In a moment of honesty Boris Johnson pretty much summed up the outcome of any of his decisions
13
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Here we keep getting sunshine blown up our asses.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Or an attempt at it anyway.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cretinbob: Here we keep getting sunshine blown up our asses.


There is a rimming and PSA joke in there.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Has he ever made a decision while sober since like... the age of 14?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And this is something we should all re-familiarize ourselves with. We are all going through grief right now. Every single one of us.

static.psycom.netView Full Size


We are all at different points and the stages don't occur in any given order. If you feel like you are getting overwhelmed, reach out to someone.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: And this is something we should all re-familiarize ourselves with. We are all going through grief right now. Every single one of us.

[static.psycom.net image 850x669]

We are all at different points and the stages don't occur in any given order. If you feel like you are getting overwhelmed, reach out to someone.


smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In all seriousness, though: this time is very scary, it will get scarier, and we all are going to have to be forgiving of ourselves and forgiving of each other in how we all process what is quickly becoming a generational trauma.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man, I hope Boris wasn't the one who licked all those envelopes before sending out the letters.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's right. Even here in NZ where we're on day 5 of our four week lockdown our PM is saying things will get worse before they get better. The incubation time of covid-19 means that it takes a while for symptoms to emerge so if the lockdown works, new cases will peak and start to decline about 2 weeks after the lockdown starts.
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pkjun: In all seriousness, though: this time is very scary, it will get scarier, and we all are going to have to be forgiving of ourselves and forgiving of each other in how we all process what is quickly becoming a generational trauma.


I will never forgive Drumpf
 
Zmog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Delawhat: Man, I hope Boris wasn't the one who licked all those envelopes before sending out the letters.


There are people on social media who seriously think someone is putting stamps on 30 million envelopes.
 
Delawhat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: Delawhat: Man, I hope Boris wasn't the one who licked all those envelopes before sending out the letters.

There are people on social media who seriously think someone is putting stamps on 30 million envelopes.


I wouldn't doubt it, unfortunately.  Folks should appreciate machines more for doing all the dirty work for them, like sealing envelopes on an industrial scale. Maybe then the machines won't become disgruntled and revolt against us.
 
