(BBC)   UK postal worker does his deliveries in costume to cheer his customers up. The picture of him in a frilly blue dress suggests a degree of flexibility in the definition of "cheer up"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    The Boldons, Little Bo Peep, South Tyneside, fancy dress, postal worker  
1039 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2020 at 9:35 AM



elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still doesn't prove gingers have souls.
But really cool.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing. The cable guy dressed as an 80s porn star when he came over to fix the cable.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes, men wearing frilly dresses. A sure sign of sanity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I'm ready to start going out, I'm going out like this. I have to figure out a covid-friendly quest and reward though. . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Ah, yes, men wearing frilly dresses. A sure sign of sanity.

[Fark user image 500x346] [View Full Size image _x_]


He's putting postal into postal?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess his postal route is the yellow brick road.
 
LewDux
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Peki: When I'm ready to start going out, I'm going out like this. I have to figure out a covid-friendly quest and reward though. . .

[Fark user image 524x720]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He's a lady! Delivering lady things to ladies!
 
LewDux
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*covid/corvid pun*
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fricking limey dudes just love wearing dresses.
 
LewDux
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
bekovich
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Very cute. Would hit it. 10/10
 
cwheelie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're having a gay old time?
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
His last job was as a lumberjack....and he's ok
 
