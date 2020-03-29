 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   People escaping coronavirus infested cities find they're unwanted in the boonies, potenially straining limited healthcare. "Everyone worked hard for their second home and should not be punished for having one." Oh, and the Internet connection sucks   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah. Sun Valley Idaho is where a lot of wealthy californians have their 2nd homes.

They all rushed out there to flee the apocalypse.

It's now the covid-19 hotspot of idaho. They have one ICU bed in the whole county.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

*womp womp*
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

They have their own doctors, helicopters, and probably medical equipment handy if they are rich and smart enough.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Chicagoans have taken up early residence in their summer homes across the lake. They're out and about like it's vacation time.

I wonder if they'd try their luck at a local hospital if they got sick or go back to the city.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you own more than one habitation sorry I don't care about your issue. Just die.  it should be illegal to own more than one habitation full stop.
 
