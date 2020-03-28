 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Activate Cheyenne Mountain   (thedrive.com) divider line
    North American Aerospace Defense Command, Peterson Air Force Base, famous Cheyenne Mountain bunker complex, U.S. Northern Command, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station  
davin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think I read this book....
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To be fair, that's sorta what it's there for.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

To be fair, that's sorta what it's there for.


This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Please don't transit the stargate until this is over.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Perfect timing to launch a nuke attack on Russia and China.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lolmao500: Perfect timing to launch a nuke attack on Russia and China.


Nah.  They're going through the Stargate to the Alpha Site.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anfrind
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good thing I bought 10,000 rolls of toilet paper earlier this month.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hope they test the fark out of anyone they put there. Otherwise, hahaha. That enclosed place is going to kill alllll over God dang fast. HahahHah
 
HighwayBill
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
do your job now sam
 
Excelsior
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But what if it makes it to the alpha site as well?

jumac
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not one bit surprised at this.  I be more surprised if they hand not done it.  I would guess any locations of ground based nukes(or nuke storage centers) are doing something close.  keep enough personal on site in a locked down setting to man the site 24/7 till this is over.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When Dems make a hoax hoo boy do they make a hoax.
 
