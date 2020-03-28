 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Death #1 - Feb 29th. Death #1000 - Mar 25th. Death #2000 - Mar 28th. This is what exponential increase looks like. I can't think of anything snarky or funny after realizing that this is what it looks like to see an oncoming huge tsunami   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The tsunami will magically disappear sometime in April *glubglubglub*
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At this rate, by next week it's going to be 9/11 every day. I think it's inevitable at this point.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If only the government was forewarned about this oncoming tragedy, so they might have taken steps to mitigate the horror...

If only.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Aaaaaaaand boned.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: If only the government was forewarned about this oncoming tragedy, so they might have taken steps to mitigate the horror...

If only.


https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2​0​20/mar/28/trump-coronavirus-politics-u​s-health-disaster?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure that someone will come along with evidence to show the seasonal flu exponentially kills Americans along the same numbers every year.  I keep hearing about how so many people die each year from the flu.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Brosephus: I'm sure that someone will come along with evidence to show the seasonal flu exponentially kills Americans along the same numbers every year.  I keep hearing about how so many people die each year from the fludiarrhea.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Something tells me we're going to need 2 or 3 more $2 trillion infusions of cash into the pockets of the rich people. That ought to fix this whole mess.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm glad someone else noticed this. We didn't start social distancing until March 14th. That means we have 13-14 more days of exponential growth. This is going to EXPLODE. 500x2x2x2= 4000 dead. A day.

Maybe don't go outside for a while folks.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blastoh: Brosephus: I'm sure that someone will come along with evidence to show the seasonal flu exponentially kills Americans along the same numbers every year.  I keep hearing about how so many people die each year from the fludiarrhea.


When you're Presidnt' worst
Quarantine unenforced
Diarrhea
Diarrhea

When the epidemic grew
And Trump dont know what to do
Diarrhea
Diarrhea
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yuuge orange tsunami of stupidity caused this.

Next time there is a popular vote, and a couple of easily turned old, white men say, no, we will go with Vladimir's boy.

Think, people.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everyone dying today was probably infected around 20 days ago so yeah we have a while to go before this turns a corner.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: If only the government was forewarned about this oncoming tragedy, so they might have taken steps to mitigate the horror...

If only.


This is the fault of many people.

But mainly, its the fault of Gerald Ford for pardonning Nixon. He started the chain of events that lead to today.

/also trump's mother who wouldnt give BJs
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: If only the government was forewarned about this oncoming tragedy, so they might have taken steps to mitigate the horror...

If only.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Check the date.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe it'll go away.  We'll see what happens.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

syrynxx: Maybe it'll go away.  We'll see what happens.


Like a miracle.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, we tried that and we're all out of ide-
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I heard from some guy who heard from his friend on Facebook that tots and pears fix this. Unfortunately the grocery store was already raided.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
25 days from 1 to 1,000 also means 25 days from 1,000 to 1,000,000 (April 19th).

Let's hope the curve starts flattening before then.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wejash: gopher321: If only the government was forewarned about this oncoming tragedy, so they might have taken steps to mitigate the horror...

If only.

[Fark user image image 425x597]

Check the date.


He had like 5 rallies after that. Big crowds. And at least at one of them he said the virus was a Democratic hoax.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think Trump needs to prove once and for all that this is just a hoax. He needs to go on a stadium tour of his base and have every Republican congressperson he can get as guest stars. Can't think of a single bad thing about this course of action at all.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can we keep calling it the Boomer Remover, though?
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: I'm glad someone else noticed this. We didn't start social distancing until March 14th. That means we have 13-14 more days of exponential growth. This is going to EXPLODE. 500x2x2x2= 4000 dead. A day.

Maybe don't go outside for a while folks.


And half the country seems to think Social Distancing is a lark anyway.
 
Pinner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: I'm glad someone else noticed this. We didn't start social distancing until March 14th. That means we have 13-14 more days of exponential growth. This is going to EXPLODE. 500x2x2x2= 4000 dead. A day.

Maybe don't go outside for a while folks.


arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-sltrib.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
It's said that Utah will peak about May 6 ish.
Peak!
Summit county has the 7th largest amount of cases per capital for counties in the US.
We'll see if slc catches up. Hope not.
I think we'll see rural areas start to get hit soon too.
Go shopping now. I wouldn't want to be out in a few weeks from now.
No thanks.
See ya in June maybe...
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: 25 days from 1 to 1,000 also means 25 days from 1,000 to 1,000,000 (April 19th).

Let's hope the curve starts flattening before then.


THIS.
Exponential growth means both cases and deaths go up by a factor of 10 every 8 days or so.
Article yesterday was talking about the peak being in 100 days. That's 11-12 orders of magnitude. We'll run out of healthy people way before then. (~May 10)

/like watching a slow motion train wreck.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Odd it looks like this now


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pinner: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: I'm glad someone else noticed this. We didn't start social distancing until March 14th. That means we have 13-14 more days of exponential growth. This is going to EXPLODE. 500x2x2x2= 4000 dead. A day.

Maybe don't go outside for a while folks.

[arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-sltrib.s3.am​azonaws.com image 850x1047] It's said that Utah will peak about May 6 ish.
Peak!
Summit county has the 7th largest amount of cases per capital for counties in the US.
We'll see if slc catches up. Hope not.
I think we'll see rural areas start to get hit soon too.
Go shopping now. I wouldn't want to be out in a few weeks from now.
No thanks.
See ya in June maybe...


Atlanta is going to be hit hard in a couple of week. Hospitals are already feel the strain, and people were packing bars the day before the mayor released her "stay the fark home" order about a week ago.
 
B0redd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
sorry heres the link

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/#countries
 
Pinner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Go restock on groceries/ supplies NOW.
You do not want to be out in a few weeks, depending on where you are.
Go. Do it. It's far from over.
Get used to the stay at home orders
 
B0redd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i suck at links apparently
 
Excelsior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Can we keep calling it the Boomer Remover, though?


De-Boomer.

Or Boom-Away.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

B0redd: Odd it looks like this now


[Fark user image 850x297]

The day reset.
They update case numbers by the hour. At midnight GMT they reset the "daily new cases" timer.
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Can we keep calling it the Boomer Remover, though?


Boomer Doomer
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Brosephus: I'm sure that someone will come along with evidence to show the seasonal flu exponentially kills Americans along the same numbers every year.  I keep hearing about how so many people die each year from the flu.


We are nowhere close to flu fatality numbers.
The flu kills about as many people as traffic accidents.
I am not sue why we accept either.
Without any action this would probably be a lot worse than the flu, but with the actions taken in should not even come close
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Enigmamf: 25 days from 1 to 1,000 also means 25 days from 1,000 to 1,000,000 (April 19th).

Let's hope the curve starts flattening before then.

THIS.
Exponential growth means both cases and deaths go up by a factor of 10 every 8 days or so.
Article yesterday was talking about the peak being in 100 days. That's 11-12 orders of magnitude. We'll run out of healthy people way before then. (~May 10)

/like watching a slow motion train wreck.


It's power law, not exponential.
 
anfrind
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

blastoh: gopher321: If only the government was forewarned about this oncoming tragedy, so they might have taken steps to mitigate the horror...

If only.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/20​20/mar/28/trump-coronavirus-politics-u​s-health-disaster?
[Fark user image 677x442]


On the contrary, America very clearly followed the Four Stage Strategy.
The Four Stage Strategy.
Youtube nSXIetP5iak
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

propasaurus: syrynxx: Maybe it'll go away.  We'll see what happens.

Like a miracle.


I have a hunch.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: Brosephus: I'm sure that someone will come along with evidence to show the seasonal flu exponentially kills Americans along the same numbers every year.  I keep hearing about how so many people die each year from the flu.

We are nowhere close to flu fatality numbers.
The flu kills about as many people as traffic accidents.
I am not sue why we accept either.


We don't -- that's why humanity bothered to create flu vaccines, but too many people think it's unnecessary and skip them ("it's just the flu, who cares?!") , so we can't get sufficient herd immunity to eradicate it once and for all.

/Thanks again, anti-vaxxers.
 
Birnone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This corona virus thing is starting to feel a little unsettling.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Can we keep calling it the Boomer Remover, though?


No, you can't, because this is a real thing and real people's lives are involved.  Don't be an asshole.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rev.love_revolver: Peter Weyland: Can we keep calling it the Boomer Remover, though?

Boomer Doomer


When your old relatives that you probably love die.  I hope you remember this comment, when people your own age die of things they shoudn't have because hospitals are over run by covid-19 patients, I hope you remember this comment.

When your loved ones die in a medical tent, by themselves, and are cremated in mass crematorioms that we have to set up because you farkers thought this was a flu.  I hope you remember your comment.  When you have to line up with thousands of people to get the charred remains of your relatives, I hope you remember your comment.

Man, what an epic comment...
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: Brosephus: I'm sure that someone will come along with evidence to show the seasonal flu exponentially kills Americans along the same numbers every year.  I keep hearing about how so many people die each year from the flu.

We are nowhere close to flu fatality numbers.
The flu kills about as many people as traffic accidents.
I am not sue why we accept either.
Without any action this would probably be a lot worse than the flu, but with the actions taken in should not even come close


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Can we keep calling it the Boomer Remover, though?


No.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Argh_Dammit used to offer tickets to touch his stuff (but not the junk).

It seems that we may need to make copies for our Fark Obits, allowing other Farkers to touch our stuff and/or junk as we see fit. Since this shiat seems to be getting realer.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Can we keep calling it the Boomer Remover, though?


But that's not who it is targeting.

Once again, it's the parents of Boomers who are suffering most.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also, if I get it I'm probably dead. Thanks, Swine Flu and underlying, recurring problems since acquiring it.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: Brosephus: I'm sure that someone will come along with evidence to show the seasonal flu exponentially kills Americans along the same numbers every year.  I keep hearing about how so many people die each year from the flu.

We are nowhere close to flu fatality numbers.
The flu kills about as many people as traffic accidents.
I am not sue why we accept either.
Without any action this would probably be a lot worse than the flu, but with the actions taken in should not even come close


If the number of But Flu Guys double every 2 days, it will be 32 days before Russia runs out of hamsters to power the troll farms.
 
