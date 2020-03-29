 Skip to content
(Metro)   Being stopped by the police is stressful enough. Then there's this guy   (metro.co.uk) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Where are the rest of the Village People?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

oldfool: Where are the rest of the Village People?


Dead.  From the 'rona.

Stay home.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man, Star Wars has really gone downhill since Disney took over.
 
LewDux
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Indian cops are hardcore
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's quite the French tickler, no?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He must be fun at conventions with cosplay.
 
LewDux
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
img.mensxp.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

oldfool: Where are the rest of the Village People?


At the YYYYYYYY.- .M.C.A.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"You sure got a lot of dildos in your desk, dude."

"Oh ha ha, very funny. These are props I made to stick to my helmet. By making it resemble the coronavirus, I'll attract more attention and the public will remember the message better."

"Huh, that's actually pretty smart! I gotta go on patrol, but I'm looking forward to seeing this helmet of yours when it's finished! Take it easy!"

"...grumblegrumblegrumble... Now I'm going to have to replace all my dildos."
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can I hire this guy? My neighbours are ignoring every aspect of the lockdown. Got neighbours on one side with screaming kids, and a guy who drunkenly swears all day (think 'Father Jack Hackett' from Father Ted, but more sweary) and on the other side, neighbours who have failed to adhere to the fact that they're the odd ones out and are up and down the stairs all damned day and night - to the point where on Friday night, the police were brought in because tempers flared, things got thrown, shouting, ranting and raving - for four hours. some of the other neighbours had been talking in small groups on the front - only to be fined for congregating (£30 a pop) and flouting the law.
I could do with this guy to remind my neighbours that chilling on the sofa and not going out are the thing to do.
The idiot that lives opposite me has been trying to phone for an ambulance because 'everyones doing my head in' - nope. not true... you've had guests in, allowed the alcoholic on the top floor to get your weed and you want people to stop doing your head in????
I have to listen to your crap, your fights, your whining, moaning - EVERYTHING.
I also know one of the police officers brought in on Friday night included our local friendly PCSO... I know him because he's part of some of the community groups I'm involved with and he understands the situation, so if I do go out - believe me, it's because of them and that's reason ENOUGH (he's dealt with my neighbours before... so he knows the score.)
I know I'm venting a little here, but, yeah. my neighbours need to be told to stay in.
And we're not even at the end of week one.
Two more weeks of this.
I'm an introvert who rarely ventures out - these are perfect conditions for me. I won't die of boredom.
everyone else needs help.
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Coronavirus my ass he's a DnD nerd doing a bit of Beholder cosplay
 
mononymous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't want to see the officer that reminds people about safe sex.  Or, maybe I do....
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got stopped by the police

ME: 'kof

COP: What?

ME: "fark off"

COP: thank goodness, I though you coughed
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: Can I hire this guy? My neighbours are ignoring every aspect of the lockdown


My neighbor couple flew to Arizona. To stay with her 90+ year old mother. Why yes, they are Fox News viewers, why do you ask?
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mononymous: I don't want to see the officer that reminds people about safe sex.  Or, maybe I do....



"San Francisco STD rates spiked for the sixth straight year; Phil the syphilis sore and his Healthy Penis counterparts used to be spotted in the Castro urging gay men to be tested regularly. "
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: Can I hire this guy? My neighbours are ignoring every aspect of the lockdown. Got neighbours on one side with screaming kids, and a guy who drunkenly swears all day (think 'Father Jack Hackett' from Father Ted, but more sweary) and on the other side, neighbours who have failed to adhere to the fact that they're the odd ones out and are up and down the stairs all damned day and night - to the point where on Friday night, the police were brought in because tempers flared, things got thrown, shouting, ranting and raving - for four hours. some of the other neighbours had been talking in small groups on the front - only to be fined for congregating (£30 a pop) and flouting the law.
I could do with this guy to remind my neighbours that chilling on the sofa and not going out are the thing to do.
The idiot that lives opposite me has been trying to phone for an ambulance because 'everyones doing my head in' - nope. not true... you've had guests in, allowed the alcoholic on the top floor to get your weed and you want people to stop doing your head in????
I have to listen to your crap, your fights, your whining, moaning - EVERYTHING.
I also know one of the police officers brought in on Friday night included our local friendly PCSO... I know him because he's part of some of the community groups I'm involved with and he understands the situation, so if I do go out - believe me, it's because of them and that's reason ENOUGH (he's dealt with my neighbours before... so he knows the score.)
I know I'm venting a little here, but, yeah. my neighbours need to be told to stay in.
And we're not even at the end of week one.
Two more weeks of this.
I'm an introvert who rarely ventures out - these are perfect conditions for me. I won't die of boredom.
everyone else needs help.


You make a compelling case for the positive aspects of the 'rona.
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sees what he did there x 11.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This guy rocks.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rev.love_revolver: [Fark user image 515x428]

Sees what he did there x 11.


Came to post...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
