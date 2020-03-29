 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   New Jersey cops break up 47-person "Corona Party" going on in a 550-square-foot apartment during this coronavirus pandemic. "This is not a game"   (nj.com) divider line
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did they have to bust any heads for this treason?
 
sillydragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bet people would do that shiat less if you detained everyone and imposed mandatory quarantine on them, just to be on the safe side.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkage
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Charge all of them.  The longer stupid people pull sh*t like this the longer the rest of us have to stay home.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Next week's headline: Cop that stopped party now infected, police force in quarantine
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
God damn idiots
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Officers dispersed the crowd and issued Jackson two summonses -- for obstructing the administration of law and violating an emergency act.

Why the hell didn't they charge every person there?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I remember "chicken pox parties," so I assume these folks want Coronavirus. We should inject them with it and put them in quarantine, to help them build up that immunity.
 
Percise1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Something tells me they already all got the clap from Linda, so what's another virus anyway?

But yes, at this point I believe some charges should be brought, even if it is something as simple as disturbing the piece or over-occupancy.
 
Percise1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

And that's what I get for not RTFA...
But yes, good!
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If these people want to get corona sentence them to community service sanitizing hospitals, jails, and nursing homes.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is anyone surprised?

In 6 months time we'll see stories like this from every state.
 
phoenixtwilight
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Easy answer for any time this happens...chain the doors to the apartment/church/whatever and let them ride it out.  They die, they die.  At least they won't infect anyone else.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What?  A 550 square foot apartment, even if it's a studio, has like 300 square feet of appliances, countertops, closets, furniture, and bathroom.  So you got 47 people into your remaining 250 square feet of open space?  I'm not even mad.  That's impressive.  That's about 5 square feet each, or a square a bit larger than 2 feet on each side per person.

Did someone poop in the refrigerator and eat an entire wheel of cheese?
 
Cache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Were they conservatives?   Because we could look the other way.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The should have just barred the door and prevented anyone from leaving until they all test negative.
 
Hebjamn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Archeologist of the future:

Despite the relatively advanced state of scientific and medical knowledge at the time, the human race was doomed to its fate by a lack of societal leadership, and a small but intensely stupid minority.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

That's 47 people that will have court cases.  Courts that require people who are supposed to distance.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

In a group that dense, if you busted one head, it would hit all the others like bowling pins.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cops should have broken out the tazers and just kept firing.  Don't want to spill any blood.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Give them a summary sentence of not getting any health care in a hospital, clinic, or similar facility for the next three months.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fine. As an alternative, let's charge them, seal them into their homes/apartments until the pandemic is over, and then try them for their crimes.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I like this idea.
 
wxboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't disperse the party; instead, lock them in that apartment for the next 2-3 weeks.  It's for their own good.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Heh.
 
Abox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: The should have just barred the door and prevented anyone from leaving until they all test negative.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Really they should have sealed it frim escape.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Glom of nit.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

If they didn't they should have.
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Assuming any of us are still alive.
 
gojirast
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Make that quarantine in a 550 sqft cage under a highway overpass, with all of them in one enclosure, and you may be onto something.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

That wasn't really made clear in tfa.

Was this a classic 'Let's Get This Out of the Way' party, or was it more of a 'It's Armageddon, biatches!' party?
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We are maintaining a list of people not eligible for medical treatment?
 
oldfool
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did they party like it's 1999?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Actually no, the rich old bastards got scared, so they bullied health and human services to twist the Americans with Disabilities Act to ensure Donald J Trump and Mike Bloomberg get priority for ventilators over young pregnant women.
 
