(Independent)   Health officials recommend you self-isolate with no more than 20 concubines. That includes you, Thai King   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, Hotel, Chakri Dynasty, Bhumibol Adulyadej, Thailand, Thai people, Monarchy, Thailand's controversial king, luxury hotel  
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
20 Really?

How do you call that living then?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jeeze, I know we've all got to make sacrifices but really....
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Man, things have changed since I was there.  It was unthinkable to even have bad thoughts about the previous King.  Now they have guys openly questioning the monarchy... and they aren't locked up?

Either there's been quite a bit of social change, or this new King isn't as cool a guy as Bhumbhum.
 
gerbilpox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't women's periods get in sync when they live together?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spaztic lv6 cleric [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lardweasel: Man, things have changed since I was there.  It was unthinkable to even have bad thoughts about the previous King.  Now they have guys openly questioning the monarchy... and they aren't locked up?

Either there's been quite a bit of social change, or this new King isn't as cool a guy as Bhumbhum.


Honestly, I give his reign another 5-10 years before the military stage another coup, and remove this embarrassment to his father's legacy, and the rightful heiress (his first born daughter) takes her brothers place.

the people loved her until she married an American and moved here.
now that she's divorced and has moved back, she's eligible for the crown.
/the MIT and Hopkins degrees don't hurt her credibility any either.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At 3 different women per day, he would be forced to start repeating before the week ends.  Oh the humanity..
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My friend Lance is very impressed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Drats!  Foiled again.
 
blackartemis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lardweasel: Man, things have changed since I was there.  It was unthinkable to even have bad thoughts about the previous King.  Now they have guys openly questioning the monarchy... and they aren't locked up?

Either there's been quite a bit of social change, or this new King isn't as cool a guy as Bhumbhum.


Everyone farking hates Sia-O. I know people who trained him to fly and others who have worked in the palace. shiatty story after shiatty story.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gerbilpox: Don't women's periods get in sync when they live together?[Fark user image 526x395]


Mudd's Blood.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
blackartemis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

spaztic lv6 cleric: lardweasel: Man, things have changed since I was there.  It was unthinkable to even have bad thoughts about the previous King.  Now they have guys openly questioning the monarchy... and they aren't locked up?

Either there's been quite a bit of social change, or this new King isn't as cool a guy as Bhumbhum.

Honestly, I give his reign another 5-10 years before the military stage another coup, and remove this embarrassment to his father's legacy, and the rightful heiress (his first born daughter) takes her brothers place.

the people loved her until she married an American and moved here.
now that she's divorced and has moved back, she's eligible for the crown.
/the MIT and Hopkins degrees don't hurt her credibility any either.


You think Ubol over Phrathep? I know she's older, but she also gave up her titles when marrying Jensen.
 
spoony31
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
His full name is

Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun

Wtf..
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

spoony31: His full name is

Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun

Wtf..


Well.. at least he's not an Ent.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

spoony31: His full name is

Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun

Wtf..


"Wtf" is just an honorific they use for big ceremonies. You can't have to write it for common usage.
 
spoony31
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: My friend Lance is very impressed

[Fark user image 850x464]


Lawrence =)
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
20 concubines doesn't sound like much, but that's 1,048,575 possibilitie trysts .
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*possible   stupid autocorrect
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: My friend Lance is very impressed

[Fark user image image 850x464]


Humble brag. No. Actually, straight up flex. I had a 3some and it didn't take a million bucks.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: My friend Lawrence is very impressed

[Fark user image image 850x464]


"No thanks, man. I don't want you farking up my life too..."
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cajnik: ababyatemydingo: My friend Lawrence is very impressed

[Fark user image image 850x464]

"No thanks, man. I don't want you farking up my life too..."


Roflmao. Epic line.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

