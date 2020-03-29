 Skip to content
Brooke Shields inconsolable
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if police are allowed to do that without permission from a bunch of environmental authorities.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZAZ: I wonder if police are allowed to do that without permission from a bunch of environmental authorities.


Well if you don't tell anyone you're a out to do it, you can do whatever you want
 
thesharkman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So now people can get selfies with a black lagoon?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thesharkman: So now people can get selfies with a black lagoon?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The lagoon has entered its goth years.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What do you expect from the country that voted Brexit and Boris Farkin' Johnson?

/The whole world's doubling down on the stupid.
 
oldfool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did she ask Times Up for help and was denied?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like how people are angry at the police rather than the people for endangering lives (and of course there would have been no dye if there had been no people)
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They didn't do a very good job. They should call the guys that dye the Chicago river for some help.
 
dready zim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thesharkman: So now people can get selfies with a black lagoon?


That's the genius of the plan, now when blue again, they'll never want to go back.
 
dready zim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, I have got to get a picture of me standing next to that; says every Instagram poser.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I wonder if police are allowed to do that without permission from a bunch of environmental authorities.


Who says they didn't get permission?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dready zim: [i.imgur.com image 850x644]


Let's hope the second half of that prediction is true.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can I at least try?
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No thanks. I know how that story goes

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I once farted on the set of Blue Lagoon."

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Black and Bleu Lagoon?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Brooke turned her's red.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: [Fark user image image 469x393]

No thanks. I know how that story goes

[Fark user image image 350x320]
[Fark user image image 480x360]


but it often also involves women in teeny bikinis, so...
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I wonder if police are allowed to do that without permission from a bunch of environmental authorities.


Our lovely police forces are taking it upon themselves to do all sorts of things without the trivial details like legal authority.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

orbister: ZAZ: I wonder if police are allowed to do that without permission from a bunch of environmental authorities.

Our lovely police forces are taking it upon themselves to do all sorts of things without the trivial details like legal authority.


YOU try setting up a Police State.
Its not easy.

And if not done slowly enough then folks get suspicious.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: What do you expect from the country that voted Brexit and Boris Farkin' Johnson?

/The whole world's doubling down on the stupid.


And the corporate media is leading them down that road.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gubbo: ZAZ: I wonder if police are allowed to do that without permission from a bunch of environmental authorities.

Well if you don't tell anyone you're a out to do it, you can do whatever you want


My motto:
"Don't ask, they'll probably say no."
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: What do you expect from the country that voted Brexit and Boris Farkin' Johnson?

/The whole world's doubling down on the stupid.


I was going to say something about the orange- headed idiot but checked your profile first.  You guys up north have way more brains than all of us down here.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's easier to ask for forgiveness than permission.
 
starsrift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmm, nope, that's not too aggressive. Well, depending on how the dye breaks down or they're going to get rid of it, anyway. And if people are actually going there to walk their dogs, well, their dog's ability to poop is not going to be affected by the color of the lake. They're too dumb and happy to spend time with Human Packleader to care.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a quarry pond and the blue color is due to toxic contaminants. They need to lure instagrammers into the pond, not away from it.
 
dready zim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Gubbo: ZAZ: I wonder if police are allowed to do that without permission from a bunch of environmental authorities.

Well if you don't tell anyone you're a out to do it, you can do whatever you want

My motto:
"Don't ask, they'll probably say no."


It's easier to get forgiveness than permission.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: [Fark user image 850x916]


I was already working on it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SonOfSpam: It's a quarry pond and the blue color is due to toxic contaminants. They need to lure instagrammers into the pond, not away from it.


Yes, this was what I was wondering. Natural water has algae and unsettled sediment. It's never that clear.
 
