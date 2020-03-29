 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   All prisoners now on death row   (huffpost.com) divider line
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cry me a river...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel for the guards and staff who have to work in those conditions.

Seems one of the winners in this may be prison overcrowding. We're going to free up a lot of prison space.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: I feel for the guards and staff who have to work in those conditions.

Seems one of the winners in this may be prison overcrowding. We're going to free up a lot of prison space.


Good. Our politicians should have plenty of room.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

camaroash: Cry me a river...

[Fark user image image 480x260]


Not sure parole violations should carry a death sentence. And from a practical standpoint it's going to cost a fortune when Every.Single.Prisoner develops COVID-19.

Even China released non-violent offenders during their outbreak.
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Choices have consequences. Sometimes the consequences can be more than expected. If you rob somebody at gun point, you just could get shot. I found it interesting that the reason that he is in jail/prison was not given, as a side note. The jails have been overcrowded for a long time. For-profit prisons are the worst, and they should be sued if they do not provide soap and water in the cell, and the inmate is infected. Perhaps the same for "public" prisons.
But all of us are at risk of a "death sentence". I have some sympathy, but not a whole lot.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregscott: Choices have consequences. Sometimes the consequences can be more than expected. If you rob somebody at gun point, you just could get shot. I found it interesting that the reason that he is in jail/prison was not given, as a side note. The jails have been overcrowded for a long time. For-profit prisons are the worst, and they should be sued if they do not provide soap and water in the cell, and the inmate is infected. Perhaps the same for "public" prisons.
But all of us are at risk of a "death sentence". I have some sympathy, but not a whole lot.


This guy was in for a parole violation after stealing a credit card.

Again, under normal circumstances, sure. Jail. Fine. Today? It's just not right. Not to mention the guards. Empty half the place out and the guards will be that much safer.
 
fredbox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't forget the private prisons with contracts guaranteeing minimum 90% occupancy. Once their inmates start dying off they're going to need a lot of quarantine/curfew violators to meet obligations.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

camaroash: Cry me a river...

[Fark user image image 480x260]


? Wow.  China much? They use the Death penalty for much more crimes that we do.
Maybe you move there?
 
Nosatril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think by the time this is over with, there will be a couple of Andersonville-esque locations.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gregscott: Choices have consequences. Sometimes the consequences can be more than expected. If you rob somebody at gun point, you just could get shot. I found it interesting that the reason that he is in jail/prison was not given, as a side note. The jails have been overcrowded for a long time. For-profit prisons are the worst, and they should be sued if they do not provide soap and water in the cell, and the inmate is infected. Perhaps the same for "public" prisons.
But all of us are at risk of a "death sentence". I have some sympathy, but not a whole lot.


Good point. That is why I'm voting for Trump in 2020. Let's just go ahead and double down on this stupidity. Because, why not? Dummies should have not voted for him in the first place.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nosatril: I think by the time this is over with, there will be a couple of Andersonville-esque locations.


Shiat, during Katrina the police abandoned an entire jail full of prisoners to their fates in the floodwaters. Over 500 went 'missing'...
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you want virus-immune super criminals this would be a good way to start. The ones who survive will run barter town.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
gregscott:

That's a lot of words to be an asshole.
 
wood0366
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Since it looks like many of these are for-profit private jails, is anyone going to guess how high the 'coronavirus cleanup/maintenance fee' is going to be per prisoner?
 
orbister
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gregscott: But all of us are at risk of a "death sentence". I have some sympathy, but not a whole lot.


When the state removes someone's liberty, it takes full responsibility for keeping that person well. Saying "you committed a crime so don't expect medical treatment" is as abhorrent as saying "you committed a crime, so you can expect to be raped" or "you committed a crime so we have no obligation to feed you". Deprivation of liberty is the only punishment.
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gregscott: Choices have consequences. Sometimes the consequences can be more than expected. If you rob somebody at gun point, you just could get shot. I found it interesting that the reason that he is in jail/prison was not given, as a side note. The jails have been overcrowded for a long time. For-profit prisons are the worst, and they should be sued if they do not provide soap and water in the cell, and the inmate is infected. Perhaps the same for "public" prisons.
But all of us are at risk of a "death sentence". I have some sympathy, but not a whole lot.


Actions have consequences! Personal Responsibility! Step out of line and die!
Look, I know your murder-boner is important to you, all three throbbing inches, but cheering that everyone who committed a violent offense or who is in custody awaiting trial AND HASN'T BEEN CONVICTED OF ANYTHING is going to die is pretty farking low. There are lots of reasons someone might break the law or be accused of breaking it. The only reason someone whacks off to the thought of all of them getting sick and dying is that that person is a monster.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Won't somebody please think of Harvey Weinstein and Martin Schkreli?!?!
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: Martin Schkreli?!?!


No one has thought of that asshole in a very long tine.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Except you, I guess. Weird.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: Won't somebody please think of Harvey Weinstein and Martin Schkreli?!?!


Correct. But, considering we don't kill baby rapist, why should they die?
But, I fixate on consistency.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Except you, I guess. Weird.


Learn from history, mate. The next time someone doing what he did with AIDS medication to new medication might not be far off.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: Unikitty: Except you, I guess. Weird.

Learn from history, mate. The next time someone doing what he did with AIDS medication to new medication might not be far off.


I mean you're not wrong, we just have bigger fish to fry -- our president.
 
adamatari
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this the same place they kept that kid who they claimed stole a backpack for 3 years without trial, then when charges were dropped and he was let out he was so broken he committed suicide?

Or is that a different jail in NY?

Yeah, not everyone in jail is guilty of something heinous. Some are probably not guilty at all.
 
eiger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

camaroash: Cry me a river...

[Fark user image 480x260] [View Full Size image _x_]


Most people on Rikers are pretrial detainees.

Plenty of those people are there because of petty crimes but can't make bail or are there wrongly because, you know, police aren't super humans who only arrest the guilty.

So, yeah, you can go fark yourself.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unikitty: kling_klang_bed: Unikitty: Except you, I guess. Weird.

Learn from history, mate. The next time someone doing what he did with AIDS medication to new medication might not be far off.

I mean you're not wrong, we just have bigger fish to fry -- our president.


Agreed.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
MSTD did it better
 
eiger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

adamatari: Is this the same place they kept that kid who they claimed stole a backpack for 3 years without trial, then when charges were dropped and he was let out he was so broken he committed suicide?


This is that jail. And that story tells you a lot about how criminal "justice" works in New York City.

At Rikers, you have a bunch of poor people of color who are, at worst, guilty of a petty crime but many are likely not guilty of anything. And most haven't even be tried yet.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe after this we can move away from the prison industrial complex model.  We need to focus on rehabilitation in the community
 
camaroash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eiger: camaroash: Cry me a river...

[Fark user image 480x260] [View Full Size image _x_]

Most people on Rikers are pretrial detainees.

Plenty of those people are there because of petty crimes but can't make bail or are there wrongly because, you know, police aren't super humans who only arrest the guilty.

So, yeah, you can go fark yourself.


I thought Riker's was a different jail full of nasties.

So, yeah, maybe I can?
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MegaLib: Maybe after this we can move away from the prison industrial complex model.  We need to focus on rehabilitation in the community


Wishful thinking, but we're in the times of Cruelty Is The Point. Just ask anyone in our internment camps on the south border.
 
