of stock
 
