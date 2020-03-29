 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Nature Network)   Has anybody seen Ecuador's largest waterfall? I could have sworn I left it right here   (mnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Weird, Sediment, Erosion, Dam, 500-foot-tall San Rafael waterfall, Coca River, exact cause, scientific papers, water levels  
•       •       •

707 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2020 at 8:38 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was the music in the video necessary
 
grayshark3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Erosion is a biatch
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So the waterfall is still there...it's just hiding
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a good metaphor for sex life after marriage.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Necessary......
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's just gone on walkabout.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It's just gone on walkabout.


Nice thought, but probably a slew of corporate farms upstream are now well irrigated.
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Nice thought, but probably a slew of corporate farms upstream are now well irrigated.


RTFA.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The water is taking a different route. The underhanging shelf on the left collapsed, allowing the water to flow under where it went before.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meanwhile at Victoria Falls...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.