(Daily Dot)   Catching coronavirus is sweet irony for woman who bragged about not social distancing in now viral video
    Dumbass, United States, Young Americans, Family, social distancing, Sociology, young people, social media fallout, Youth  
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Tate is quarantined at her parent's home and is now sending a plea to those her age who are still dismissing the severity of the virus.
"Kids don't - we're not taking it seriously," said Tate. "While it may not be affecting you, you could be affecting someone's grandma or grandpa or aunt or uncle or sister.""


It's too bad that there are so many people like this c*nt that don't take something seriously until it personally affects them or someone close to them.

This is why we can't have nice things.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You misspelled Karma, subs.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not so much Irony as the normal result of such an action.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is a repeat.  Everyone already dogpiled on this girl.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: This is a repeat.  Everyone already dogpiled on this girl.


So now we're all gonna have to get tested?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

pueblonative: Ker_Thwap: This is a repeat.  Everyone already dogpiled on this girl.

So now we're all gonna have to get tested?


Does it burn when you peecough?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

pueblonative: Ker_Thwap: This is a repeat.  Everyone already dogpiled on this girl.

So now we're all gonna have to get tested?


If you have to ask, you already know the answer.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, so ironic how she ignored advice about not catching coronavirus and then she caught coronavirus as a predictable, logical consequence of her actions.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was just a matter of time before coronavirus hit Ireland.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
How many people did this Typhoid Mary spread the 'rona to before realizing she was infected?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It is "sweet" irony when somebody catches a potentially lethal disease and spreads it?

I obviously dont shop in the same candy stores as you do subby.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: This is a repeat.  Everyone already dogpiled on this girl.


Some lessons need to be re-explained until the last idiots finally understand.  If this story needs to be posted every day for the entire duration of this pandemic, then so be it.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How many people did this Typhoid Mary spread the 'rona to before realizing she was infected?


213
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Tate is quarantined at her parent's home and is now sending a plea to those her age who are still dismissing the severity of the virus.
"Kids don't - we're not taking it seriously," said Tate. "While it may not be affecting you, you could be affecting someone's grandma or grandpa or aunt or uncle or sister.""


It's too bad that there are so many people like this c*nt that don't take something seriously until it personally affects them or someone close to them.

This is why we can't have nice things.


There were tons of whole families out for two days in a row when the weather warmed up here. Walking around and hanging out like nothing is going on.

I bit my tongue in chewing them all out.

I do hope that every single one of them and their children are sick right now though.

/Mrs has been fighting it for over a week now, just had the second wave hit her yesterday.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Guys, it's sooo ironic that that person who played Russian Roulette ended up shooting themself!
 
0xDEC0DE
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

pkjun: Yeah, so ironic how she ignored advice about not catching coronavirus and then she caught coronavirus as a predictable, logical consequence of her actions.


It's dramatic irony: where the full significance of her actions was clear to everyone but her.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Ker_Thwap: This is a repeat.  Everyone already dogpiled on this girl.

Some lessons need to be re-explained until the last idiots finally understand.


I have some bad news for you about humanity.
 
Artist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How many people did this Typhoid Mary spread the 'rona to before realizing she was infected?


White girl, white enough to be interviewed by Fox-rough guess 200. Out with 20 chums, infecting her family, and infecting so many more of the "little people" not worthy of respecting them or the known SCIENCE of this virus.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Most of these have been repeats separated by one or two days. It's getting tiresome.
 
Mi-5
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How about put her at the very end of the line  for treatment, or completely deny her medical treatment since she was such an e-book about the preventative measures
 
Mi-5
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A-hole....not e-book stupid autocorrect
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NSFW

Bloodhound Gang - I Hope You Die
Youtube kbGSa11yA1c
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mi-5: How about put her at the very end of the line  for treatment, or completely deny her medical treatment since she was such an e-book about the preventative measures


Wow, this virus is bringing out the weird insults!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If there was any justice in the world, she and every person like her would be the ones dying on ventilators.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How many people did this Typhoid Mary spread the 'rona to before realizing she was infected?


Can you catch it if you do anal with an infected?  Asking for a friend.....
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pkjun: Yeah, so ironic how she ignored advice about not catching coronavirus and then she caught coronavirus as a predictable, logical consequence of her actions.


How is this ironic?

In what way?

To me, this seems all to be a logical timeline of almost what should happen.

If you brag about how you're not going to social distance because you think you are immune to a world wide pandemic somehow, ignoring the precautions would naturally lead to this conclusion.

This is more of an insta-karma type thing.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Okay even if it wasn't particularly deadly, even if it was just the flu, it really REALLY sucks having the flu. Now if this has the flu aches and pains, a fever, a cough, and headaches all on top of difficulty vreathing, then it sounds absolutely miserable even without the chance of death.

Also who has gotten sick and wasn't pissed at the person who gave it to them?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I just don't think that I'm going to get the virus."

Let me correct that for you: "I just don't think."
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

envirovore: Boo_Guy: "Tate is quarantined at her parent's home and is now sending a plea to those her age who are still dismissing the severity of the virus.
"Kids don't - we're not taking it seriously," said Tate. "While it may not be affecting you, you could be affecting someone's grandma or grandpa or aunt or uncle or sister.""


It's too bad that there are so many people like this c*nt that don't take something seriously until it personally affects them or someone close to them.

This is why we can't have nice things.

There were tons of whole families out for two days in a row when the weather warmed up here. Walking around and hanging out like nothing is going on.

I bit my tongue in chewing them all out.

I do hope that every single one of them and their children are sick right now though.

/Mrs has been fighting it for over a week now, just had the second wave hit her yesterday.


I been watching that too - from afar.
Hope your Mrs recovers well and soon.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do we have enough examples of this form of deliberate self-harm to create a new sub-category of "bug chasing?"
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

envirovore: Boo_Guy: "Tate is quarantined at her parent's home and is now sending a plea to those her age who are still dismissing the severity of the virus.
"Kids don't - we're not taking it seriously," said Tate. "While it may not be affecting you, you could be affecting someone's grandma or grandpa or aunt or uncle or sister.""


It's too bad that there are so many people like this c*nt that don't take something seriously until it personally affects them or someone close to them.

This is why we can't have nice things.

There were tons of whole families out for two days in a row when the weather warmed up here. Walking around and hanging out like nothing is going on.

I bit my tongue in chewing them all out.

I do hope that every single one of them and their children are sick right now though.

/Mrs has been fighting it for over a week now, just had the second wave hit her yesterday.


envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: envirovore: Boo_Guy: "Tate is quarantined at her parent's home and is now sending a plea to those her age who are still dismissing the severity of the virus.
"Kids don't - we're not taking it seriously," said Tate. "While it may not be affecting you, you could be affecting someone's grandma or grandpa or aunt or uncle or sister.""


It's too bad that there are so many people like this c*nt that don't take something seriously until it personally affects them or someone close to them.

This is why we can't have nice things.

There were tons of whole families out for two days in a row when the weather warmed up here. Walking around and hanging out like nothing is going on.

I bit my tongue in chewing them all out.

I do hope that every single one of them and their children are sick right now though.

/Mrs has been fighting it for over a week now, just had the second wave hit her yesterday.

I been watching that too - from afar.
Hope your Mrs recovers well and soon.


Thank you.

Hope you and yours are well too.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When she gets better, she'll go right back to her normal shiat, because "I can't get it a 2nd time "
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: It's too bad that there are so many people like this c*nt that don't take something seriously until it personally affects them or someone close to them.


they're called republicans
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Tate is quarantined at her parent's home and is now sending a plea to those her age who are still dismissing the severity of the virus.
"Kids don't - we're not taking it seriously," said Tate. "While it may not be affecting you, you could be affecting someone's grandma or grandpa or aunt or uncle or sister.""


It's too bad that there are so many people like this c*nt that don't take something seriously until it personally affects them or someone close to them.

This is why we can't have nice things.


If there's one thing that I don't understand about posters on this site, it's the constant expressions of dismay that the world is full of people who only think of themselves and don't think a bad thing exists until it happens to them. How old do you have to get before you finally realize that this is a standard default feature of humanity and is about as surprising as the sun rising in the east every morning?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Alphax: Not so much Irony as the normal result of such an action.


I came here to say this. This is the exact opposite of ironic.
 
Valiente
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: This is a repeat.  Everyone already dogpiled on this girl.


Was she suffocated? If no, proceed.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Ker_Thwap: This is a repeat.  Everyone already dogpiled on this girl.

Some lessons need to be re-explained until the last idiots finally understand.  If this story needs to be posted every day for the entire duration of this pandemic, then so be it.


It should be posted in conjunction with Libertarian Guy story.

https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/​s​tory/2020-03-26/coronavirus-suburbs-tr​ump-supporters-georgia-waffle-house?_a​mp=true&utm_source=fark&utm_medium=web​site&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark

This girl learned, and she eventually figured it out.  It took getting sick personally for her to figure it out, but at least she did actually figure it out.  That's how a lot of young people learn.  I'm sure each and every one of us has a youthful idiocy story, where it took some kind of personal smack in the head before we figured it out and demonstrated a bit of empathy.

Libertarian guy... still doesn't get it.  He's older, and still never moved onto the "Oh, this affects other people beside myself!" stage.

I just can't shiat on young people for making stupid selfish mistakes, that's pretty much what their default mode.  Ones who choose to bask in ignorance, and continue with it throughout their lives, screw them.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ha! Someone got sick and might die!

/I'm better than them!
 
bisi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Daily Dot is committed to filtering the noise every day as COVID-19 seizes the internet's attention worldwide. (...)

HahaOhwow.jpg
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

envirovore: I do hope that every single one of them and their children are sick right now though.


No, you don't.

No one would wish (at best) a life-threatening, life altering (because believe me, you don't walk away from interstitial pneumonia without permanent lung damage), and at worst, deadly disease on anyone else.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Ker_Thwap: This is a repeat.  Everyone already dogpiled on this girl.

Some lessons need to be re-explained until the last idiots finally understand.  If this story needs to be posted every day for the entire duration of this pandemic, then so be it.


Unlike the 30 year old that caught it and said it wasn't a big deal wand wants everyone to go to work so he can get his job back.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

envirovore: Boo_Guy: "Tate is quarantined at her parent's home and is now sending a plea to those her age who are still dismissing the severity of the virus.
"Kids don't - we're not taking it seriously," said Tate. "While it may not be affecting you, you could be affecting someone's grandma or grandpa or aunt or uncle or sister.""


It's too bad that there are so many people like this c*nt that don't take something seriously until it personally affects them or someone close to them.

This is why we can't have nice things.

There were tons of whole families out for two days in a row when the weather warmed up here. Walking around and hanging out like nothing is going on.

I bit my tongue in chewing them all out.

I do hope that every single one of them and their children are sick right now though.

/Mrs has been fighting it for over a week now, just had the second wave hit her yesterday.


Last week when I was coming home from work I saw a park full of people, very little social distancing. Playground, soccer field, basketball and tennis courts full. I wanted to tell at them too.
 
MarkMartinFan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She probably thought her shait don't stink not realizing that loss of her sense of smell was the first symptom....
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: envirovore: I do hope that every single one of them and their children are sick right now though.

No, you don't.

No one would wish (at best) a life-threatening, life altering (because believe me, you don't walk away from interstitial pneumonia without permanent lung damage), and at worst, deadly disease on anyone else.


Yes, I do.
F*ck all those inconsiderate self absorbed assholes. It's people like them that's going to cause the rest of us to have to stay in even longer.

Don't tell me what I think or feel about this right now. I watched my wife go through hell for a week through this, and I get to watch her do it again now.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

envirovore: Literally Addicted: envirovore: I do hope that every single one of them and their children are sick right now though.

No, you don't.

No one would wish (at best) a life-threatening, life altering (because believe me, you don't walk away from interstitial pneumonia without permanent lung damage), and at worst, deadly disease on anyone else.

Yes, I do.
F*ck all those inconsiderate self absorbed assholes. It's people like them that's going to cause the rest of us to have to stay in even longer.

Don't tell me what I think or feel about this right now. I watched my wife go through hell for a week through this, and I get to watch her do it again now.


Sorry for assuming you were human. Won't happen again.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: envirovore: Literally Addicted: envirovore: I do hope that every single one of them and their children are sick right now though.

No, you don't.

No one would wish (at best) a life-threatening, life altering (because believe me, you don't walk away from interstitial pneumonia without permanent lung damage), and at worst, deadly disease on anyone else.

Yes, I do.
F*ck all those inconsiderate self absorbed assholes. It's people like them that's going to cause the rest of us to have to stay in even longer.

Don't tell me what I think or feel about this right now. I watched my wife go through hell for a week through this, and I get to watch her do it again now.

Sorry for assuming you were human. Won't happen again.


I think you just under estimate my disdain for idiots and people that think their more important than others.

I do care about people, and have gone out of my way many times to help others if I'm able to.

I do not have any sympathy for empathy for people willingly going out in public en mass right now.
They obviously don't think this is a big of a deal as it is and are endagering others in the process.

F*ck them. If they only way they'll learn is for them to all get sick then I hope it happens.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Look guys, she got the attention she wanted.  Then she got another round of attention.

Now pay attention!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't wish death upon her for being young and stupid.
Hopefully she recovers and becomes a bit more self aware.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
