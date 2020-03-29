 Skip to content
(Slate)   Rich people: "Let's hide from Covid 19 in our deluxe luxury underground doomsday bunkers and party all night. No germ could surely reach us." Edgar Allan Poe: "Somebody hold my raven"   (slate.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True words: You can run but you can't hide. This virus is incredibly contagious.
Unless immunized, sooner or later you and every other human on the planet will catch the COVID-9 infection. That immunity may come from vaccination at some undetermined future date.
Isolating from other humans now will only change your time line unless you remove yourself permanently from human contact and disease vectors, as yet unknown.
Most likely you will get a symptom free or minor symptom course of the infection and recover. Some of you will not and the infection will produce severe symptoms. Flattening the curve makes the only sense apparent for dealing with limited treatment resources for the severe cases.
The wealthy may be able to choose the hill they get sick on for a while, but get it they will eventually.
To remain on planet Earth, you will have to develop immunity at some time.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a good time to reread The Decameron.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But the Prince Prospero was happy and dauntless and sagacious. When his dominions were half depopulated, he summoned to his presence a thousand hale and light-hearted friends from among the knights and dames of his court, and with these retired to the deep seclusion of one of his castellated abbeys. This was an extensive and magnificent structure, the creation of the prince's own eccentric yet august taste. A strong and lofty wall girdled it in. This wall had gates of iron. The courtiers, having entered, brought furnaces and massy hammers and welded the bolts. They resolved to leave means neither of ingress or egress to the sudden impulses of despair or of frenzy from within. The abbey was amply provisioned. With such precautions the courtiers might bid defiance to contagion. The external world could take care of itself. In the meantime it was folly to grieve, or to think. The prince had provided all the appliances of pleasure. There were buffoons, there were improvisatori, there were ballet-dancers, there were musicians, there was Beauty, there was wine. All these and security were within. Without was the "Red Death."

Just be careful, because while indeed there is something to be learned from Masque, there is also something to be gleaned from The Cask of Amontillado, about sealing up...

The Cask of Amontillado by The Alan Parsons Project
Youtube nrrIm4ozbUc
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

snocone: That immunity may come from vaccination at some undetermined future date


I'm betting that 2021 will be a good year for Coronavirus vaccines.  We should be able to get tested by then too :)
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The 99% of us should make sure to go around and seal the doors from the outside.  Nothing will be lost if they never come out.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: snocone: That immunity may come from vaccination at some undetermined future date

I'm betting that 2021 will be a good year for Coronavirus vaccines.  We should be able to get tested by then too :)


I'm betting the whole anti-vax thing has been laid to rest for a generation. Shame it takes something like this to remind us just how amazing vaccines really are.
 
Chabash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's doing amazing things for this year's flu and cold seasons
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: It's a good time to reread The Decameron.


Ummmm.....are you sure that's the wisest course of action right now?
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wait, they are all going to underground bunkers with one exit/entrance which is likely made of some kind of metal door in a metal frame?


Any welders around?
 
Creidiki
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Wait, they are all going to underground bunkers with one exit/entrance which is likely made of some kind of metal door in a metal frame?


Any welders around?


Just move into their now vacant mansions and when they come back ask "Excuse me, who are you again?"
 
biglew99
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: But the Prince Prospero was happy and dauntless and sagacious. When his dominions were half depopulated, he summoned to his presence a thousand hale and light-hearted friends from among the knights and dames of his court, and with these retired to the deep seclusion of one of his castellated abbeys. This was an extensive and magnificent structure, the creation of the prince's own eccentric yet august taste. A strong and lofty wall girdled it in. This wall had gates of iron. The courtiers, having entered, brought furnaces and massy hammers and welded the bolts. They resolved to leave means neither of ingress or egress to the sudden impulses of despair or of frenzy from within. The abbey was amply provisioned. With such precautions the courtiers might bid defiance to contagion. The external world could take care of itself. In the meantime it was folly to grieve, or to think. The prince had provided all the appliances of pleasure. There were buffoons, there were improvisatori, there were ballet-dancers, there were musicians, there was Beauty, there was wine. All these and security were within. Without was the "Red Death."

Just be careful, because while indeed there is something to be learned from Masque, there is also something to be gleaned from The Cask of Amontillado, about sealing up...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nrrIm4oz​bUc]


Ahhh yes. The Amontillado...
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: Marcus Aurelius: snocone: That immunity may come from vaccination at some undetermined future date

I'm betting that 2021 will be a good year for Coronavirus vaccines.  We should be able to get tested by then too :)

I'm betting the whole anti-vax thing has been laid to rest for a generation. Shame it takes something like this to remind us just how amazing vaccines really are.


You'd think so, but I'm not so optimistic.  I think most Americans will get vaccinated as soon as they're able to, but there will be pocket communities that choose not to.
 
phoenixtwilight
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Crimson Glory - Masque Of The Red Death (Studio Version)
Youtube EyyPmtQ5dWI
 
