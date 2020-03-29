 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Italy now descending into chaos and anarchy because of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown - people are saying they're at their limit after 20 days   (news.sky.com) divider line
51
    More: Followup, Italy, Palermo, Sicily, Prime Minister of Italy, south of the country, Sky News, time passes, mayor of Palermo  
•       •       •

980 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2020 at 8:34 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is our future. Ammo for your guns and lots of it, America. There is no other outcome for our nation. It's the way it's built. Can any of you buy toilet paper yet? Not much if any at all? Same now with other items? Store shelves are emptying and services are failing. This is just the beginning. Italy went through that weeks ago.

/ Their fascist dictator's demise is hopefully a glimpse into the demise of Cheetolini.
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is certainly a limit to how long we can stay locked down.  I don't think it will be long enough.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: That is our future. Ammo for your guns and lots of it, America. There is no other outcome for our nation. It's the way it's built. Can any of you buy toilet paper yet? Not much if any at all? Same now with other items? Store shelves are emptying and services are failing. This is just the beginning. Italy went through that weeks ago.

/ Their fascist dictator's demise is hopefully a glimpse into the demise of Cheetolini.


Fark user imageView Full Size


you need a nap
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the unemployed gig workers get their hospital bills, things should get really exciting.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: / Their fascist dictator's demise is hopefully a glimpse into the demise of Cheetolini.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Giuseppe Conte, Presidente del Consiglio
Fascist Dictator of Italy since June, 2018

/Get some sleep, Curt
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vpb: There is certainly a limit to how long we can stay locked down.  I don't think it will be long enough.


Yeah

I am of the opinion that we should take the most vulnerable and stick them in quarantine so they wont catch the infection. We shoulda done this a long time ago. If we stay the way we presently are in for a few months the pressure would be too great for our food supply and basic goods production.

Starvation during the Antonine Plague resulted in even more getting infected. In Rome there was this man named Cleander. He stopped the grain supplies from reaching the people because of his greed for power. So many more died from the plague than there should have been. If our food supplies were to collapse then even the most healthy would be vulnerable to die.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Think about a big city Walmart on Black Friday.   Now multiply that by a million.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We're already getting ready for this. Relatives in NY are saying they haven't had any fresh fruit or veggies for quite some time....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: That is our future. Ammo for your guns and lots of it, America. There is no other outcome for our nation. It's the way it's built. Can any of you buy toilet paper yet? Not much if any at all? Same now with other items? Store shelves are emptying and services are failing. This is just the beginning. Italy went through that weeks ago.

/ Their fascist dictator's demise is hopefully a glimpse into the demise of Cheetolini.


username checks out
 
Sasquach
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone shouted at a police officer and a guy posted an angry YouTube video...

By that standard, the US descended in chaos long before this whole to do got started...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I say we have one giant orgy, get everyone exposed at once, and get this whole thing over and done with.  Then we will all be immune.

Of course a giant orgy is my answer to everything. That's why I'm no longer employed after  I told my boss I had an idea for rebooting the production sever during business hours when the logs filled up the storage capacity and it was running very slow.
 
Zroop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cman: If our food supplies were to collapse then even the most healthy would be vulnerable to die.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
America has the benefit of being able to continuously throw money at the problem.  No offense to subby, but Italy is a majorly farked up country, government wise.  It's been that way for years, and while it's heartbreaking to see the suffering going on, it's not entirely surprising.

We may have no future thanks to the enormous debt being piled on, but I don't expect to see food riots any time soon.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Trump's April miracle, when all the cases disappear, coming up in two days.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I say we have one giant orgy, get everyone exposed at once, and get this whole thing over and done with.  Then we will all be immune.

Of course a giant orgy is my answer to everything. That's why I'm no longer employed after  I told my boss I had an idea for rebooting the production sever during business hours when the logs filled up the storage capacity and it was running very slow.


That and my idea of "giant" means "at least one".
 
mangobunny
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: CrazyCurt: / Their fascist dictator's demise is hopefully a glimpse into the demise of Cheetolini.

[Fark user image 220x300]

Giuseppe Conte, Presidente del Consiglio
Fascist Dictator of Italy since June, 2018

/Get some sleep, Curt


I think he was referring to the demise of this fascist dictator
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: We're already getting ready for this. Relatives in NY are saying they haven't had any fresh fruit or veggies for quite some time....

[Fark user image image 425x542]


Of course lots of people live in apartments or condos and don't have a yard. Plus, it's unlikely the lockdown will go on long enough to grow and harvest a garden.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: America has the benefit of being able to continuously throw money at the problem.  No offense to subby, but Italy is a majorly farked up country, government wise.  It's been that way for years, and while it's heartbreaking to see the suffering going on, it's not entirely surprising.

We may have no future thanks to the enormous debt being piled on, but I don't expect to see food riots any time soon.


The last three years say 'Hold our beers'.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: That is our future. Ammo for your guns and lots of it, America. There is no other outcome for our nation. It's the way it's built. Can any of you buy toilet paper yet? Not much if any at all? Same now with other items? Store shelves are emptying and services are failing. This is just the beginning. Italy went through that weeks ago.

/ Their fascist dictator's demise is hopefully a glimpse into the demise of Cheetolini.


You know you can't wipe your a** with a gun, right?
Well - maybe you can.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Italy now descending into reverting back to chaos and anarchy because of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown - people are saying they're at their limit after 20 days

FTFSubby. Italy has had over 60 governments since WW2. It's basically Afghanistan with scooters.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't think most Americans need to worry about starving any time soon.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They probably got fed up with people singing opera from their apartment windows.  That would make me homicidal.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: arrogantbastich: We're already getting ready for this. Relatives in NY are saying they haven't had any fresh fruit or veggies for quite some time....

[Fark user image image 425x542]

Of course lots of people live in apartments or condos and don't have a yard. Plus, it's unlikely the lockdown will go on long enough to grow and harvest a garden.


Outside of current events - there are buildings with communal gardens/bee hives - an idea that should be promoted wherever feasible just because it's good for people in general.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zroop: cman: If our food supplies were to collapse then even the most healthy would be vulnerable to die.

[i.pinimg.com image 736x491]


To Serve Man

/too much Twilight Zone
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: That is our future. Ammo for your guns and lots of it, America. There is no other outcome for our nation. It's the way it's built. Can any of you buy toilet paper yet? Not much if any at all? Same now with other items? Store shelves are emptying and services are failing. This is just the beginning. Italy went through that weeks ago.

/ Their fascist dictator's demise is hopefully a glimpse into the demise of Cheetolini.


That's a hell of a leap, Curt. It will only go that way for the people who have been masturbating to the idea for 30 years.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

orbister: Italy now descending into reverting back to chaos and anarchy because of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown - people are saying they're at their limit after 20 days

FTFSubby. Italy has had over 60 governments since WW2. It's basically Afghanistan with scooters.


Don't forget fashion and pasta.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hand Banana: I don't think most Americans need to worry about starving any time soon.


We got food for now.

But with how fat we are, that lard doesn't contain the vitamins and minerals that we need. Jews in Nazi deathcamps who were starving were vulnerable to easily preventable diseases. They did not have the nutrients needed for their immune system to fight infections.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If we aren't idiots about this and do what we can to stop the spread, we'll get through it. This will be bad. Very bad. It will be worse if people don't take proper precautions.
The grocery stores are open, banks are open, and things are functioning. So far the only shortages in the states seem to come from people freaking out and hoarding supplies.
By all means, stock up and stay at home, but figure out what you need and round up a bit. In the course of a month, will you go through 68 rolls of toilet paper, 12 dozen eggs, and 30 pounds of flour?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: arrogantbastich: We're already getting ready for this. Relatives in NY are saying they haven't had any fresh fruit or veggies for quite some time....

[Fark user image image 425x542]

Of course lots of people live in apartments or condos and don't have a yard. Plus, it's unlikely the lockdown will go on long enough to grow and harvest a garden.


Not where I live. The last several years a lot of us have already cut in large gardens. 3 houses down they turned their entire 30x60 backyard into one. The built a big deck and that's where their kids play. As for there needing to be a lockdown to grow and eat food, I'm way ahead of you while I eat toast that I put some canned strawberry preserves on. The 4x6 patch gives us about 40lbs every June.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cman: vpb: There is certainly a limit to how long we can stay locked down.  I don't think it will be long enough.

Yeah

I am of the opinion that we should take the most vulnerable and stick them in quarantine so they wont catch the infection. We shoulda done this a long time ago. If we stay the way we presently are in for a few months the pressure would be too great for our food supply and basic goods production.



You want to lock up the healthy people so they don't get sick?  Isn't that was the whole social distancing thing is all about?

In any case...  It won't work anyway.  As long as one person is still carrying this thing, it will never ever be gone.  Ever.  All we can do is manage the spread and slow it down so that the people who do get it, when they do, will be able to get adequate care.

This will not be manageable to any degree until we build up a herd immunity and a vaccine.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Exluddite: If we aren't idiots about this and do what we can to stop the spread, we'll get through it. This will be bad. Very bad. It will be worse if people don't take proper precautions.
The grocery stores are open, banks are open, and things are functioning. So far the only shortages in the states seem to come from people freaking out and hoarding supplies.
By all means, stock up and stay at home, but figure out what you need and round up a bit. In the course of a month, will you go through 68 rolls of toilet paper, 12 dozen eggs, and 30 pounds of flour?


30lbs of flour isn't actually very much if you bake a lot of bread. 12 dozen eggs is a hilariously large amount although.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Exluddite: If we aren't idiots about this and do what we can to stop the spread, we'll get through it. This will be bad. Very bad. It will be worse if people don't take proper precautions.
The grocery stores are open, banks are open, and things are functioning. So far the only shortages in the states seem to come from people freaking out and hoarding supplies.
By all means, stock up and stay at home, but figure out what you need and round up a bit. In the course of a month, will you go through 68 rolls of toilet paper, 12 dozen eggs, and 30 pounds of flour?


To be fair, this is going to go on for much longer than a month. The most optimistic curves show a return to prelockdown levels in July. And that's just the first wave - there will be more.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: We're already getting ready for this. Relatives in NY are saying they haven't had any fresh fruit or veggies for quite some time....

[Fark user image 425x542]


strange. I just restocked at Safeway yesterday. Produce was good and plentiful. TP was gone, and I had a hard time finding tortillas, but everything else was getting back to normal. There were even baked beans and frozen veggies again.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: CrazyCurt: That is our future. Ammo for your guns and lots of it, America. There is no other outcome for our nation. It's the way it's built. Can any of you buy toilet paper yet? Not much if any at all? Same now with other items? Store shelves are emptying and services are failing. This is just the beginning. Italy went through that weeks ago.

/ Their fascist dictator's demise is hopefully a glimpse into the demise of Cheetolini.

That's a hell of a leap, Curt. It will only go that way for the people who have been masturbating to the idea for 30 years.


It won't even go that way for them.
 
eiger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: America has the benefit of being able to continuously throw money at the problem.  No offense to subby, but Italy is a majorly farked up country, government wise.  It's been that way for years, and while it's heartbreaking to see the suffering going on, it's not entirely surprising.

We may have no future thanks to the enormous debt being piled on, but I don't expect to see food riots any time soon.


So how long were you in a coma?
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: America has the benefit of being able to continuously throw money at the problem.  No offense to subby, but Italy is a majorly farked up country, government wise.  It's been that way for years, and while it's heartbreaking to see the suffering going on, it's not entirely surprising.

We may have no future thanks to the enormous debt being piled on, but I don't expect to see food riots any time soon.


I was going to dispute America's willingness to "continuously throw money at the problem," but I suppose our perennial love affair with massive bailouts for billion dollar companies while working people get to figure shiat out on their own does meet the conditions in a best kind of accurate way.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sky News, eh?
 
portnoyd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: America has the benefit of being able to continuously throw money at the problem.  No offense to subby, but Italy is a majorly farked up country, government wise.  It's been that way for years, and while it's heartbreaking to see the suffering going on, it's not entirely surprising.

We may have no future thanks to the enormous debt being piled on, but I don't expect to see food riots any time soon.


Supply of food is in no shortage, and production has ramped up all over the industry - ingredients, manufacturing and store level.

Money-wise, people will do what they have always done - charge it. Then unemployment and STIMUBUCKS will come in and we'll get to May.

Italy is definitely farked up. Southern Italy is more of a disaster than the north too. My opinion on a properly scaled level, we won't be as bad as Italy. I think we'll fall right in the middle between South Korea and Italy, hopefully on the SK side. Most people won't agree with me; somehow I have turned into the optimist when I am usually the pessimist.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: cman: vpb: There is certainly a limit to how long we can stay locked down.  I don't think it will be long enough.

Yeah

I am of the opinion that we should take the most vulnerable and stick them in quarantine so they wont catch the infection. We shoulda done this a long time ago. If we stay the way we presently are in for a few months the pressure would be too great for our food supply and basic goods production.


You want to lock up the healthy people so they don't get sick?  Isn't that was the whole social distancing thing is all about?

In any case...  It won't work anyway.  As long as one person is still carrying this thing, it will never ever be gone.  Ever.  All we can do is manage the spread and slow it down so that the people who do get it, when they do, will be able to get adequate care.

This will not be manageable to any degree until we build up a herd immunity and a vaccine.


Not all the vulnerable have it, tho

By quarantining them we ensure that they dont get it

99% of all deaths in Italy are from those who have pre-existing conditions. We know the most vulnerable populations. It is criminal for us to let these people risk getting the virus. I dont want us to be indifferent to the plight of these individuals.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mangobunny: I think he was referring to the demise of this fascist dictator


Fark user imageView Full Size


No way.  That guy was great -He made the trains run on time.  ON TIME
 
orbister
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Zroop: cman: If our food supplies were to collapse then even the most healthy would be vulnerable to die.

[i.pinimg.com image 736x491]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: mangobunny: I think he was referring to the demise of this fascist dictator

[Fark user image image 294x171]

No way.  That guy was great -He made the trains run on time.  ON TIME


He also made an excellent pinata
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have  co-worker whose son works for the sheriff (I live in a major city). They are already seeing a spike in domestic violence calls and evidence that people in the poorer neighborhoods are running out of food.

And the bill Congress just passed is woefully inadequate for dealing with that reality.
 
orbister
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: orbister: Italy now descending into reverting back to chaos and anarchy because of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown - people are saying they're at their limit after 20 days

FTFSubby. Italy has had over 60 governments since WW2. It's basically Afghanistan with scooters.

Don't forget fashion and pasta.


Fair enough. Also aquaducts.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dinodork: arrogantbastich: We're already getting ready for this. Relatives in NY are saying they haven't had any fresh fruit or veggies for quite some time....

[Fark user image 425x542]

strange. I just restocked at Safeway yesterday. Produce was good and plentiful. TP was gone, and I had a hard time finding tortillas, but everything else was getting back to normal. There were even baked beans and frozen veggies again.


That's because they're used as a backup when there's no TP.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: It's the way it's built. Can any of you buy toilet paper yet? Not much if any at all?


No, but I have a bidet seat, and spent enough time in India and the third world to be fine with a coke bottle of water and my left hand.

On the other hand, my city sewer backed up last night, and if I find a son-of-a-biatch near me flushing 'wipes', ammo is on the god-damned list.
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm in the NHS extremely vulnerable group (along with 1.5m of my new closest friends) and one week into a 12-week house imprisonment situation, due for release on 15 June and playing the world's smallest violin just for them.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I always knew that extroversion was a disease.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.