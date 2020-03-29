 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 778: "Apocalypse Now".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "Apocalypse Now"

Description: What useful survival skills or items do you have that will sustain you during the apocalypse? Show us!

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
I can catch food in my backyard!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

As an Eagle Scout I should Be Prepared (the Ad Altare Dei religious scouting award might come in handy also).
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

As a person dependent on a PEG tube for my nutrition I can avoid restaurants and grocery stores. That's more than a month of my "food" in those cans which will be consumed through this tubing.

/No pity votes, I'm 4 years into the rest of my life with the PEG. I'm well adjusted to this personal "normal".
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Retaining my sanity by walking the dogs when the weather cooperates.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Books and Kitty Katties.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  



I am unprepping. I bought a bunch of food early on, thinking we might be without for a long time, and now realize I don't need it. This was my latest delivery to the local food pantry. There are a lot of people in need of food, and ever little bit helps.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  



/making sure I am eating my fruits and veggies, and taking my vitamins and supplements to keep me healthy and help build and maintain a resistance to viruses: selenium, potassium, zinc, magnesium, vitamin c, especially. I don't take everything in the photo, but was too lazy to move it.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  



on a lighter note, Kannapolis, NC is prepared for the zombie apocalypse
 
